How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/3/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners will play on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET, with Yordan Alvarez and J.P. Crawford among those expected to step up at the plate.
Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 3, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Astros' .216 batting average ranks 25th in the league.
- The Astros are the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.7 runs per game (85 total).
- The Astros rank 24th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .288.
- The Mariners have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.
- The Mariners have scored the seventh-most runs in the league this season with 102.
- The Mariners have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
Astros Impact Players
- Alvarez has launched a team-best seven home runs.
- Alvarez's home runs place him second in the majors, and he ranks 30th in RBI.
- Alex Bregman is hitting .231 with four doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.
- Among all MLB hitters, Bregman is 24th in home runs and 30th in RBI.
- Kyle Tucker has a team-best 15 runs batted in.
- Jeremy Pena is hitting .215 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France leads Seattle in home runs with five and runs batted in with 21.
- Among all batters in the majors, France is 15th in homers and second in RBI.
- Crawford is batting .375 to lead Seattle, while adding four homers and 10 runs batted in this season.
- Crawford ranks 24th in home runs and 76th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
- Adam Frazier is slashing .239/.307/.315 this season for the Mariners.
- Jesse Winker has 15 hits and an OBP of .337 to go with a slugging percentage of .228 this season.
Astros and Mariners Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/28/2022
Rangers
W 3-2
Away
4/29/2022
Blue Jays
W 11-7
Away
4/30/2022
Blue Jays
L 2-1
Away
5/1/2022
Blue Jays
L 3-2
Away
5/2/2022
Mariners
W 3-0
Home
5/3/2022
Mariners
-
Home
5/4/2022
Mariners
-
Home
5/5/2022
Tigers
-
Home
5/6/2022
Tigers
-
Home
5/7/2022
Tigers
-
Home
5/8/2022
Tigers
-
Home
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/28/2022
Rays
L 2-1
Away
4/29/2022
Marlins
L 8-6
Away
4/30/2022
Marlins
L 3-1
Away
5/1/2022
Marlins
W 7-3
Away
5/2/2022
Astros
L 3-0
Away
5/3/2022
Astros
-
Away
5/4/2022
Astros
-
Away
5/5/2022
Rays
-
Home
5/6/2022
Rays
-
Home
5/7/2022
Rays
-
Home
5/8/2022
Rays
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
3
2022
Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)