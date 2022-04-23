How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 4/22/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Seattle Mariners and Kansas City Royals will play on Friday at T-Mobile Park, at 9:40 PM ET. Chris Flexen will start for Seattle, trying to shut down Salvador Perez and company.
Mariners vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, April 22, 2022
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Mariners vs. Royals Batting Stats
- The Mariners have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.234).
- The Mariners have the No. 9 offense in baseball scoring 4.6 runs per game (55 total runs).
- The Mariners rank fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .340.
- The Royals' .209 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.
- The Royals have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 31 (2.8 per game).
- The Royals have an OBP of just .262 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France leads the squad with a batting average of .356, and paces the Mariners in home runs, with three and runs batted in with 12.
- Including all hitters in baseball, France ranks 13th in homers and fifth in RBI.
- J.P. Crawford is hitting .316 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.
- Crawford ranks 82nd in home runs and 80th in RBI so far this year.
- Adam Frazier is batting .306 with four doubles, a triple and four walks.
- Eugenio Suarez has hit a team-best three home runs.
Royals Impact Players
- Perez is batting .220 this season with a team-high four home runs and six RBI.
- Perez's home run total puts him fifth in the majors, and he is 58th in RBI.
- Andrew Benintendi is batting .359 to lead Kansas City this season.
- Benintendi ranks 82nd in home runs and 114th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
- Nicky Lopez is slashing .324/.361/.412 this season for the Royals.
- Hunter Dozier has collected 11 hits this season and has an OBP of .316. He's slugging .541 on the year.
Mariners and Royals Schedules
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/16/2022
Astros
L 4-0
Home
4/17/2022
Astros
W 7-2
Home
4/19/2022
Rangers
W 6-2
Home
4/20/2022
Rangers
W 4-2
Home
4/21/2022
Rangers
L 8-6
Home
4/22/2022
Royals
-
Home
4/23/2022
Royals
-
Home
4/24/2022
Royals
-
Home
4/26/2022
Rays
-
Away
4/27/2022
Rays
-
Away
4/28/2022
Rays
-
Away
Royals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/15/2022
Tigers
L 2-1
Home
4/16/2022
Tigers
W 3-1
Home
4/19/2022
Twins
W 4-3
Home
4/20/2022
Twins
W 2-0
Home
4/21/2022
Twins
L 1-0
Home
4/22/2022
Mariners
-
Away
4/23/2022
Mariners
-
Away
4/24/2022
Mariners
-
Away
4/26/2022
White Sox
-
Away
4/27/2022
White Sox
-
Away
4/28/2022
White Sox
-
Away
