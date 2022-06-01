How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 6/1/2022

Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 27, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Baltimore Orioles right fielder Austin Hays (21) has a chain put around his neck after hitting a two run home run during the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Hays and the Baltimore Orioles will attempt to defeat Ty France and the Seattle Mariners when the teams meet on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 1, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Mariners vs. Orioles Batting Stats

  • The Mariners have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.239).
  • The Mariners rank 20th in runs scored with 201, 4.1 per game.
  • The Mariners rank eighth in the league with a .319 on-base percentage.
  • The Orioles have a team batting average of .230 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.
  • The Orioles rank 24th in the league with 190 total runs scored this season.
  • The Orioles have an OBP of .298 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Mariners Impact Players

  • France has posted a team-leading batting average of .347 and paces the Mariners in runs batted in with a mark of 36.
  • France is 47th in home runs and ninth in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Adam Frazier is hitting .259 with 11 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 18 walks.
  • Frazier is 221st in home runs and 137th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • J.P. Crawford is hitting .299 with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and 22 walks.
  • Julio Rodriguez is hitting .268 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 12 walks.

Orioles Impact Players

  • Anthony Santander leads Baltimore in home runs with nine and runs batted in with 29.
  • Santander is 27th in homers and 19th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Hays is batting .291 with an OBP of .359 and a slugging percentage of .448 this season.
  • Overall, Hays ranks 84th in home runs and 83rd in RBI this year.
  • Cedric Mullins has 48 hits this season and a slash line of .236/.297/.365.
  • Trey Mancini leads Baltimore in batting average (.303) this season while adding three home runs and 18 RBI.

Mariners and Orioles Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/25/2022

Athletics

L 4-2

Home

5/27/2022

Astros

W 6-1

Home

5/28/2022

Astros

W 6-0

Home

5/29/2022

Astros

L 2-1

Home

5/31/2022

Orioles

W 10-0

Away

6/1/2022

Orioles

-

Away

6/2/2022

Orioles

-

Away

6/3/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/4/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/5/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/6/2022

Astros

-

Away

Orioles

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/28/2022

Red Sox

L 5-3

Away

5/28/2022

Red Sox

W 4-2

Away

5/29/2022

Red Sox

L 12-2

Away

5/30/2022

Red Sox

W 10-0

Away

5/31/2022

Mariners

L 10-0

Home

6/1/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/2/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/3/2022

Guardians

-

Home

6/4/2022

Guardians

-

Home

6/5/2022

Guardians

-

Home

6/7/2022

Cubs

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
1
2022

Seattle Mariners at Baltimore Orioles

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

