How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/27/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Adam Frazier and the Seattle Mariners will take the field on Friday at T-Mobile Park against Justin Verlander, who is projected to start for the Houston Astros. First pitch is set for 9:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, May 27, 2022
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Astros have the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.231).
- The Astros are the 13th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.2 runs per game (190 total).
- The Astros rank 17th in the league with an on-base percentage of .308.
- The Mariners have a team batting average of .233 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.
- The Mariners rank 21st in the league with 178 total runs scored this season.
- The Mariners have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
Astros Impact Players
- Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 12 long balls.
- In all of baseball, Alvarez is second in home runs and 27th in RBI.
- Alex Bregman is hitting .230 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 26 walks.
- Bregman ranks 48th in home runs and 24th in RBI so far this season.
- Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 29 runs batted in.
- Jose Altuve is batting .288 with six doubles, nine home runs and 11 walks.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France is batting .331 with 31 RBI, both of which are tops among Seattle hitters this season.
- In all of baseball, France is 48th in homers and 12th in RBI.
- Frazier has collected 45 hits this season and has an OBP of .325. He's slugging .352 on the year.
- Frazier is currently 206th in home runs and 117th in RBI in the major leagues.
- J.P. Crawford is slashing .296/.377/.441 this season for the Mariners.
- Eugenio Suarez leads Seattle in home runs with nine while driving in 23 runs and slugging .451.
Astros and Mariners Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/21/2022
Rangers
W 2-1
Home
5/22/2022
Rangers
W 5-2
Home
5/23/2022
Guardians
L 6-1
Home
5/24/2022
Guardians
W 7-3
Home
5/25/2022
Guardians
W 2-1
Home
5/27/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/28/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/29/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/30/2022
Athletics
-
Away
5/31/2022
Athletics
-
Away
6/1/2022
Athletics
-
Away
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/21/2022
Red Sox
L 6-5
Away
5/22/2022
Red Sox
L 8-4
Away
5/23/2022
Athletics
W 7-6
Home
5/24/2022
Athletics
L 7-5
Home
5/25/2022
Athletics
L 4-2
Home
5/27/2022
Astros
-
Home
5/28/2022
Astros
-
Home
5/29/2022
Astros
-
Home
5/31/2022
Orioles
-
Away
6/1/2022
Orioles
-
Away
6/2/2022
Orioles
-
Away
