How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 6/16/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Seattle Mariners and Cal Raleigh take the field in the first game of a five-game series against Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels, on Thursday at T-Mobile Park.
Angels vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, June 16, 2022
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
Angels vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Angels have the 18th-ranked batting average in the majors (.238).
- The Angels rank 17th in runs scored with 273, 4.3 per game.
- The Angels' .309 on-base percentage ranks 19th in the league.
- The Mariners rank 22nd in MLB with a .235 team batting average.
- The Mariners have scored the 26th-most runs in the league this season with just 253 (4.0 per game).
- The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.
Angels Impact Players
- Trout leads the Angels with 16 homers while posting a team-leading batting average of .289.
- Trout's home runs rank him seventh in the majors, and he is 35th in RBI.
- Shohei Ohtani has capitalized on opportunities as he leads his team with 37 RBI.
- Of all MLB hitters, Ohtani is 17th in homers and 26th in RBI.
- Taylor Ward is hitting .314 with seven doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 26 walks.
- Jared Walsh is hitting .252 with 11 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 13 walks.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France leads Seattle in runs batted in with 41 while batting .317, which is also best on the team.
- In all of baseball, France is 41st in home runs and 12th in RBI.
- J.P. Crawford has collected 63 hits this season and has an OBP of .386. He's slugging .434 on the year.
- Crawford is 132nd in homers and 226th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Adam Frazier has 55 hits this season and a slash line of .227/.297/.310.
- Julio Rodriguez is batting .263 with an OBP of .329 and a slugging percentage of .422 this season.
Angels and Mariners Schedules
Angels
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/10/2022
Mets
L 7-3
Home
6/11/2022
Mets
W 11-6
Home
6/12/2022
Mets
L 4-1
Home
6/14/2022
Dodgers
L 2-0
Away
6/15/2022
Dodgers
L 4-1
Away
6/16/2022
Mariners
-
Away
6/17/2022
Mariners
-
Away
6/18/2022
Mariners
-
Away
6/18/2022
Mariners
-
Away
6/19/2022
Mariners
-
Away
6/20/2022
Royals
-
Home
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/11/2022
Red Sox
W 7-6
Home
6/12/2022
Red Sox
L 2-0
Home
6/13/2022
Twins
L 3-2
Home
6/14/2022
Twins
W 5-0
Home
6/15/2022
Twins
L 5-0
Home
6/16/2022
Angels
-
Home
6/17/2022
Angels
-
Home
6/18/2022
Angels
-
Home
6/18/2022
Angels
-
Home
6/19/2022
Angels
-
Home
6/21/2022
Athletics
-
Away
