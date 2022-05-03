How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/3/2022

Apr 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Jesse Winker (27) celebrates with third baseman Ty France (23) after hitting a walk-off RBI-single against the Kansas City Royals during the twelfth inning at T-Mobile Park. Seattle defeated Kansas City, 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners will play on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET, with Yordan Alvarez and J.P. Crawford among those expected to step up at the plate.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Astros' .216 batting average ranks 25th in the league.

The Astros are the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.7 runs per game (85 total).

The Astros rank 24th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .288.

The Mariners have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.

The Mariners have scored the seventh-most runs in the league this season with 102.

The Mariners have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

Alvarez has launched a team-best seven home runs.

Alvarez's home runs place him second in the majors, and he ranks 30th in RBI.

Alex Bregman is hitting .231 with four doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.

Among all MLB hitters, Bregman is 24th in home runs and 30th in RBI.

Kyle Tucker has a team-best 15 runs batted in.

Jeremy Pena is hitting .215 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France leads Seattle in home runs with five and runs batted in with 21.

Among all batters in the majors, France is 15th in homers and second in RBI.

Crawford is batting .375 to lead Seattle, while adding four homers and 10 runs batted in this season.

Crawford ranks 24th in home runs and 76th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.

Adam Frazier is slashing .239/.307/.315 this season for the Mariners.

Jesse Winker has 15 hits and an OBP of .337 to go with a slugging percentage of .228 this season.

Astros and Mariners Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/28/2022 Rangers W 3-2 Away 4/29/2022 Blue Jays W 11-7 Away 4/30/2022 Blue Jays L 2-1 Away 5/1/2022 Blue Jays L 3-2 Away 5/2/2022 Mariners W 3-0 Home 5/3/2022 Mariners - Home 5/4/2022 Mariners - Home 5/5/2022 Tigers - Home 5/6/2022 Tigers - Home 5/7/2022 Tigers - Home 5/8/2022 Tigers - Home

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/28/2022 Rays L 2-1 Away 4/29/2022 Marlins L 8-6 Away 4/30/2022 Marlins L 3-1 Away 5/1/2022 Marlins W 7-3 Away 5/2/2022 Astros L 3-0 Away 5/3/2022 Astros - Away 5/4/2022 Astros - Away 5/5/2022 Rays - Home 5/6/2022 Rays - Home 5/7/2022 Rays - Home 5/8/2022 Rays - Home

