How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/6/2022

Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Cristian Javier takes the mound for the Houston Astros on Monday at Minute Maid Park against Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET in this first game of a three-game series.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, June 6, 2022

Monday, June 6, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Astros have the 20th-ranked batting average in the majors (.233).

The Astros rank 21st in runs scored with 223, 4.1 per game.

The Astros' .311 on-base percentage ranks 16th in the league.

The Mariners' .238 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.

The Mariners have scored 222 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Mariners are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .319.

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez paces the Astros with 16 home runs and 34 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .295.

In all of MLB, Alvarez is second in homers and 17th in RBI.

Kyle Tucker is hitting .247 with seven doubles, nine home runs and 27 walks.

Tucker ranks 34th in home runs and 23rd in RBI among major league hitters this season.

Alex Bregman is batting .221 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 30 walks.

Jose Altuve is hitting .270 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 16 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France is batting .332 with 37 RBI, both of which are tops among Seattle hitters this season.

Among all hitters in MLB, France's home run total is 43rd and his RBI tally ranks 12th.

J.P. Crawford has collected 53 hits this season and has an OBP of .379. He's slugging .435 on the year.

Overall, Crawford is 105th in home runs and 208th in RBI this year.

Eugenio Suarez's 11 home runs lead all Seattle hitters, and he's slugging .472.

Adam Frazier has collected 50 hits this season and has an OBP of .303. He's slugging .329 on the year.

Astros and Mariners Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/31/2022 Athletics W 3-1 Away 6/1/2022 Athletics W 5-4 Away 6/3/2022 Royals W 10-3 Away 6/4/2022 Royals L 6-0 Away 6/5/2022 Royals W 7-4 Away 6/6/2022 Mariners - Home 6/7/2022 Mariners - Home 6/8/2022 Mariners - Home 6/10/2022 Marlins - Home 6/11/2022 Marlins - Home 6/12/2022 Marlins - Home

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/1/2022 Orioles L 9-2 Away 6/2/2022 Orioles W 7-6 Away 6/3/2022 Rangers W 4-3 Away 6/4/2022 Rangers L 3-2 Away 6/5/2022 Rangers W 6-5 Away 6/6/2022 Astros - Away 6/7/2022 Astros - Away 6/8/2022 Astros - Away 6/10/2022 Red Sox - Home 6/11/2022 Red Sox - Home 6/12/2022 Red Sox - Home

Regional restrictions apply.