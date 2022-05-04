How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/4/2022

May 1, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Dylan Moore (25) celebrates a win over the Miami Marlins with teammate second baseman Adam Frazier (26) and shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Yordan Alvarez and J.P. Crawford will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners meet at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday, at 2:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Wednesday, May 4, 2022 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Astros' .215 batting average ranks 27th in MLB.

The Astros rank 21st in runs scored with 89, 3.7 per game.

The Astros' .289 on-base percentage ranks 25th in the league.

The Mariners have a team batting average of .232 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.

The Mariners have scored the 12th-most runs in the league this season with 102 (4.3 per game).

The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .321 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Astros Impact Players

Alvarez leads the Astros with eight long balls.

Among all batters in MLB, Alvarez ranks second in homers and 25th in RBI.

Alex Bregman is hitting .220 with four doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.

Bregman is 28th in home runs in the majors and 38th in RBI.

Kyle Tucker has racked up a team-high 15 runs batted in.

Jeremy Pena is hitting .229 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France leads Seattle in home runs with five and runs batted in with 21.

France is 17th in home runs and third in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Crawford leads Seattle in batting with a .357 average while slugging four homers and driving in 10 runs.

Overall, Crawford is 28th in homers and 79th in RBI this year.

Adam Frazier has collected 23 base hits, an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .312 this season.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .198 with an OBP of .296 and a slugging percentage of .395 this season.

Astros and Mariners Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/29/2022 Blue Jays W 11-7 Away 4/30/2022 Blue Jays L 2-1 Away 5/1/2022 Blue Jays L 3-2 Away 5/2/2022 Mariners W 3-0 Home 5/3/2022 Mariners W 4-0 Home 5/4/2022 Mariners - Home 5/5/2022 Tigers - Home 5/6/2022 Tigers - Home 5/7/2022 Tigers - Home 5/8/2022 Tigers - Home 5/10/2022 Twins - Away

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/29/2022 Marlins L 8-6 Away 4/30/2022 Marlins L 3-1 Away 5/1/2022 Marlins W 7-3 Away 5/2/2022 Astros L 3-0 Away 5/3/2022 Astros L 4-0 Away 5/4/2022 Astros - Away 5/5/2022 Rays - Home 5/6/2022 Rays - Home 5/7/2022 Rays - Home 5/8/2022 Rays - Home 5/9/2022 Phillies - Home

Regional restrictions apply.