How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/7/2022

Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros take on Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Astros' .234 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.

The Astros are the 19th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.1 runs per game (227 total).

The Astros are 15th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .312.

The Mariners' .238 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.

The Mariners have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 229 (4.2 per game).

The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez leads the lineup with a batting average of .288, while pacing the Astros in home runs, with 16 and runs batted in with 34.

Alvarez's home runs place him second in the majors, and he ranks 17th in RBI.

Kyle Tucker has seven doubles, 10 home runs and 27 walks while batting .259.

Of all MLB hitters, Tucker is 27th in home runs and 20th in RBI.

Alex Bregman is batting .217 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 32 walks.

Altuve has seven doubles, 11 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .280.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France leads Seattle in runs batted in with 37 while batting .326, which is also best on the team.

Among all hitters in MLB, France ranks 44th in home runs and 12th in RBI.

J.P. Crawford has 54 hits and an OBP of .379 to go with a slugging percentage of .436 this season.

Crawford ranks 108th among all hitters in the majors in homers, and 197th in RBI.

Rodriguez has 57 hits this season and a slash line of .277/.332/.432.

Adam Frazier is batting .238 with an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .332 this season.

Astros and Mariners Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/1/2022 Athletics W 5-4 Away 6/3/2022 Royals W 10-3 Away 6/4/2022 Royals L 6-0 Away 6/5/2022 Royals W 7-4 Away 6/6/2022 Mariners L 7-4 Home 6/7/2022 Mariners - Home 6/8/2022 Mariners - Home 6/10/2022 Marlins - Home 6/11/2022 Marlins - Home 6/12/2022 Marlins - Home 6/13/2022 Rangers - Away

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/2/2022 Orioles W 7-6 Away 6/3/2022 Rangers W 4-3 Away 6/4/2022 Rangers L 3-2 Away 6/5/2022 Rangers W 6-5 Away 6/6/2022 Astros W 7-4 Away 6/7/2022 Astros - Away 6/8/2022 Astros - Away 6/10/2022 Red Sox - Home 6/11/2022 Red Sox - Home 6/12/2022 Red Sox - Home 6/13/2022 Twins - Home

