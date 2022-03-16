How to Watch the Seattle Mariners Without Cable All Season Long

The Seattle Mariners are shaping up to be a formidable team in the AL West after some major offseason moves.

The Seattle Mariners finished No. 2 in the AL West last season with a record of 90-72. The first order of business for Seattle at the beginning of the offseason was inking lefty ace Robbie Ray to a five-year, $115 million contract.

Season Preview:

Ray is coming off a Cy Young-winning season where he led the AL in ERA (2.84) and strikeouts (248). Seattle will also need to rely on arms like Chris Flexen and Marco Gonzalez.

The Mariners went to the Reds for some more offensive production and traded for outfielder Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez. Winker was an All-Star in 2021, and while Suarez struggled significantly last season, has shown he can be a productive player.

First baseman Ty France was the best and most consistent player on the Mariners last season and with Kyle Seager retiring, the Mariners will need need to find the power he was able to generate. France and Mitch Haniger will likely be some of those guys, as will Winker.

Considering there was a fire-sale in Oakland, it's not likely the A's will be competing for a pennant. The Astros are still the favorites to win the AL West, and the Angels are right behind them if Mike Trout stays healthy the entire season. The Mariners are not guaranteed to finish No. 3, but even if they did, this is a solid team.

The Mariners went from a team that was likely to finish No. 4 in the division to having the potential to contend for the No. 1 spot in the AL West, although the spot is projected to go to the Astros. This could be one of the most talented divisions on all of professional baseball this season.

