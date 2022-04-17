How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 4/17/2022

Apr 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (42) advances home to score a run on a sacrifice fly against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Frazier and the Seattle Mariners face the Houston Astros on Sunday at T-Mobile Park. Jose Urquidy will be on the mound for Houston, with first pitch at 4:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Astros Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Mariners vs. Astros Batting Stats

The Mariners rank 19th in the league with a .223 batting average.

The Mariners have the No. 20 offense in MLB play scoring four runs per game (32 total runs).

The Mariners' .326 on-base percentage is ninth-best in the league.

The Astros have a team batting average of .215 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.

The Astros rank 22nd in the league with 29 total runs scored this season.

The Astros have an on-base percentage of .283 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

Jesse Winker finished with a .305 average, 24 home runs and 71 RBI last season.

Frazier posted a .305 average with 43 RBI.

Ty France finished last season with 18 home runs, 73 RBI and a batting average of .291.

J.P. Crawford hit .273 with an OBP of .338 and a slugging percentage of .376.

Astros Impact Players

Alex Bregman leads Houston in home runs with two and runs batted in with seven.

Bregman is 19th in home runs and 15th in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Jeremy Pena is batting .345 to lead Houston this season.

Pena ranks 56th in home runs and 155th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.

Jose Siri is slashing .429/.500/.714 this season for the Astros.

Kyle Tucker's two home runs are most among Houston batters. He's driven in four runs this season while slugging .323.

Mariners and Astros Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/12/2022 White Sox L 3-2 Away 4/13/2022 White Sox L 6-4 Away 4/14/2022 White Sox W 5-1 Away 4/15/2022 Astros W 11-1 Home 4/16/2022 Astros L 4-0 Home 4/17/2022 Astros - Home 4/19/2022 Rangers - Home 4/20/2022 Rangers - Home 4/21/2022 Rangers - Home 4/22/2022 Royals - Home 4/23/2022 Royals - Home

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/10/2022 Angels W 4-1 Away 4/12/2022 Diamondbacks W 2-1 Away 4/13/2022 Diamondbacks L 3-2 Away 4/15/2022 Mariners L 11-1 Away 4/16/2022 Mariners W 4-0 Away 4/17/2022 Mariners - Away 4/18/2022 Angels - Home 4/19/2022 Angels - Home 4/20/2022 Angels - Home 4/22/2022 Blue Jays - Home 4/23/2022 Blue Jays - Home

