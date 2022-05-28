How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/27/2022

Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) hits a two-run double against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Frazier and the Seattle Mariners will take the field on Friday at T-Mobile Park against Justin Verlander, who is projected to start for the Houston Astros. First pitch is set for 9:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, May 27, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Live Stream on fuboTV:

Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Astros have the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.231).
  • The Astros are the 13th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.2 runs per game (190 total).
  • The Astros rank 17th in the league with an on-base percentage of .308.
  • The Mariners have a team batting average of .233 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.
  • The Mariners rank 21st in the league with 178 total runs scored this season.
  • The Mariners have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 12 long balls.
  • In all of baseball, Alvarez is second in home runs and 27th in RBI.
  • Alex Bregman is hitting .230 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 26 walks.
  • Bregman ranks 48th in home runs and 24th in RBI so far this season.
  • Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 29 runs batted in.
  • Jose Altuve is batting .288 with six doubles, nine home runs and 11 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France is batting .331 with 31 RBI, both of which are tops among Seattle hitters this season.
  • In all of baseball, France is 48th in homers and 12th in RBI.
  • Frazier has collected 45 hits this season and has an OBP of .325. He's slugging .352 on the year.
  • Frazier is currently 206th in home runs and 117th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • J.P. Crawford is slashing .296/.377/.441 this season for the Mariners.
  • Eugenio Suarez leads Seattle in home runs with nine while driving in 23 runs and slugging .451.

Astros and Mariners Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/21/2022

Rangers

W 2-1

Home

5/22/2022

Rangers

W 5-2

Home

5/23/2022

Guardians

L 6-1

Home

5/24/2022

Guardians

W 7-3

Home

5/25/2022

Guardians

W 2-1

Home

5/27/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/28/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/29/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/30/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/31/2022

Athletics

-

Away

6/1/2022

Athletics

-

Away

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/21/2022

Red Sox

L 6-5

Away

5/22/2022

Red Sox

L 8-4

Away

5/23/2022

Athletics

W 7-6

Home

5/24/2022

Athletics

L 7-5

Home

5/25/2022

Athletics

L 4-2

Home

5/27/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/28/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/29/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/31/2022

Orioles

-

Away

6/1/2022

Orioles

-

Away

6/2/2022

Orioles

-

Away



How To Watch

May
27
2022

Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV



