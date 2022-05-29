How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/29/2022

May 25, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates with center fielder Mauricio Dubon (14) after scoring a run during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros face Adam Frazier and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Sunday. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, May 29, 2022

Sunday, May 29, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Astros' .230 batting average ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Astros rank 20th in runs scored with 191, 4.1 per game.

The Astros rank 18th in the league with an on-base percentage of .306.

The Mariners have a team batting average of .237 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.

The Mariners rank 21st in the league with 190 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .318.

Astros Impact Players

Alvarez leads the Astros with 12 long balls.

Of all hitters in the majors, Alvarez's home runs place him fifth, and his RBI tally ranks him 33rd.

Alex Bregman is hitting .239 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 27 walks.

Including all MLB batters, Bregman ranks 50th in homers and 26th in RBI.

Kyle Tucker has collected a team-best 29 runs batted in.

Jose Altuve has six doubles, nine home runs and 11 walks while hitting .288.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France is batting .342 with 34 RBI, both of which are best among Seattle hitters this season.

Among all hitters in MLB, France's home run total is 43rd and his RBI tally ranks 10th.

Frazier has collected 47 hits this season and has an OBP of .324. He's slugging .351 on the year.

Overall, Frazier is 213th in homers and 123rd in RBI this year.

J.P. Crawford has 48 hits this season and a slash line of .306/.397/.452.

Julio Rodriguez is batting .276 with an OBP of .326 and a slugging percentage of .431 this season.

Astros and Mariners Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/23/2022 Guardians L 6-1 Home 5/24/2022 Guardians W 7-3 Home 5/25/2022 Guardians W 2-1 Home 5/27/2022 Mariners L 6-1 Away 5/28/2022 Mariners L 6-0 Away 5/29/2022 Mariners - Away 5/30/2022 Athletics - Away 5/31/2022 Athletics - Away 6/1/2022 Athletics - Away 6/3/2022 Royals - Away 6/4/2022 Royals - Away

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/23/2022 Athletics W 7-6 Home 5/24/2022 Athletics L 7-5 Home 5/25/2022 Athletics L 4-2 Home 5/27/2022 Astros W 6-1 Home 5/28/2022 Astros W 6-0 Home 5/29/2022 Astros - Home 5/31/2022 Orioles - Away 6/1/2022 Orioles - Away 6/2/2022 Orioles - Away 6/3/2022 Rangers - Away 6/4/2022 Rangers - Away

Regional restrictions apply.