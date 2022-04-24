How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 4/23/2022

Apr 22, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) and shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Royals at T-Mobile Park. Seattle defeated Kansas City 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Brash will try to shut down Salvador Perez and company when the Seattle Mariners play the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Saturday, April 23, 2022 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Mariners vs. Royals Batting Stats

The Mariners have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.235).

The Mariners score the 10th-most runs in baseball (59 total, 4.5 per game).

The Mariners are fifth in the league with a .336 on-base percentage.

The Royals rank 22nd in MLB with a .213 team batting average.

The Royals are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 32 total runs (2.7 per game) this season.

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .263 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France has a team-leading three home runs and has driven in 12 runs.

Among all hitters in MLB, France is 14th in homers and sixth in RBI.

J.P. Crawford's .341 batting average paces his team.

Of all major league hitters, Crawford is 93rd in homers and 98th in RBI.

Adam Frazier is batting .288 with four doubles, a triple and five walks.

Eugenio Suarez has swatted a team- leading three long balls.

Royals Impact Players

Perez leads Kansas City in home runs (five) and runs batted in (seven) this season while batting .222.

Perez is second in homers and 51st in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.

Andrew Benintendi's batting average of .372 leads all Kansas City hitters this season.

Benintendi is 93rd among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 137th in RBI.

Nicky Lopez has 12 hits this season and a slash line of .316/.350/.395.

Hunter Dozier has 12 hits and an OBP of .310 to go with a slugging percentage of .537 this season.

Mariners and Royals Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/17/2022 Astros W 7-2 Home 4/19/2022 Rangers W 6-2 Home 4/20/2022 Rangers W 4-2 Home 4/21/2022 Rangers L 8-6 Home 4/22/2022 Royals W 4-1 Home 4/23/2022 Royals - Home 4/24/2022 Royals - Home 4/26/2022 Rays - Away 4/27/2022 Rays - Away 4/28/2022 Rays - Away 4/29/2022 Marlins - Away

Royals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/16/2022 Tigers W 3-1 Home 4/19/2022 Twins W 4-3 Home 4/20/2022 Twins W 2-0 Home 4/21/2022 Twins L 1-0 Home 4/22/2022 Mariners L 4-1 Away 4/23/2022 Mariners - Away 4/24/2022 Mariners - Away 4/26/2022 White Sox - Away 4/27/2022 White Sox - Away 4/28/2022 White Sox - Away 4/29/2022 Yankees - Home

