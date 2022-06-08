How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/8/2022

Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) and Julio Rodriguez (44) celebrates the win over the Texas Rangers during the tenth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners and Eugenio Suarez hit the field against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros on Wednesday, in the final game of a three-game series at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Astros have the 20th-ranked batting average in the majors (.234).
  • The Astros have the No. 21 offense in MLB action scoring 4.1 runs per game (231 total runs).
  • The Astros' .312 on-base percentage ranks 15th in baseball.
  • The Mariners have a team batting average of .237 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.
  • The Mariners rank 22nd in the league with 230 total runs scored this season.
  • The Mariners have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez leads the squad with a batting average of .289, and leads the Astros in home runs, with 17 and runs batted in with 36.
  • Of all hitters in the majors, Alvarez is second in home runs and 16th in RBI.
  • Tucker is hitting .260 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 28 walks.
  • Tucker is 28th in home runs and 20th in RBI in the majors.
  • Alex Bregman has 12 doubles, six home runs and 33 walks while hitting .219.
  • Jose Altuve has seven doubles, 11 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .280.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France is batting .324 with 37 RBI, both of which lead Seattle hitters this season.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, France ranks 46th in homers and 13th in RBI.
  • J.P. Crawford has collected 56 hits this season and has an OBP of .381. He's slugging .438 on the year.
  • Crawford ranks 113th in homers and 201st in RBI among all major league hitters this year.
  • Adam Frazier has 53 hits this season and a slash line of .245/.317/.338.
  • Julio Rodriguez is batting .273 with an OBP of .330 and a slugging percentage of .426 this season.

Astros and Mariners Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/3/2022

Royals

W 10-3

Away

6/4/2022

Royals

L 6-0

Away

6/5/2022

Royals

W 7-4

Away

6/6/2022

Mariners

L 7-4

Home

6/7/2022

Mariners

W 4-1

Home

6/8/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/10/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/11/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/12/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/13/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/14/2022

Rangers

-

Away

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/3/2022

Rangers

W 4-3

Away

6/4/2022

Rangers

L 3-2

Away

6/5/2022

Rangers

W 6-5

Away

6/6/2022

Astros

W 7-4

Away

6/7/2022

Astros

L 4-1

Away

6/8/2022

Astros

-

Away

6/10/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

6/11/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

6/12/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

6/13/2022

Twins

-

Home

6/14/2022

Twins

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
8
2022

Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
6:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
