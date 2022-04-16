How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 4/15/2022

Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jake Odorizzi and Marco Gonzales are the scheduled starters when the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners play on Friday at T-Mobile Park, at 9:42 PM ET.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Astros have the 20th-ranked batting average in the majors (.220).
  • The Astros are the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.0 runs per game (24 total).
  • The Astros' .296 on-base percentage is 20th in the league.
  • The Mariners have a team batting average of .212 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.
  • The Mariners have scored the 25th-most runs in the league this season with 21 (3.5 per game).
  • The Mariners have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

  • Jose Altuve finished with a .278 average, 31 home runs and 83 RBI last season.
  • Kyle Tucker hit .294 with an OBP of .359 and a slugging percentage of .557.
  • Yuli Gurriel finished last season with a .319 batting average while adding 15 home runs and 81 RBI.
  • Yordan Alvarez is batting .277 last season with a team-high 33 home runs and 104 RBI.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Mitch Haniger slugged 39 home runs and collected 100 RBI last season while batting .253.
  • Jesse Winker collected 129 hits, posted an OBP of .394 and a .556 SLG.
  • Adam Frazier hit .305 last season with five home runs and 43 RBI.
  • Ty France hit .291 with an OBP of .368 and a slugging percentage of .445.

Astros and Mariners Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/8/2022

Angels

W 13-6

Away

4/9/2022

Angels

L 2-0

Away

4/10/2022

Angels

W 4-1

Away

4/12/2022

Diamondbacks

W 2-1

Away

4/13/2022

Diamondbacks

L 3-2

Away

4/15/2022

Mariners

-

Away

4/16/2022

Mariners

-

Away

4/17/2022

Mariners

-

Away

4/18/2022

Angels

-

Home

4/19/2022

Angels

-

Home

4/20/2022

Angels

-

Home

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/10/2022

Twins

L 10-4

Away

4/11/2022

Twins

-

Away

4/12/2022

White Sox

L 3-2

Away

4/13/2022

White Sox

L 6-4

Away

4/14/2022

White Sox

W 5-1

Away

4/15/2022

Astros

-

Home

4/16/2022

Astros

-

Home

4/17/2022

Astros

-

Home

4/19/2022

Rangers

-

Home

4/20/2022

Rangers

-

Home

4/21/2022

Rangers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
15
2022

Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
9:42
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
