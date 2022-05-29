How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/28/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros will hit the field against the Seattle Mariners and projected starter Logan Gilbert on Saturday at T-Mobile Park.
Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, May 28, 2022
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Astros are 21st in the league with a .231 batting average.
- The Astros have the No. 20 offense in MLB action scoring 4.2 runs per game (191 total runs).
- The Astros rank 17th in the league with a .308 on-base percentage.
- The Mariners' .235 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.
- The Mariners have scored the 22nd-most runs in the league this season with 184 (4.0 per game).
- The Mariners have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
Astros Impact Players
- Yordan Alvarez paces the Astros with 12 long balls.
- Including all MLB hitters, Alvarez is 74th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.
- Alex Bregman is hitting .231 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 26 walks.
- Bregman is 50th in homers and 24th in RBI among all batters in baseball.
- Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 29 runs batted in.
- Jose Altuve is hitting .285 with six doubles, nine home runs and 11 walks.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France leads Seattle in runs batted in with 32 while batting .341, which is also best on the team.
- In all of baseball, France is 43rd in home runs and 11th in RBI.
- Adam Frazier is batting .254 with an OBP of .322 and a slugging percentage of .348 this season.
- Frazier is 212th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 123rd in RBI.
- J.P. Crawford is slashing .305/.391/.455 this season for the Mariners.
- Julio Rodriguez has collected 45 hits this season and has an OBP of .319. He's slugging .420 on the year.
Astros and Mariners Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/22/2022
Rangers
W 5-2
Home
5/23/2022
Guardians
L 6-1
Home
5/24/2022
Guardians
W 7-3
Home
5/25/2022
Guardians
W 2-1
Home
5/27/2022
Mariners
L 6-1
Away
5/28/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/29/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/30/2022
Athletics
-
Away
5/31/2022
Athletics
-
Away
6/1/2022
Athletics
-
Away
6/3/2022
Royals
-
Away
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/22/2022
Red Sox
L 8-4
Away
5/23/2022
Athletics
W 7-6
Home
5/24/2022
Athletics
L 7-5
Home
5/25/2022
Athletics
L 4-2
Home
5/27/2022
Astros
W 6-1
Home
5/28/2022
Astros
-
Home
5/29/2022
Astros
-
Home
5/31/2022
Orioles
-
Away
6/1/2022
Orioles
-
Away
6/2/2022
Orioles
-
Away
6/3/2022
Rangers
-
Away
