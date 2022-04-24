How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 4/24/2022

Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 21, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) runs toward home plate as Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers (27) awaits the throw during the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford will hit the field against the Kansas City Royals and Andrew Benintendi on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mariners vs. Royals Batting Stats

  • The Mariners have the 11th-ranked batting average in the league (.237).
  • The Mariners score the fourth-most runs in baseball (72 total, 4.8 per game).
  • The Mariners' .339 on-base percentage ranks third-best in the league.
  • The Royals' .218 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.
  • The Royals are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 39 total runs (three per game) this season.
  • The Royals have an OBP of just .273 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France leads the squad with a batting average of .356, and leads the Mariners in home runs, with four and runs batted in with 17.
  • France is sixth in homers and second in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Crawford is hitting .340 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks.
  • Crawford ranks 46th in home runs and 63rd in RBI among major league hitters this season.
  • Eugenio Suarez has five doubles, three home runs and nine walks while batting .260.
  • Adam Frazier is batting .242 with four doubles, a triple and five walks.

Royals Impact Players

  • Salvador Perez leads Kansas City in home runs (five) and runs batted in (seven) this season while batting .234.
  • Perez's home run total places him third in the big leagues, and he is 63rd in RBI.
  • Benintendi is batting .375 to lead Kansas City this season.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Benintendi ranks 105th in homers and 118th in RBI.
  • Hunter Dozier is slashing .304/.319/.543 this season for the Royals.
  • Nicky Lopez has collected 12 hits this season and has an OBP of .333. He's slugging .357 on the year.

Mariners and Royals Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/19/2022

Rangers

W 6-2

Home

4/20/2022

Rangers

W 4-2

Home

4/21/2022

Rangers

L 8-6

Home

4/22/2022

Royals

W 4-1

Home

4/23/2022

Royals

W 13-7

Home

4/24/2022

Royals

-

Home

4/26/2022

Rays

-

Away

4/27/2022

Rays

-

Away

4/28/2022

Rays

-

Away

4/29/2022

Marlins

-

Away

4/30/2022

Marlins

-

Away

Royals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/19/2022

Twins

W 4-3

Home

4/20/2022

Twins

W 2-0

Home

4/21/2022

Twins

L 1-0

Home

4/22/2022

Mariners

L 4-1

Away

4/23/2022

Mariners

L 13-7

Away

4/24/2022

Mariners

-

Away

4/26/2022

White Sox

-

Away

4/27/2022

White Sox

-

Away

4/28/2022

White Sox

-

Away

4/29/2022

Yankees

-

Home

4/30/2022

Yankees

-

Home

How To Watch

April
24
2022

Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
