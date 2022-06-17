How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 6/16/2022

Jun 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson (31) reacts after a triple by Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) in the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners and Cal Raleigh take the field in the first game of a five-game series against Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels, on Thursday at T-Mobile Park.

Angels vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, June 16, 2022

Thursday, June 16, 2022 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

Angels vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Angels have the 18th-ranked batting average in the majors (.238).

The Angels rank 17th in runs scored with 273, 4.3 per game.

The Angels' .309 on-base percentage ranks 19th in the league.

The Mariners rank 22nd in MLB with a .235 team batting average.

The Mariners have scored the 26th-most runs in the league this season with just 253 (4.0 per game).

The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Angels Impact Players

Trout leads the Angels with 16 homers while posting a team-leading batting average of .289.

Trout's home runs rank him seventh in the majors, and he is 35th in RBI.

Shohei Ohtani has capitalized on opportunities as he leads his team with 37 RBI.

Of all MLB hitters, Ohtani is 17th in homers and 26th in RBI.

Taylor Ward is hitting .314 with seven doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 26 walks.

Jared Walsh is hitting .252 with 11 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 13 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France leads Seattle in runs batted in with 41 while batting .317, which is also best on the team.

In all of baseball, France is 41st in home runs and 12th in RBI.

J.P. Crawford has collected 63 hits this season and has an OBP of .386. He's slugging .434 on the year.

Crawford is 132nd in homers and 226th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Adam Frazier has 55 hits this season and a slash line of .227/.297/.310.

Julio Rodriguez is batting .263 with an OBP of .329 and a slugging percentage of .422 this season.

Angels and Mariners Schedules

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/10/2022 Mets L 7-3 Home 6/11/2022 Mets W 11-6 Home 6/12/2022 Mets L 4-1 Home 6/14/2022 Dodgers L 2-0 Away 6/15/2022 Dodgers L 4-1 Away 6/16/2022 Mariners - Away 6/17/2022 Mariners - Away 6/18/2022 Mariners - Away 6/18/2022 Mariners - Away 6/19/2022 Mariners - Away 6/20/2022 Royals - Home

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/11/2022 Red Sox W 7-6 Home 6/12/2022 Red Sox L 2-0 Home 6/13/2022 Twins L 3-2 Home 6/14/2022 Twins W 5-0 Home 6/15/2022 Twins L 5-0 Home 6/16/2022 Angels - Home 6/17/2022 Angels - Home 6/18/2022 Angels - Home 6/18/2022 Angels - Home 6/19/2022 Angels - Home 6/21/2022 Athletics - Away

