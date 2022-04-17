How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 4/16/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners will play on Saturday at T-Mobile Park, at 9:10 PM ET, with Jose Altuve and Mitch Haniger among those expected to step up at the plate.
Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Astros had an MLB-high .267 batting average.
- Last season the Astros scored the most runs in baseball (863 total, 5.3 per game).
- Last year the Astros had a league-high .339 on-base percentage.
- The Mariners had a team batting average of just .226 last season, which ranked last among MLB teams.
- The Mariners scored 697 runs (4.3 per game) last season, which ranked 22nd in MLB.
- The Mariners were among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .303.
Astros Impact Players
- Alex Bregman paces the Astros with two home runs and runs batted in, driving in seven.
- Bregman's home runs place him 17th in baseball, and he is 10th in RBI.
- Jose Siri is batting .429 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- Kyle Tucker has two home runs, best in the lineup.
- Jeremy Pena is hitting .269 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.
Mariners Impact Players
- Haniger finished with a .253 average last season, with 39 home runs and 100 RBI.
- Jesse Winker collected 129 hits, posted an OBP of .394 and a .556 SLG.
- Adam Frazier hit .305 last season with five home runs and 43 RBI.
- Ty France hit .291 with an OBP of .368 and a slugging percentage of .445.
Astros and Mariners Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/9/2022
Angels
L 2-0
Away
4/10/2022
Angels
W 4-1
Away
4/12/2022
Diamondbacks
W 2-1
Away
4/13/2022
Diamondbacks
L 3-2
Away
4/15/2022
Mariners
L 11-1
Away
4/16/2022
Mariners
-
Away
4/17/2022
Mariners
-
Away
4/18/2022
Angels
-
Home
4/19/2022
Angels
-
Home
4/20/2022
Angels
-
Home
4/22/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/11/2022
Twins
-
Away
4/12/2022
White Sox
L 3-2
Away
4/13/2022
White Sox
L 6-4
Away
4/14/2022
White Sox
W 5-1
Away
4/15/2022
Astros
W 11-1
Home
4/16/2022
Astros
-
Home
4/17/2022
Astros
-
Home
4/19/2022
Rangers
-
Home
4/20/2022
Rangers
-
Home
4/21/2022
Rangers
-
Home
4/22/2022
Royals
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
