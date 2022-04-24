How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 4/23/2022

Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 22, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) and shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Royals at T-Mobile Park. Seattle defeated Kansas City 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 22, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) and shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Royals at T-Mobile Park. Seattle defeated Kansas City 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Brash will try to shut down Salvador Perez and company when the Seattle Mariners play the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mariners vs. Royals Batting Stats

  • The Mariners have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.235).
  • The Mariners score the 10th-most runs in baseball (59 total, 4.5 per game).
  • The Mariners are fifth in the league with a .336 on-base percentage.
  • The Royals rank 22nd in MLB with a .213 team batting average.
  • The Royals are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 32 total runs (2.7 per game) this season.
  • The Royals have an on-base percentage of .263 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France has a team-leading three home runs and has driven in 12 runs.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, France is 14th in homers and sixth in RBI.
  • J.P. Crawford's .341 batting average paces his team.
  • Of all major league hitters, Crawford is 93rd in homers and 98th in RBI.
  • Adam Frazier is batting .288 with four doubles, a triple and five walks.
  • Eugenio Suarez has swatted a team- leading three long balls.

Royals Impact Players

  • Perez leads Kansas City in home runs (five) and runs batted in (seven) this season while batting .222.
  • Perez is second in homers and 51st in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
  • Andrew Benintendi's batting average of .372 leads all Kansas City hitters this season.
  • Benintendi is 93rd among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 137th in RBI.
  • Nicky Lopez has 12 hits this season and a slash line of .316/.350/.395.
  • Hunter Dozier has 12 hits and an OBP of .310 to go with a slugging percentage of .537 this season.

Mariners and Royals Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/17/2022

Astros

W 7-2

Home

4/19/2022

Rangers

W 6-2

Home

4/20/2022

Rangers

W 4-2

Home

4/21/2022

Rangers

L 8-6

Home

4/22/2022

Royals

W 4-1

Home

4/23/2022

Royals

-

Home

4/24/2022

Royals

-

Home

4/26/2022

Rays

-

Away

4/27/2022

Rays

-

Away

4/28/2022

Rays

-

Away

4/29/2022

Marlins

-

Away

Royals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Tigers

W 3-1

Home

4/19/2022

Twins

W 4-3

Home

4/20/2022

Twins

W 2-0

Home

4/21/2022

Twins

L 1-0

Home

4/22/2022

Mariners

L 4-1

Away

4/23/2022

Mariners

-

Away

4/24/2022

Mariners

-

Away

4/26/2022

White Sox

-

Away

4/27/2022

White Sox

-

Away

4/28/2022

White Sox

-

Away

4/29/2022

Yankees

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
9:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 22, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) and shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Royals at T-Mobile Park. Seattle defeated Kansas City 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 22, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) and shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Royals at T-Mobile Park. Seattle defeated Kansas City 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
USATSI_18129961
NHL

How to Watch Canucks at Flames in Canada

By Ben Macaluso11 minutes ago
USATSI_18129627
NBA

How to Watch Grizzlies at Timberwolves Game 4

By Kristofer Habbas11 minutes ago
Apr 19, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) is guarded by Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) as he goes to shoot the ball during the second half of game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: NBA Playoffs Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 minutes ago
Apr 19, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) is guarded by Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) as he goes to shoot the ball during the second half of game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: NBA Playoffs Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 minutes ago
Apr 6, 2022; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Sounders midfielder Joao Paulo (6) looks on after being substituted during the second half of the Concacaf Champions League semifinal match against the New York City FC at Lumen field. Mandatory Credit: Abbie Parr-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 minutes ago
Soccer

Guadalajara Chivas vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 minutes ago
imago1004339812h
Fútbol Costarricense Primera División

How to Watch Herediano vs. San Carlos

By Adam Childs11 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy