How to Watch Mariners at Astros

August 22, 2021
How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Houston Astros go for the sweep when they host the Mariners on Sunday.
The Houston Astros have bounced back after losing three in a row to the lowly Kansas City Royals. They have won three in a row since then, including the first two against the Mariners. They put an exclamation point on it when they dropped 15 runs on Seattle in their win on Saturday.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 22, 2021

Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rookie Taylor Jones led the way for the Astros going 3-for-5 with a double, triple, and home run with four runs batted in. It was the most RBI's in a game for Jones in his first year with the big league club.

The Mariners will look to bounce back and not have the weekend completely be a waste. Seattle came into this series down 5.5 games to the Astros with a chance to make a move. Now they are staring at a 7.5 game deficit that will be even worse if they can't salvage a win on Sunday.

The Mariners will send Tyler Anderson to the mound in hopes of getting a game back in the series finally. Anderson is 1-0 since joining the Mariners after playing most of the year with the Pirates. Even though Anderson is 1-0, the Mariners are just 2-2 in his starts.

The Astros counter with Frambar Valdez (8-4, 3.16 ERA) in hopes of getting the three-game sweep. Valdez has lost two of this last three starts, including a loss to the Royals his last time out.

Regional restrictions may apply.

