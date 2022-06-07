How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/7/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros take on Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Minute Maid Park.
Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 7, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Astros' .234 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Astros are the 19th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.1 runs per game (227 total).
- The Astros are 15th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .312.
- The Mariners' .238 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.
- The Mariners have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 229 (4.2 per game).
- The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.
Astros Impact Players
- Yordan Alvarez leads the lineup with a batting average of .288, while pacing the Astros in home runs, with 16 and runs batted in with 34.
- Alvarez's home runs place him second in the majors, and he ranks 17th in RBI.
- Kyle Tucker has seven doubles, 10 home runs and 27 walks while batting .259.
- Of all MLB hitters, Tucker is 27th in home runs and 20th in RBI.
- Alex Bregman is batting .217 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 32 walks.
- Altuve has seven doubles, 11 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .280.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France leads Seattle in runs batted in with 37 while batting .326, which is also best on the team.
- Among all hitters in MLB, France ranks 44th in home runs and 12th in RBI.
- J.P. Crawford has 54 hits and an OBP of .379 to go with a slugging percentage of .436 this season.
- Crawford ranks 108th among all hitters in the majors in homers, and 197th in RBI.
- Rodriguez has 57 hits this season and a slash line of .277/.332/.432.
- Adam Frazier is batting .238 with an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .332 this season.
Astros and Mariners Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/1/2022
Athletics
W 5-4
Away
6/3/2022
Royals
W 10-3
Away
6/4/2022
Royals
L 6-0
Away
6/5/2022
Royals
W 7-4
Away
6/6/2022
Mariners
L 7-4
Home
6/7/2022
Mariners
-
Home
6/8/2022
Mariners
-
Home
6/10/2022
Marlins
-
Home
6/11/2022
Marlins
-
Home
6/12/2022
Marlins
-
Home
6/13/2022
Rangers
-
Away
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/2/2022
Orioles
W 7-6
Away
6/3/2022
Rangers
W 4-3
Away
6/4/2022
Rangers
L 3-2
Away
6/5/2022
Rangers
W 6-5
Away
6/6/2022
Astros
W 7-4
Away
6/7/2022
Astros
-
Away
6/8/2022
Astros
-
Away
6/10/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
6/11/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
6/12/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
6/13/2022
Twins
-
Home
