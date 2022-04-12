How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/12/2022

Apr 10, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates with designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) after the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Vince Velasquez will try to shut down Mitch Haniger and company when the Chicago White Sox take on the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

White Sox vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The White Sox had the fifth-best batting average in the majors (.256).

Last season the White Sox were the seventh-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.9 runs per game (796 total).

Last year the White Sox's .336 on-base percentage was third-best in the league.

The Mariners had a team batting average of just .226 last season, which ranked last among MLB teams.

The Mariners scored 697 runs (4.3 per game) last season, which ranked 22nd in MLB.

The Mariners had an on-base percentage of .303 last season, which ranked 27th in the league.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu slugged 30 home runs and collected 117 RBI last season while batting .261.

Tim Anderson posted a .309 average with 61 RBI.

A.J. Pollock finished with a .297 average, 21 home runs and 69 RBI last season.

Josh Harrison hit .279 with an OBP of .341 and a slugging percentage of .400.

Mariners Impact Players

Haniger finished with a .253 average last season, with 39 home runs and 100 RBI.

Jesse Winker collected 129 hits, posted an OBP of .394 and a .556 SLG.

Adam Frazier finished last season with a .305 batting average while adding five home runs and 43 RBI.

Ty France hit .291 with an OBP of .368 and a slugging percentage of .445.

White Sox and Mariners Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/8/2022 Tigers L 5-4 Away 4/9/2022 Tigers W 5-2 Away 4/10/2022 Tigers W 10-1 Away 4/12/2022 Mariners - Home 4/13/2022 Mariners - Home 4/14/2022 Mariners - Home 4/15/2022 Rays - Home 4/16/2022 Rays - Home 4/17/2022 Rays - Home

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/8/2022 Twins W 2-1 Away 4/9/2022 Twins W 4-3 Away 4/10/2022 Twins L 10-4 Away 4/11/2022 Twins - Away 4/12/2022 White Sox - Away 4/13/2022 White Sox - Away 4/14/2022 White Sox - Away 4/15/2022 Astros - Home 4/16/2022 Astros - Home 4/17/2022 Astros - Home

