How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/14/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Logan Gilbert will try to shut down Tim Anderson and company when the Seattle Mariners play the Chicago White Sox on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Mariners vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, April 14, 2022
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Mariners vs. White Sox Batting Stats
- The Mariners' .226 batting average ranked last in the league.
- Last season the Mariners were the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.3 runs per game (697 total).
- Last year the Mariners ranked 27th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .303.
- The White Sox's .256 batting average was among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.
- The White Sox were among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking seventh with 796 total runs last season.
- The White Sox had an OBP of .336 last season, which ranked third in MLB.
Mariners Impact Players
- Mitch Haniger slugged 39 home runs and collected 100 RBI last season while batting .253.
- Jesse Winker collected 129 hits, posted an OBP of .394 and a .556 SLG.
- Adam Frazier hit .305 last season with five home runs and 43 RBI.
- Ty France collected 166 hits, posted an OBP of .368 and a .445 SLG.
White Sox Impact Players
- Jose Abreu slugged 30 home runs and collected 117 RBI last season while batting .261.
- Anderson posted a .309 average with 17 homers and 61 RBI.
- Josh Harrison finished last season with eight home runs, 60 RBI and a batting average of .279.
- Yasmani Grandal hit .240 with an OBP of .420 and a slugging percentage of .520.
Mariners and White Sox Schedules
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/9/2022
Twins
W 4-3
Away
4/10/2022
Twins
L 10-4
Away
4/11/2022
Twins
-
Away
4/12/2022
White Sox
L 3-2
Away
4/13/2022
White Sox
L 6-4
Away
4/14/2022
White Sox
-
Away
4/15/2022
Astros
-
Home
4/16/2022
Astros
-
Home
4/17/2022
Astros
-
Home
4/19/2022
Rangers
-
Home
4/20/2022
Rangers
-
Home
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/8/2022
Tigers
L 5-4
Away
4/9/2022
Tigers
W 5-2
Away
4/10/2022
Tigers
W 10-1
Away
4/12/2022
Mariners
W 3-2
Home
4/13/2022
Mariners
W 6-4
Home
4/14/2022
Mariners
-
Home
4/15/2022
Rays
-
Home
4/16/2022
Rays
-
Home
4/17/2022
Rays
-
Home
4/18/2022
Guardians
-
Away
4/19/2022
Guardians
-
Away
