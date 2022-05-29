How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/29/2022

Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 25, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates with center fielder Mauricio Dubon (14) after scoring a run during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros face Adam Frazier and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Sunday. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Astros' .230 batting average ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Astros rank 20th in runs scored with 191, 4.1 per game.
  • The Astros rank 18th in the league with an on-base percentage of .306.
  • The Mariners have a team batting average of .237 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.
  • The Mariners rank 21st in the league with 190 total runs scored this season.
  • The Mariners are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .318.

Astros Impact Players

  • Alvarez leads the Astros with 12 long balls.
  • Of all hitters in the majors, Alvarez's home runs place him fifth, and his RBI tally ranks him 33rd.
  • Alex Bregman is hitting .239 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 27 walks.
  • Including all MLB batters, Bregman ranks 50th in homers and 26th in RBI.
  • Kyle Tucker has collected a team-best 29 runs batted in.
  • Jose Altuve has six doubles, nine home runs and 11 walks while hitting .288.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France is batting .342 with 34 RBI, both of which are best among Seattle hitters this season.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, France's home run total is 43rd and his RBI tally ranks 10th.
  • Frazier has collected 47 hits this season and has an OBP of .324. He's slugging .351 on the year.
  • Overall, Frazier is 213th in homers and 123rd in RBI this year.
  • J.P. Crawford has 48 hits this season and a slash line of .306/.397/.452.
  • Julio Rodriguez is batting .276 with an OBP of .326 and a slugging percentage of .431 this season.

Astros and Mariners Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/23/2022

Guardians

L 6-1

Home

5/24/2022

Guardians

W 7-3

Home

5/25/2022

Guardians

W 2-1

Home

5/27/2022

Mariners

L 6-1

Away

5/28/2022

Mariners

L 6-0

Away

5/29/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/30/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/31/2022

Athletics

-

Away

6/1/2022

Athletics

-

Away

6/3/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/4/2022

Royals

-

Away

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/23/2022

Athletics

W 7-6

Home

5/24/2022

Athletics

L 7-5

Home

5/25/2022

Athletics

L 4-2

Home

5/27/2022

Astros

W 6-1

Home

5/28/2022

Astros

W 6-0

Home

5/29/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/31/2022

Orioles

-

Away

6/1/2022

Orioles

-

Away

6/2/2022

Orioles

-

Away

6/3/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/4/2022

Rangers

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
29
2022

Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.