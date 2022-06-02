How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 6/2/2022

May 31, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Adley Rutschman (35) reacts as Seattle Mariners third baseman Ty France (23) scores during the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Ty France and the Seattle Mariners will try to defeat Austin Hays and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, June 2, 2022

Thursday, June 2, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Mariners vs. Orioles Batting Stats

The Mariners rank 14th in the league with a .239 batting average.

The Mariners are the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.1 runs per game (203 total).

The Mariners are eighth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .319.

The Orioles have a team batting average of .232 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.

The Orioles rank 24th in the league with 199 total runs scored this season.

The Orioles have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.300).

Mariners Impact Players

France has posted a team-best batting average of .355 and paces the Mariners in runs batted in with a mark of 36.

France ranks 49th in homers and ninth in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

J.P. Crawford is batting .298 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 22 walks.

Crawford ranks 87th in home runs in the majors and 191st in RBI.

Adam Frazier is hitting .254 with 11 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 18 walks.

Julio Rodriguez has eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks while hitting .269.

Orioles Impact Players

Hays is batting .293 with five home runs and 23 RBI for Baltimore this season.

In all of the major leagues, Hays is 87th in home runs and 73rd in RBI.

Anthony Santander is batting .232 this season with a team-high nine home runs and 29 RBI.

Santander is currently 29th in homers and 23rd in RBI in the major leagues.

Cedric Mullins has 50 hits this season and a slash line of .240/.300/.370.

Trey Mancini leads Baltimore with a batting average of .308. He's also hit four home runs with 20 RBI.

Mariners and Orioles Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/27/2022 Astros W 6-1 Home 5/28/2022 Astros W 6-0 Home 5/29/2022 Astros L 2-1 Home 5/31/2022 Orioles W 10-0 Away 6/1/2022 Orioles L 9-2 Away 6/2/2022 Orioles - Away 6/3/2022 Rangers - Away 6/4/2022 Rangers - Away 6/5/2022 Rangers - Away 6/6/2022 Astros - Away 6/7/2022 Astros - Away

Orioles

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/28/2022 Red Sox W 4-2 Away 5/29/2022 Red Sox L 12-2 Away 5/30/2022 Red Sox W 10-0 Away 5/31/2022 Mariners L 10-0 Home 6/1/2022 Mariners W 9-2 Home 6/2/2022 Mariners - Home 6/3/2022 Guardians - Home 6/4/2022 Guardians - Home 6/5/2022 Guardians - Home 6/7/2022 Cubs - Home 6/8/2022 Cubs - Home

