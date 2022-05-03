How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/3/2022

Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Jesse Winker (27) celebrates with third baseman Ty France (23) after hitting a walk-off RBI-single against the Kansas City Royals during the twelfth inning at T-Mobile Park. Seattle defeated Kansas City, 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners will play on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET, with Yordan Alvarez and J.P. Crawford among those expected to step up at the plate.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Astros' .216 batting average ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Astros are the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.7 runs per game (85 total).
  • The Astros rank 24th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .288.
  • The Mariners have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.
  • The Mariners have scored the seventh-most runs in the league this season with 102.
  • The Mariners have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

  • Alvarez has launched a team-best seven home runs.
  • Alvarez's home runs place him second in the majors, and he ranks 30th in RBI.
  • Alex Bregman is hitting .231 with four doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Bregman is 24th in home runs and 30th in RBI.
  • Kyle Tucker has a team-best 15 runs batted in.
  • Jeremy Pena is hitting .215 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France leads Seattle in home runs with five and runs batted in with 21.
  • Among all batters in the majors, France is 15th in homers and second in RBI.
  • Crawford is batting .375 to lead Seattle, while adding four homers and 10 runs batted in this season.
  • Crawford ranks 24th in home runs and 76th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
  • Adam Frazier is slashing .239/.307/.315 this season for the Mariners.
  • Jesse Winker has 15 hits and an OBP of .337 to go with a slugging percentage of .228 this season.

Astros and Mariners Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/28/2022

Rangers

W 3-2

Away

4/29/2022

Blue Jays

W 11-7

Away

4/30/2022

Blue Jays

L 2-1

Away

5/1/2022

Blue Jays

L 3-2

Away

5/2/2022

Mariners

W 3-0

Home

5/3/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/4/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/5/2022

Tigers

-

Home

5/6/2022

Tigers

-

Home

5/7/2022

Tigers

-

Home

5/8/2022

Tigers

-

Home

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/28/2022

Rays

L 2-1

Away

4/29/2022

Marlins

L 8-6

Away

4/30/2022

Marlins

L 3-1

Away

5/1/2022

Marlins

W 7-3

Away

5/2/2022

Astros

L 3-0

Away

5/3/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/4/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/5/2022

Rays

-

Home

5/6/2022

Rays

-

Home

5/7/2022

Rays

-

Home

5/8/2022

Rays

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
3
2022

Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

