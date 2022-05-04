How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/4/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Yordan Alvarez and J.P. Crawford will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners meet at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday, at 2:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 4, 2022
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Astros' .215 batting average ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Astros rank 21st in runs scored with 89, 3.7 per game.
- The Astros' .289 on-base percentage ranks 25th in the league.
- The Mariners have a team batting average of .232 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.
- The Mariners have scored the 12th-most runs in the league this season with 102 (4.3 per game).
- The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .321 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.
Astros Impact Players
- Alvarez leads the Astros with eight long balls.
- Among all batters in MLB, Alvarez ranks second in homers and 25th in RBI.
- Alex Bregman is hitting .220 with four doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.
- Bregman is 28th in home runs in the majors and 38th in RBI.
- Kyle Tucker has racked up a team-high 15 runs batted in.
- Jeremy Pena is hitting .229 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France leads Seattle in home runs with five and runs batted in with 21.
- France is 17th in home runs and third in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Crawford leads Seattle in batting with a .357 average while slugging four homers and driving in 10 runs.
- Overall, Crawford is 28th in homers and 79th in RBI this year.
- Adam Frazier has collected 23 base hits, an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .312 this season.
- Eugenio Suarez is batting .198 with an OBP of .296 and a slugging percentage of .395 this season.
Astros and Mariners Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/29/2022
Blue Jays
W 11-7
Away
4/30/2022
Blue Jays
L 2-1
Away
5/1/2022
Blue Jays
L 3-2
Away
5/2/2022
Mariners
W 3-0
Home
5/3/2022
Mariners
W 4-0
Home
5/4/2022
Mariners
-
Home
5/5/2022
Tigers
-
Home
5/6/2022
Tigers
-
Home
5/7/2022
Tigers
-
Home
5/8/2022
Tigers
-
Home
5/10/2022
Twins
-
Away
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/29/2022
Marlins
L 8-6
Away
4/30/2022
Marlins
L 3-1
Away
5/1/2022
Marlins
W 7-3
Away
5/2/2022
Astros
L 3-0
Away
5/3/2022
Astros
L 4-0
Away
5/4/2022
Astros
-
Away
5/5/2022
Rays
-
Home
5/6/2022
Rays
-
Home
5/7/2022
Rays
-
Home
5/8/2022
Rays
-
Home
5/9/2022
Phillies
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
