How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/2/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Jesse Winker (27) celebrates with third baseman Ty France (23) after hitting a walk-off RBI-single against the Kansas City Royals during the twelfth inning at T-Mobile Park. Seattle defeated Kansas City, 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford hit the field at Minute Maid Park against Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros on Monday.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Astros are 26th in the league with a .214 batting average.
  • The Astros are the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.7 runs per game (82 total).
  • The Astros' .288 on-base percentage is 24th in the league.
  • The Mariners' .238 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.
  • The Mariners are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking seventh with 102 total runs this season.
  • The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .328 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez paces the Astros with six long balls.
  • Alvarez is sixth in homers and 41st in RBI among all batters in baseball.
  • Bregman is batting .230 with three doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.
  • Bregman is 23rd in homers and 28th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Kyle Tucker paces the Astros with 15 runs batted in.
  • Jeremy Pena is batting .211 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France leads Seattle in home runs (five) and runs batted in (21) this season while batting .333.
  • Among all batters in the majors, France's home run total ranks 15th and his RBI tally ranks second.
  • Crawford leads Seattle in batting with a .372 average while slugging four homers and driving in 10 runs.
  • Crawford is currently 23rd in homers and 72nd in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Adam Frazier has collected 22 base hits, an OBP of .320 and a slugging percentage of .330 this season.
  • Eugenio Suarez is batting .215 with an OBP of .311 and a slugging percentage of .430 this season.

Astros and Mariners Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/27/2022

Rangers

W 4-3

Away

4/28/2022

Rangers

W 3-2

Away

4/29/2022

Blue Jays

W 11-7

Away

4/30/2022

Blue Jays

L 2-1

Away

5/1/2022

Blue Jays

L 3-2

Away

5/2/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/3/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/4/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/5/2022

Tigers

-

Home

5/6/2022

Tigers

-

Home

5/7/2022

Tigers

-

Home

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/27/2022

Rays

L 3-2

Away

4/28/2022

Rays

L 2-1

Away

4/29/2022

Marlins

L 8-6

Away

4/30/2022

Marlins

L 3-1

Away

5/1/2022

Marlins

W 7-3

Away

5/2/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/3/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/4/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/5/2022

Rays

-

Home

5/6/2022

Rays

-

Home

5/7/2022

Rays

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
2
2022

Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

