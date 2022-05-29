How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/29/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros face Adam Frazier and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Sunday. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, May 29, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Astros' .230 batting average ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Astros rank 20th in runs scored with 191, 4.1 per game.
- The Astros rank 18th in the league with an on-base percentage of .306.
- The Mariners have a team batting average of .237 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.
- The Mariners rank 21st in the league with 190 total runs scored this season.
- The Mariners are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .318.
Astros Impact Players
- Alvarez leads the Astros with 12 long balls.
- Of all hitters in the majors, Alvarez's home runs place him fifth, and his RBI tally ranks him 33rd.
- Alex Bregman is hitting .239 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 27 walks.
- Including all MLB batters, Bregman ranks 50th in homers and 26th in RBI.
- Kyle Tucker has collected a team-best 29 runs batted in.
- Jose Altuve has six doubles, nine home runs and 11 walks while hitting .288.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France is batting .342 with 34 RBI, both of which are best among Seattle hitters this season.
- Among all hitters in MLB, France's home run total is 43rd and his RBI tally ranks 10th.
- Frazier has collected 47 hits this season and has an OBP of .324. He's slugging .351 on the year.
- Overall, Frazier is 213th in homers and 123rd in RBI this year.
- J.P. Crawford has 48 hits this season and a slash line of .306/.397/.452.
- Julio Rodriguez is batting .276 with an OBP of .326 and a slugging percentage of .431 this season.
Astros and Mariners Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/23/2022
Guardians
L 6-1
Home
5/24/2022
Guardians
W 7-3
Home
5/25/2022
Guardians
W 2-1
Home
5/27/2022
Mariners
L 6-1
Away
5/28/2022
Mariners
L 6-0
Away
5/29/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/30/2022
Athletics
-
Away
5/31/2022
Athletics
-
Away
6/1/2022
Athletics
-
Away
6/3/2022
Royals
-
Away
6/4/2022
Royals
-
Away
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/23/2022
Athletics
W 7-6
Home
5/24/2022
Athletics
L 7-5
Home
5/25/2022
Athletics
L 4-2
Home
5/27/2022
Astros
W 6-1
Home
5/28/2022
Astros
W 6-0
Home
5/29/2022
Astros
-
Home
5/31/2022
Orioles
-
Away
6/1/2022
Orioles
-
Away
6/2/2022
Orioles
-
Away
6/3/2022
Rangers
-
Away
6/4/2022
Rangers
-
Away
