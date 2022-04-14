How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/14/2022

Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 12, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) scores a run against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Logan Gilbert will try to shut down Tim Anderson and company when the Seattle Mariners play the Chicago White Sox on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Mariners vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mariners vs. White Sox Batting Stats

  • The Mariners' .226 batting average ranked last in the league.
  • Last season the Mariners were the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.3 runs per game (697 total).
  • Last year the Mariners ranked 27th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .303.
  • The White Sox's .256 batting average was among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.
  • The White Sox were among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking seventh with 796 total runs last season.
  • The White Sox had an OBP of .336 last season, which ranked third in MLB.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Mitch Haniger slugged 39 home runs and collected 100 RBI last season while batting .253.
  • Jesse Winker collected 129 hits, posted an OBP of .394 and a .556 SLG.
  • Adam Frazier hit .305 last season with five home runs and 43 RBI.
  • Ty France collected 166 hits, posted an OBP of .368 and a .445 SLG.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu slugged 30 home runs and collected 117 RBI last season while batting .261.
  • Anderson posted a .309 average with 17 homers and 61 RBI.
  • Josh Harrison finished last season with eight home runs, 60 RBI and a batting average of .279.
  • Yasmani Grandal hit .240 with an OBP of .420 and a slugging percentage of .520.

Mariners and White Sox Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/9/2022

Twins

W 4-3

Away

4/10/2022

Twins

L 10-4

Away

4/11/2022

Twins

-

Away

4/12/2022

White Sox

L 3-2

Away

4/13/2022

White Sox

L 6-4

Away

4/14/2022

White Sox

-

Away

4/15/2022

Astros

-

Home

4/16/2022

Astros

-

Home

4/17/2022

Astros

-

Home

4/19/2022

Rangers

-

Home

4/20/2022

Rangers

-

Home

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/8/2022

Tigers

L 5-4

Away

4/9/2022

Tigers

W 5-2

Away

4/10/2022

Tigers

W 10-1

Away

4/12/2022

Mariners

W 3-2

Home

4/13/2022

Mariners

W 6-4

Home

4/14/2022

Mariners

-

Home

4/15/2022

Rays

-

Home

4/16/2022

Rays

-

Home

4/17/2022

Rays

-

Home

4/18/2022

Guardians

-

Away

4/19/2022

Guardians

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
14
2022

Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

