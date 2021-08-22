How to Watch Mariners at Astros

The Houston Astros go for the sweep when they host the Mariners on Sunday.

The Houston Astros have bounced back after losing three in a row to the lowly Kansas City Royals. They have won three in a row since then, including the first two against the Mariners. They put an exclamation point on it when they dropped 15 runs on Seattle in their win on Saturday.

Date: Aug. 22, 2021

Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)

Rookie Taylor Jones led the way for the Astros going 3-for-5 with a double, triple, and home run with four runs batted in. It was the most RBI's in a game for Jones in his first year with the big league club.

The Mariners will look to bounce back and not have the weekend completely be a waste. Seattle came into this series down 5.5 games to the Astros with a chance to make a move. Now they are staring at a 7.5 game deficit that will be even worse if they can't salvage a win on Sunday.

The Mariners will send Tyler Anderson to the mound in hopes of getting a game back in the series finally. Anderson is 1-0 since joining the Mariners after playing most of the year with the Pirates. Even though Anderson is 1-0, the Mariners are just 2-2 in his starts.

The Astros counter with Frambar Valdez (8-4, 3.16 ERA) in hopes of getting the three-game sweep. Valdez has lost two of this last three starts, including a loss to the Royals his last time out.

