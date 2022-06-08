How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/8/2022

Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) and Julio Rodriguez (44) celebrates the win over the Texas Rangers during the tenth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners and Eugenio Suarez hit the field against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros on Wednesday, in the final game of a three-game series at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Wednesday, June 8, 2022 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Astros have the 20th-ranked batting average in the majors (.234).

The Astros have the No. 21 offense in MLB action scoring 4.1 runs per game (231 total runs).

The Astros' .312 on-base percentage ranks 15th in baseball.

The Mariners have a team batting average of .237 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.

The Mariners rank 22nd in the league with 230 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez leads the squad with a batting average of .289, and leads the Astros in home runs, with 17 and runs batted in with 36.

Of all hitters in the majors, Alvarez is second in home runs and 16th in RBI.

Tucker is hitting .260 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 28 walks.

Tucker is 28th in home runs and 20th in RBI in the majors.

Alex Bregman has 12 doubles, six home runs and 33 walks while hitting .219.

Jose Altuve has seven doubles, 11 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .280.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France is batting .324 with 37 RBI, both of which lead Seattle hitters this season.

Among all hitters in the majors, France ranks 46th in homers and 13th in RBI.

J.P. Crawford has collected 56 hits this season and has an OBP of .381. He's slugging .438 on the year.

Crawford ranks 113th in homers and 201st in RBI among all major league hitters this year.

Adam Frazier has 53 hits this season and a slash line of .245/.317/.338.

Julio Rodriguez is batting .273 with an OBP of .330 and a slugging percentage of .426 this season.

Astros and Mariners Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/3/2022 Royals W 10-3 Away 6/4/2022 Royals L 6-0 Away 6/5/2022 Royals W 7-4 Away 6/6/2022 Mariners L 7-4 Home 6/7/2022 Mariners W 4-1 Home 6/8/2022 Mariners - Home 6/10/2022 Marlins - Home 6/11/2022 Marlins - Home 6/12/2022 Marlins - Home 6/13/2022 Rangers - Away 6/14/2022 Rangers - Away

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/3/2022 Rangers W 4-3 Away 6/4/2022 Rangers L 3-2 Away 6/5/2022 Rangers W 6-5 Away 6/6/2022 Astros W 7-4 Away 6/7/2022 Astros L 4-1 Away 6/8/2022 Astros - Away 6/10/2022 Red Sox - Home 6/11/2022 Red Sox - Home 6/12/2022 Red Sox - Home 6/13/2022 Twins - Home 6/14/2022 Twins - Home

