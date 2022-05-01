How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

Apr 30, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) reacts after hitting a double during the third inning against the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants and Washington Nationals will meet on Sunday at Oracle Park, at 4:05 PM ET, with Joc Pederson and Josh Bell among those expected to step up at the plate.

Giants vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022

4:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Giants vs. Nationals Batting Stats

The Giants have the ninth-best batting average in the majors (.240).

The Giants score the most runs in baseball (104 total, five per game).

The Giants are 12th in the league with an on-base percentage of .314.

The Nationals rank 14th in MLB with a .234 team batting average.

The Nationals have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 84 (3.7 per game).

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .300 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Giants Impact Players

Pederson has swatted a team-high six long balls.

Thairo Estrada has capitalized on opportunities as he leads his team with 14 runs batted in.

Estrada ranks 77th in homers and 15th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Wilmer Flores has a team-high batting average of .282.

Brandon Crawford has four doubles, a home run and seven walks while hitting .236.

Nationals Impact Players

Bell leads Washington in batting average (.365) and runs batted in (15) this season.

Bell is 77th in homers and seventh in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Juan Soto leads Washington in home runs with four while driving in five runs and slugging .430.

Soto ranks 21st in homers and 186th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.

Maikel Franco is slashing .279/.308/.407 this season for the Nationals.

Nelson Cruz has collected 13 hits this season and has an OBP of .253. He's slugging .226 on the year.

Giants and Nationals Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/25/2022 Brewers W 4-2 Away 4/26/2022 Athletics W 8-2 Home 4/27/2022 Athletics L 1-0 Home 4/29/2022 Nationals L 14-4 Home 4/30/2022 Nationals W 9-3 Home 5/1/2022 Nationals - Home 5/3/2022 Dodgers - Away 5/4/2022 Dodgers - Away 5/5/2022 Cardinals - Home 5/6/2022 Cardinals - Home 5/7/2022 Cardinals - Home

Nationals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/26/2022 Marlins L 5-2 Home 4/27/2022 Marlins L 2-1 Home 4/28/2022 Marlins L 3-2 Home 4/29/2022 Giants W 14-4 Away 4/30/2022 Giants L 9-3 Away 5/1/2022 Giants - Away 5/3/2022 Rockies - Away 5/4/2022 Rockies - Away 5/5/2022 Rockies - Away 5/6/2022 Angels - Away 5/7/2022 Angels - Away

