How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 30, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) reacts after hitting a double during the third inning against the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants and Washington Nationals will meet on Sunday at Oracle Park, at 4:05 PM ET, with Joc Pederson and Josh Bell among those expected to step up at the plate.

Giants vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Giants vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Giants have the ninth-best batting average in the majors (.240).
  • The Giants score the most runs in baseball (104 total, five per game).
  • The Giants are 12th in the league with an on-base percentage of .314.
  • The Nationals rank 14th in MLB with a .234 team batting average.
  • The Nationals have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 84 (3.7 per game).
  • The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .300 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Giants Impact Players

  • Pederson has swatted a team-high six long balls.
  • Thairo Estrada has capitalized on opportunities as he leads his team with 14 runs batted in.
  • Estrada ranks 77th in homers and 15th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Wilmer Flores has a team-high batting average of .282.
  • Brandon Crawford has four doubles, a home run and seven walks while hitting .236.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Bell leads Washington in batting average (.365) and runs batted in (15) this season.
  • Bell is 77th in homers and seventh in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Juan Soto leads Washington in home runs with four while driving in five runs and slugging .430.
  • Soto ranks 21st in homers and 186th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.
  • Maikel Franco is slashing .279/.308/.407 this season for the Nationals.
  • Nelson Cruz has collected 13 hits this season and has an OBP of .253. He's slugging .226 on the year.

Giants and Nationals Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/25/2022

Brewers

W 4-2

Away

4/26/2022

Athletics

W 8-2

Home

4/27/2022

Athletics

L 1-0

Home

4/29/2022

Nationals

L 14-4

Home

4/30/2022

Nationals

W 9-3

Home

5/1/2022

Nationals

-

Home

5/3/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

5/4/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

5/5/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/6/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/7/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/26/2022

Marlins

L 5-2

Home

4/27/2022

Marlins

L 2-1

Home

4/28/2022

Marlins

L 3-2

Home

4/29/2022

Giants

W 14-4

Away

4/30/2022

Giants

L 9-3

Away

5/1/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/3/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/4/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/5/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/6/2022

Angels

-

Away

5/7/2022

Angels

-

Away

How To Watch

May
1
2022

Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
