How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 4/22/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 21, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) reacts after being caught in a double play to end the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners and Kansas City Royals will play on Friday at T-Mobile Park, at 9:40 PM ET. Chris Flexen will start for Seattle, trying to shut down Salvador Perez and company.

Mariners vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mariners vs. Royals Batting Stats

  • The Mariners have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.234).
  • The Mariners have the No. 9 offense in baseball scoring 4.6 runs per game (55 total runs).
  • The Mariners rank fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .340.
  • The Royals' .209 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.
  • The Royals have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 31 (2.8 per game).
  • The Royals have an OBP of just .262 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France leads the squad with a batting average of .356, and paces the Mariners in home runs, with three and runs batted in with 12.
  • Including all hitters in baseball, France ranks 13th in homers and fifth in RBI.
  • J.P. Crawford is hitting .316 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.
  • Crawford ranks 82nd in home runs and 80th in RBI so far this year.
  • Adam Frazier is batting .306 with four doubles, a triple and four walks.
  • Eugenio Suarez has hit a team-best three home runs.

Royals Impact Players

  • Perez is batting .220 this season with a team-high four home runs and six RBI.
  • Perez's home run total puts him fifth in the majors, and he is 58th in RBI.
  • Andrew Benintendi is batting .359 to lead Kansas City this season.
  • Benintendi ranks 82nd in home runs and 114th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
  • Nicky Lopez is slashing .324/.361/.412 this season for the Royals.
  • Hunter Dozier has collected 11 hits this season and has an OBP of .316. He's slugging .541 on the year.

Mariners and Royals Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Astros

L 4-0

Home

4/17/2022

Astros

W 7-2

Home

4/19/2022

Rangers

W 6-2

Home

4/20/2022

Rangers

W 4-2

Home

4/21/2022

Rangers

L 8-6

Home

4/22/2022

Royals

-

Home

4/23/2022

Royals

-

Home

4/24/2022

Royals

-

Home

4/26/2022

Rays

-

Away

4/27/2022

Rays

-

Away

4/28/2022

Rays

-

Away

Royals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/15/2022

Tigers

L 2-1

Home

4/16/2022

Tigers

W 3-1

Home

4/19/2022

Twins

W 4-3

Home

4/20/2022

Twins

W 2-0

Home

4/21/2022

Twins

L 1-0

Home

4/22/2022

Mariners

-

Away

4/23/2022

Mariners

-

Away

4/24/2022

Mariners

-

Away

4/26/2022

White Sox

-

Away

4/27/2022

White Sox

-

Away

4/28/2022

White Sox

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
22
2022

Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
