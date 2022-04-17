How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 4/16/2022

Apr 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (42) advances home to score a run on a sacrifice fly against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners will play on Saturday at T-Mobile Park, at 9:10 PM ET, with Jose Altuve and Mitch Haniger among those expected to step up at the plate.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022

Saturday, April 16, 2022 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Astros had an MLB-high .267 batting average.

Last season the Astros scored the most runs in baseball (863 total, 5.3 per game).

Last year the Astros had a league-high .339 on-base percentage.

The Mariners had a team batting average of just .226 last season, which ranked last among MLB teams.

The Mariners scored 697 runs (4.3 per game) last season, which ranked 22nd in MLB.

The Mariners were among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .303.

Astros Impact Players

Alex Bregman paces the Astros with two home runs and runs batted in, driving in seven.

Bregman's home runs place him 17th in baseball, and he is 10th in RBI.

Jose Siri is batting .429 with a double, a home run and two walks.

Kyle Tucker has two home runs, best in the lineup.

Jeremy Pena is hitting .269 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.

Mariners Impact Players

Haniger finished with a .253 average last season, with 39 home runs and 100 RBI.

Jesse Winker collected 129 hits, posted an OBP of .394 and a .556 SLG.

Adam Frazier hit .305 last season with five home runs and 43 RBI.

Ty France hit .291 with an OBP of .368 and a slugging percentage of .445.

Astros and Mariners Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/9/2022 Angels L 2-0 Away 4/10/2022 Angels W 4-1 Away 4/12/2022 Diamondbacks W 2-1 Away 4/13/2022 Diamondbacks L 3-2 Away 4/15/2022 Mariners L 11-1 Away 4/16/2022 Mariners - Away 4/17/2022 Mariners - Away 4/18/2022 Angels - Home 4/19/2022 Angels - Home 4/20/2022 Angels - Home 4/22/2022 Blue Jays - Home

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/11/2022 Twins - Away 4/12/2022 White Sox L 3-2 Away 4/13/2022 White Sox L 6-4 Away 4/14/2022 White Sox W 5-1 Away 4/15/2022 Astros W 11-1 Home 4/16/2022 Astros - Home 4/17/2022 Astros - Home 4/19/2022 Rangers - Home 4/20/2022 Rangers - Home 4/21/2022 Rangers - Home 4/22/2022 Royals - Home

