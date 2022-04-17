How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 4/17/2022

Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (42) advances home to score a run on a sacrifice fly against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (42) advances home to score a run on a sacrifice fly against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Frazier and the Seattle Mariners face the Houston Astros on Sunday at T-Mobile Park. Jose Urquidy will be on the mound for Houston, with first pitch at 4:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Astros Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mariners vs. Astros Batting Stats

  • The Mariners rank 19th in the league with a .223 batting average.
  • The Mariners have the No. 20 offense in MLB play scoring four runs per game (32 total runs).
  • The Mariners' .326 on-base percentage is ninth-best in the league.
  • The Astros have a team batting average of .215 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.
  • The Astros rank 22nd in the league with 29 total runs scored this season.
  • The Astros have an on-base percentage of .283 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Jesse Winker finished with a .305 average, 24 home runs and 71 RBI last season.
  • Frazier posted a .305 average with 43 RBI.
  • Ty France finished last season with 18 home runs, 73 RBI and a batting average of .291.
  • J.P. Crawford hit .273 with an OBP of .338 and a slugging percentage of .376.

Astros Impact Players

  • Alex Bregman leads Houston in home runs with two and runs batted in with seven.
  • Bregman is 19th in home runs and 15th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Jeremy Pena is batting .345 to lead Houston this season.
  • Pena ranks 56th in home runs and 155th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
  • Jose Siri is slashing .429/.500/.714 this season for the Astros.
  • Kyle Tucker's two home runs are most among Houston batters. He's driven in four runs this season while slugging .323.

Mariners and Astros Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/12/2022

White Sox

L 3-2

Away

4/13/2022

White Sox

L 6-4

Away

4/14/2022

White Sox

W 5-1

Away

4/15/2022

Astros

W 11-1

Home

4/16/2022

Astros

L 4-0

Home

4/17/2022

Astros

-

Home

4/19/2022

Rangers

-

Home

4/20/2022

Rangers

-

Home

4/21/2022

Rangers

-

Home

4/22/2022

Royals

-

Home

4/23/2022

Royals

-

Home

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/10/2022

Angels

W 4-1

Away

4/12/2022

Diamondbacks

W 2-1

Away

4/13/2022

Diamondbacks

L 3-2

Away

4/15/2022

Mariners

L 11-1

Away

4/16/2022

Mariners

W 4-0

Away

4/17/2022

Mariners

-

Away

4/18/2022

Angels

-

Home

4/19/2022

Angels

-

Home

4/20/2022

Angels

-

Home

4/22/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

4/23/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
17
2022

Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18103075
NHL

How to Watch Sabres at Flyers

By Evan Lazar6 minutes ago
Apr 14, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) skates with the puck as St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) tries to defend during the second period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Apr 7, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) looks to pass as Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski (8) defends during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Apr 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (42) advances home to score a run on a sacrifice fly against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Apr 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (42) advances home to score a run on a sacrifice fly against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Apr 9, 2022; Carson, California, USA; Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela (10) in the second half of their Major League Soccer match against the Los Angeles Galaxy at the StubHub Center. Los Angeles Galaxy won, 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Los Angeles FC vs. Sporting Kansas City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (42) advances home to score a run on a sacrifice fly against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Mariners

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
Mar 5, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Galaxy forward Chicharito (14) tries for a shot on goal against Charlotte FC goal keeper CharKristijan Kahlina (1) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Soccer Fans
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch USC at Oregon

By Evan Lazar1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy