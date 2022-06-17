How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 6/16/2022

Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson (31) reacts after a triple by Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) in the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson (31) reacts after a triple by Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) in the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners and Cal Raleigh take the field in the first game of a five-game series against Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels, on Thursday at T-Mobile Park.

Angels vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Angels vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Angels have the 18th-ranked batting average in the majors (.238).
  • The Angels rank 17th in runs scored with 273, 4.3 per game.
  • The Angels' .309 on-base percentage ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Mariners rank 22nd in MLB with a .235 team batting average.
  • The Mariners have scored the 26th-most runs in the league this season with just 253 (4.0 per game).
  • The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Angels Impact Players

  • Trout leads the Angels with 16 homers while posting a team-leading batting average of .289.
  • Trout's home runs rank him seventh in the majors, and he is 35th in RBI.
  • Shohei Ohtani has capitalized on opportunities as he leads his team with 37 RBI.
  • Of all MLB hitters, Ohtani is 17th in homers and 26th in RBI.
  • Taylor Ward is hitting .314 with seven doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 26 walks.
  • Jared Walsh is hitting .252 with 11 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 13 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France leads Seattle in runs batted in with 41 while batting .317, which is also best on the team.
  • In all of baseball, France is 41st in home runs and 12th in RBI.
  • J.P. Crawford has collected 63 hits this season and has an OBP of .386. He's slugging .434 on the year.
  • Crawford is 132nd in homers and 226th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Adam Frazier has 55 hits this season and a slash line of .227/.297/.310.
  • Julio Rodriguez is batting .263 with an OBP of .329 and a slugging percentage of .422 this season.

Angels and Mariners Schedules

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/10/2022

Mets

L 7-3

Home

6/11/2022

Mets

W 11-6

Home

6/12/2022

Mets

L 4-1

Home

6/14/2022

Dodgers

L 2-0

Away

6/15/2022

Dodgers

L 4-1

Away

6/16/2022

Mariners

-

Away

6/17/2022

Mariners

-

Away

6/18/2022

Mariners

-

Away

6/18/2022

Mariners

-

Away

6/19/2022

Mariners

-

Away

6/20/2022

Royals

-

Home

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/11/2022

Red Sox

W 7-6

Home

6/12/2022

Red Sox

L 2-0

Home

6/13/2022

Twins

L 3-2

Home

6/14/2022

Twins

W 5-0

Home

6/15/2022

Twins

L 5-0

Home

6/16/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/17/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/18/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/18/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/19/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/21/2022

Athletics

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
16
2022

Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson (31) reacts after a triple by Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) in the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 6/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jun 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson (31) reacts after a triple by Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) in the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) go for the ball during the third quarter in game five of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Finals Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff12 minutes ago
Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) go for the ball during the third quarter in game five of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics: NBA Finals Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff12 minutes ago
USATSI_18544165
MLB

How to Watch Angels at Mariners in Canada

By Adam Childs12 minutes ago
Screen-Shot-2022-05-16-at-2.55.30-PM
entertainment

How to Watch The Old Man Series Premiere

By Adam Childs12 minutes ago
Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) go for the ball during the third quarter in game five of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Warriors at Celtics stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
USATSI_18047681
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Hooks at Cardinals

By Ben Macaluso2 hours ago
CFL
CFL Football

How to Watch Alouettes at Argonauts

By Brandon Rush2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy