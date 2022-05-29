How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/28/2022

Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 27, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) waves as he crosses home after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros will hit the field against the Seattle Mariners and projected starter Logan Gilbert on Saturday at T-Mobile Park.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 28, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Live Stream on fuboTV:

Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Astros are 21st in the league with a .231 batting average.
  • The Astros have the No. 20 offense in MLB action scoring 4.2 runs per game (191 total runs).
  • The Astros rank 17th in the league with a .308 on-base percentage.
  • The Mariners' .235 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.
  • The Mariners have scored the 22nd-most runs in the league this season with 184 (4.0 per game).
  • The Mariners have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez paces the Astros with 12 long balls.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Alvarez is 74th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.
  • Alex Bregman is hitting .231 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 26 walks.
  • Bregman is 50th in homers and 24th in RBI among all batters in baseball.
  • Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 29 runs batted in.
  • Jose Altuve is hitting .285 with six doubles, nine home runs and 11 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France leads Seattle in runs batted in with 32 while batting .341, which is also best on the team.
  • In all of baseball, France is 43rd in home runs and 11th in RBI.
  • Adam Frazier is batting .254 with an OBP of .322 and a slugging percentage of .348 this season.
  • Frazier is 212th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 123rd in RBI.
  • J.P. Crawford is slashing .305/.391/.455 this season for the Mariners.
  • Julio Rodriguez has collected 45 hits this season and has an OBP of .319. He's slugging .420 on the year.

Astros and Mariners Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/22/2022

Rangers

W 5-2

Home

5/23/2022

Guardians

L 6-1

Home

5/24/2022

Guardians

W 7-3

Home

5/25/2022

Guardians

W 2-1

Home

5/27/2022

Mariners

L 6-1

Away

5/28/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/29/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/30/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/31/2022

Athletics

-

Away

6/1/2022

Athletics

-

Away

6/3/2022

Royals

-

Away

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/22/2022

Red Sox

L 8-4

Away

5/23/2022

Athletics

W 7-6

Home

5/24/2022

Athletics

L 7-5

Home

5/25/2022

Athletics

L 4-2

Home

5/27/2022

Astros

W 6-1

Home

5/28/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/29/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/31/2022

Orioles

-

Away

6/1/2022

Orioles

-

Away

6/2/2022

Orioles

-

Away

6/3/2022

Rangers

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
28
2022

Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

