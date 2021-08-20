How to Watch Mariners at Astros

August 20, 2021
How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Houston Astros will try to shake off a rough stretch when they host the Mariners in the first of a three-game series.
The Seattle Mariners head to Houston for the start of a huge three-game series Friday. The Mariners are 8-2 in their last 10 games and have pulled to within 5 1/2 games of the AL West-leading Astros. They are also just three games back of the Oakland A's for the second wild card. 

Date: Aug. 20, 2021

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Astros, on the other hand, are coming off three losses in four games to the Kansas City Royals, who are in last place in the AL Central. The losses opened the door for the A's and Mariners an opportunity to catch Houston in the division.

The Astros turn to Lance McCullers Jr. (9-4, 3.22 ERA) in hopes to get a win in the opener. Seattle will run Yusei Kikuchi (7-6, 3.82 ERA) out to the mound looking to close the gap on the Astros. 

Games late in the year are always important but even more so when there is an opportunity to shake up division standings. There isn't much separation between the top teams in the AL West, and fans should keep a close eye on this series in case there's any movement in the standings. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

August
20
2021

Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Southwest
8:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
