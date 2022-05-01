How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Francisco Giants and Washington Nationals will meet on Sunday at Oracle Park, at 4:05 PM ET, with Joc Pederson and Josh Bell among those expected to step up at the plate.
Giants vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Giants vs. Nationals Batting Stats
- The Giants have the ninth-best batting average in the majors (.240).
- The Giants score the most runs in baseball (104 total, five per game).
- The Giants are 12th in the league with an on-base percentage of .314.
- The Nationals rank 14th in MLB with a .234 team batting average.
- The Nationals have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 84 (3.7 per game).
- The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .300 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.
Giants Impact Players
- Pederson has swatted a team-high six long balls.
- Thairo Estrada has capitalized on opportunities as he leads his team with 14 runs batted in.
- Estrada ranks 77th in homers and 15th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Wilmer Flores has a team-high batting average of .282.
- Brandon Crawford has four doubles, a home run and seven walks while hitting .236.
Nationals Impact Players
- Bell leads Washington in batting average (.365) and runs batted in (15) this season.
- Bell is 77th in homers and seventh in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Juan Soto leads Washington in home runs with four while driving in five runs and slugging .430.
- Soto ranks 21st in homers and 186th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.
- Maikel Franco is slashing .279/.308/.407 this season for the Nationals.
- Nelson Cruz has collected 13 hits this season and has an OBP of .253. He's slugging .226 on the year.
Giants and Nationals Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/25/2022
Brewers
W 4-2
Away
4/26/2022
Athletics
W 8-2
Home
4/27/2022
Athletics
L 1-0
Home
4/29/2022
Nationals
L 14-4
Home
4/30/2022
Nationals
W 9-3
Home
5/1/2022
Nationals
-
Home
5/3/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
5/4/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
5/5/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/6/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/7/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
Nationals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/26/2022
Marlins
L 5-2
Home
4/27/2022
Marlins
L 2-1
Home
4/28/2022
Marlins
L 3-2
Home
4/29/2022
Giants
W 14-4
Away
4/30/2022
Giants
L 9-3
Away
5/1/2022
Giants
-
Away
5/3/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/4/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/5/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/6/2022
Angels
-
Away
5/7/2022
Angels
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
