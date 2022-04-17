How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 4/17/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Adam Frazier and the Seattle Mariners face the Houston Astros on Sunday at T-Mobile Park. Jose Urquidy will be on the mound for Houston, with first pitch at 4:10 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Astros Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Mariners vs. Astros Batting Stats
- The Mariners rank 19th in the league with a .223 batting average.
- The Mariners have the No. 20 offense in MLB play scoring four runs per game (32 total runs).
- The Mariners' .326 on-base percentage is ninth-best in the league.
- The Astros have a team batting average of .215 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.
- The Astros rank 22nd in the league with 29 total runs scored this season.
- The Astros have an on-base percentage of .283 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.
Mariners Impact Players
- Jesse Winker finished with a .305 average, 24 home runs and 71 RBI last season.
- Frazier posted a .305 average with 43 RBI.
- Ty France finished last season with 18 home runs, 73 RBI and a batting average of .291.
- J.P. Crawford hit .273 with an OBP of .338 and a slugging percentage of .376.
Astros Impact Players
- Alex Bregman leads Houston in home runs with two and runs batted in with seven.
- Bregman is 19th in home runs and 15th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
- Jeremy Pena is batting .345 to lead Houston this season.
- Pena ranks 56th in home runs and 155th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
- Jose Siri is slashing .429/.500/.714 this season for the Astros.
- Kyle Tucker's two home runs are most among Houston batters. He's driven in four runs this season while slugging .323.
Mariners and Astros Schedules
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/12/2022
White Sox
L 3-2
Away
4/13/2022
White Sox
L 6-4
Away
4/14/2022
White Sox
W 5-1
Away
4/15/2022
Astros
W 11-1
Home
4/16/2022
Astros
L 4-0
Home
4/17/2022
Astros
-
Home
4/19/2022
Rangers
-
Home
4/20/2022
Rangers
-
Home
4/21/2022
Rangers
-
Home
4/22/2022
Royals
-
Home
4/23/2022
Royals
-
Home
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/10/2022
Angels
W 4-1
Away
4/12/2022
Diamondbacks
W 2-1
Away
4/13/2022
Diamondbacks
L 3-2
Away
4/15/2022
Mariners
L 11-1
Away
4/16/2022
Mariners
W 4-0
Away
4/17/2022
Mariners
-
Away
4/18/2022
Angels
-
Home
4/19/2022
Angels
-
Home
4/20/2022
Angels
-
Home
4/22/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
4/23/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
17
2022
Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners
TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)