How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 6/1/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Austin Hays and the Baltimore Orioles will attempt to defeat Ty France and the Seattle Mariners when the teams meet on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 1, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Mariners vs. Orioles Batting Stats
- The Mariners have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.239).
- The Mariners rank 20th in runs scored with 201, 4.1 per game.
- The Mariners rank eighth in the league with a .319 on-base percentage.
- The Orioles have a team batting average of .230 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.
- The Orioles rank 24th in the league with 190 total runs scored this season.
- The Orioles have an OBP of .298 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
Mariners Impact Players
- France has posted a team-leading batting average of .347 and paces the Mariners in runs batted in with a mark of 36.
- France is 47th in home runs and ninth in RBI among all batters in MLB.
- Adam Frazier is hitting .259 with 11 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 18 walks.
- Frazier is 221st in home runs and 137th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- J.P. Crawford is hitting .299 with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and 22 walks.
- Julio Rodriguez is hitting .268 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 12 walks.
Orioles Impact Players
- Anthony Santander leads Baltimore in home runs with nine and runs batted in with 29.
- Santander is 27th in homers and 19th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Hays is batting .291 with an OBP of .359 and a slugging percentage of .448 this season.
- Overall, Hays ranks 84th in home runs and 83rd in RBI this year.
- Cedric Mullins has 48 hits this season and a slash line of .236/.297/.365.
- Trey Mancini leads Baltimore in batting average (.303) this season while adding three home runs and 18 RBI.
Mariners and Orioles Schedules
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/25/2022
Athletics
L 4-2
Home
5/27/2022
Astros
W 6-1
Home
5/28/2022
Astros
W 6-0
Home
5/29/2022
Astros
L 2-1
Home
5/31/2022
Orioles
W 10-0
Away
6/1/2022
Orioles
-
Away
6/2/2022
Orioles
-
Away
6/3/2022
Rangers
-
Away
6/4/2022
Rangers
-
Away
6/5/2022
Rangers
-
Away
6/6/2022
Astros
-
Away
Orioles
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/28/2022
Red Sox
L 5-3
Away
5/28/2022
Red Sox
W 4-2
Away
5/29/2022
Red Sox
L 12-2
Away
5/30/2022
Red Sox
W 10-0
Away
5/31/2022
Mariners
L 10-0
Home
6/1/2022
Mariners
-
Home
6/2/2022
Mariners
-
Home
6/3/2022
Guardians
-
Home
6/4/2022
Guardians
-
Home
6/5/2022
Guardians
-
Home
6/7/2022
Cubs
-
Home
