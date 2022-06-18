How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 6/17/2022

Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 16, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) celebrates with designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) after Trout hit his second two-run home run of the game against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Lorenzen gets the nod for the Los Angeles Angels on Friday at T-Mobile Park against Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET for the second game of a five-game series.

Mariners vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, June 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mariners vs. Angels Batting Stats

  • The Mariners' .234 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Mariners are the 25th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.0 runs per game (254 total).
  • The Mariners are 13th in baseball with a .317 on-base percentage.
  • The Angels rank 17th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.
  • The Angels rank 14th in the league with 277 total runs scored this season.
  • The Angels have an on-base percentage of .308 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

  • The Mariners are lead in runs batted in by Ty France with a mark of 41, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .317.
  • Of all hitters in MLB, France's home runs place him 42nd, and his RBI tally ranks him 13th.
  • J.P. Crawford has 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 28 walks while batting .296.
  • Crawford is 133rd in homers and 199th in RBI among major league hitters this year.
  • Adam Frazier is hitting .229 with 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 24 walks.
  • Eugenio Suarez leads the Mariners with 12 home runs.

Angels Impact Players

  • Mike Trout leads Los Angeles in batting average (.294), home runs (18) and runs batted in (38) this season.
  • In all of MLB, Trout is second in homers and 25th in RBI.
  • Shohei Ohtani has collected 62 hits this season and has an OBP of .330. He's slugging .477 on the year.
  • Ohtani ranks 17th in homers and 27th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.
  • Taylor Ward has collected 47 base hits, an OBP of .427 and a slugging percentage of .607 this season.
  • Jared Walsh has 58 hits and an OBP of .301 to go with a slugging percentage of .452 this season.

Mariners and Angels Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/12/2022

Red Sox

L 2-0

Home

6/13/2022

Twins

L 3-2

Home

6/14/2022

Twins

W 5-0

Home

6/15/2022

Twins

L 5-0

Home

6/16/2022

Angels

L 4-1

Home

6/17/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/18/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/18/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/19/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/21/2022

Athletics

-

Away

6/22/2022

Athletics

-

Away

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/11/2022

Mets

W 11-6

Home

6/12/2022

Mets

L 4-1

Home

6/14/2022

Dodgers

L 2-0

Away

6/15/2022

Dodgers

L 4-1

Away

6/16/2022

Mariners

W 4-1

Away

6/17/2022

Mariners

-

Away

6/18/2022

Mariners

-

Away

6/18/2022

Mariners

-

Away

6/19/2022

Mariners

-

Away

6/20/2022

Royals

-

Home

6/21/2022

Royals

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
17
2022

Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
