Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 28, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3, left) and left fielder Jesse Winker (27) celebrate following a 6-0 victory against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Ty France and the Seattle Mariners take the field on Tuesday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against Bryan Baker, who is starting for the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch will be at 7:05 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Mariners vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mariners vs. Orioles Batting Stats

  • The Mariners have the 15th-ranked batting average in the majors (.236).
  • The Mariners rank 22nd in runs scored with 191, 4.0 per game.
  • The Mariners rank ninth in the league with a .317 on-base percentage.
  • The Orioles' .231 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.
  • The Orioles have scored the 23rd-most runs in the league this season with 190 (3.8 per game).
  • The Orioles have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.299).

Mariners Impact Players

  • The Mariners are lead in runs batted in by France with a mark of 35, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .342.
  • In all of baseball, France ranks 45th in home runs and ninth in RBI.
  • J.P. Crawford has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and 22 walks while batting .306.
  • Crawford ranks 117th in homers and 202nd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Adam Frazier is batting .255 with 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 18 walks.
  • Julio Rodriguez is hitting .270 with seven doubles, a triple, six home runs and 12 walks.

Orioles Impact Players

  • Austin Hays is batting .290 with five home runs and 22 RBI for Baltimore this season.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Hays is 81st in homers and 79th in RBI.
  • Anthony Santander leads Baltimore in home runs (nine) and runs batted in (29) this season while batting .220.
  • Among all major league hitters, Santander ranks 27th in home runs and 17th in RBI.
  • Cedric Mullins has 48 hits this season and a slash line of .241/.303/.372.
  • Trey Mancini leads Baltimore in batting average (.309) this season while adding three home runs and 18 RBI.

Mariners and Orioles Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/24/2022

Athletics

L 7-5

Home

5/25/2022

Athletics

L 4-2

Home

5/27/2022

Astros

W 6-1

Home

5/28/2022

Astros

W 6-0

Home

5/29/2022

Astros

L 2-1

Home

5/31/2022

Orioles

-

Away

6/1/2022

Orioles

-

Away

6/2/2022

Orioles

-

Away

6/3/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/4/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/5/2022

Rangers

-

Away

Orioles

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/27/2022

Red Sox

W 12-8

Away

5/28/2022

Red Sox

L 5-3

Away

5/28/2022

Red Sox

W 4-2

Away

5/29/2022

Red Sox

L 12-2

Away

5/30/2022

Red Sox

W 10-0

Away

5/31/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/1/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/2/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/3/2022

Guardians

-

Home

6/4/2022

Guardians

-

Home

6/5/2022

Guardians

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
31
2022

Seattle Mariners at Baltimore Orioles

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
