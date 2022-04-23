How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 4/22/2022

Apr 21, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) reacts after being caught in a double play to end the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners and Kansas City Royals will play on Friday at T-Mobile Park, at 9:40 PM ET. Chris Flexen will start for Seattle, trying to shut down Salvador Perez and company.

Mariners vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, April 22, 2022

Friday, April 22, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mariners vs. Royals Batting Stats

The Mariners have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.234).

The Mariners have the No. 9 offense in baseball scoring 4.6 runs per game (55 total runs).

The Mariners rank fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .340.

The Royals' .209 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.

The Royals have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 31 (2.8 per game).

The Royals have an OBP of just .262 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France leads the squad with a batting average of .356, and paces the Mariners in home runs, with three and runs batted in with 12.

Including all hitters in baseball, France ranks 13th in homers and fifth in RBI.

J.P. Crawford is hitting .316 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.

Crawford ranks 82nd in home runs and 80th in RBI so far this year.

Adam Frazier is batting .306 with four doubles, a triple and four walks.

Eugenio Suarez has hit a team-best three home runs.

Royals Impact Players

Perez is batting .220 this season with a team-high four home runs and six RBI.

Perez's home run total puts him fifth in the majors, and he is 58th in RBI.

Andrew Benintendi is batting .359 to lead Kansas City this season.

Benintendi ranks 82nd in home runs and 114th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.

Nicky Lopez is slashing .324/.361/.412 this season for the Royals.

Hunter Dozier has collected 11 hits this season and has an OBP of .316. He's slugging .541 on the year.

Mariners and Royals Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/16/2022 Astros L 4-0 Home 4/17/2022 Astros W 7-2 Home 4/19/2022 Rangers W 6-2 Home 4/20/2022 Rangers W 4-2 Home 4/21/2022 Rangers L 8-6 Home 4/22/2022 Royals - Home 4/23/2022 Royals - Home 4/24/2022 Royals - Home 4/26/2022 Rays - Away 4/27/2022 Rays - Away 4/28/2022 Rays - Away

Royals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/15/2022 Tigers L 2-1 Home 4/16/2022 Tigers W 3-1 Home 4/19/2022 Twins W 4-3 Home 4/20/2022 Twins W 2-0 Home 4/21/2022 Twins L 1-0 Home 4/22/2022 Mariners - Away 4/23/2022 Mariners - Away 4/24/2022 Mariners - Away 4/26/2022 White Sox - Away 4/27/2022 White Sox - Away 4/28/2022 White Sox - Away

Regional restrictions apply.