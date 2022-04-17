How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 4/16/2022

Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (42) advances home to score a run on a sacrifice fly against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners will play on Saturday at T-Mobile Park, at 9:10 PM ET, with Jose Altuve and Mitch Haniger among those expected to step up at the plate.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Astros had an MLB-high .267 batting average.
  • Last season the Astros scored the most runs in baseball (863 total, 5.3 per game).
  • Last year the Astros had a league-high .339 on-base percentage.
  • The Mariners had a team batting average of just .226 last season, which ranked last among MLB teams.
  • The Mariners scored 697 runs (4.3 per game) last season, which ranked 22nd in MLB.
  • The Mariners were among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .303.

Astros Impact Players

  • Alex Bregman paces the Astros with two home runs and runs batted in, driving in seven.
  • Bregman's home runs place him 17th in baseball, and he is 10th in RBI.
  • Jose Siri is batting .429 with a double, a home run and two walks.
  • Kyle Tucker has two home runs, best in the lineup.
  • Jeremy Pena is hitting .269 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Haniger finished with a .253 average last season, with 39 home runs and 100 RBI.
  • Jesse Winker collected 129 hits, posted an OBP of .394 and a .556 SLG.
  • Adam Frazier hit .305 last season with five home runs and 43 RBI.
  • Ty France hit .291 with an OBP of .368 and a slugging percentage of .445.

Astros and Mariners Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/9/2022

Angels

L 2-0

Away

4/10/2022

Angels

W 4-1

Away

4/12/2022

Diamondbacks

W 2-1

Away

4/13/2022

Diamondbacks

L 3-2

Away

4/15/2022

Mariners

L 11-1

Away

4/16/2022

Mariners

-

Away

4/17/2022

Mariners

-

Away

4/18/2022

Angels

-

Home

4/19/2022

Angels

-

Home

4/20/2022

Angels

-

Home

4/22/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/11/2022

Twins

-

Away

4/12/2022

White Sox

L 3-2

Away

4/13/2022

White Sox

L 6-4

Away

4/14/2022

White Sox

W 5-1

Away

4/15/2022

Astros

W 11-1

Home

4/16/2022

Astros

-

Home

4/17/2022

Astros

-

Home

4/19/2022

Rangers

-

Home

4/20/2022

Rangers

-

Home

4/21/2022

Rangers

-

Home

4/22/2022

Royals

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
9:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
