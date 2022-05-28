How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/27/2022

May 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) hits a two-run double against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Frazier and the Seattle Mariners will take the field on Friday at T-Mobile Park against Justin Verlander, who is projected to start for the Houston Astros. First pitch is set for 9:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, May 27, 2022

9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Astros have the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.231).

The Astros are the 13th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.2 runs per game (190 total).

The Astros rank 17th in the league with an on-base percentage of .308.

The Mariners have a team batting average of .233 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.

The Mariners rank 21st in the league with 178 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 12 long balls.

In all of baseball, Alvarez is second in home runs and 27th in RBI.

Alex Bregman is hitting .230 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 26 walks.

Bregman ranks 48th in home runs and 24th in RBI so far this season.

Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 29 runs batted in.

Jose Altuve is batting .288 with six doubles, nine home runs and 11 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France is batting .331 with 31 RBI, both of which are tops among Seattle hitters this season.

In all of baseball, France is 48th in homers and 12th in RBI.

Frazier has collected 45 hits this season and has an OBP of .325. He's slugging .352 on the year.

Frazier is currently 206th in home runs and 117th in RBI in the major leagues.

J.P. Crawford is slashing .296/.377/.441 this season for the Mariners.

Eugenio Suarez leads Seattle in home runs with nine while driving in 23 runs and slugging .451.

Astros and Mariners Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/21/2022 Rangers W 2-1 Home 5/22/2022 Rangers W 5-2 Home 5/23/2022 Guardians L 6-1 Home 5/24/2022 Guardians W 7-3 Home 5/25/2022 Guardians W 2-1 Home 5/27/2022 Mariners - Away 5/28/2022 Mariners - Away 5/29/2022 Mariners - Away 5/30/2022 Athletics - Away 5/31/2022 Athletics - Away 6/1/2022 Athletics - Away

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/21/2022 Red Sox L 6-5 Away 5/22/2022 Red Sox L 8-4 Away 5/23/2022 Athletics W 7-6 Home 5/24/2022 Athletics L 7-5 Home 5/25/2022 Athletics L 4-2 Home 5/27/2022 Astros - Home 5/28/2022 Astros - Home 5/29/2022 Astros - Home 5/31/2022 Orioles - Away 6/1/2022 Orioles - Away 6/2/2022 Orioles - Away

