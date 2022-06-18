How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 6/17/2022

Jun 16, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) celebrates with designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) after Trout hit his second two-run home run of the game against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Lorenzen gets the nod for the Los Angeles Angels on Friday at T-Mobile Park against Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET for the second game of a five-game series.

Mariners vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, June 17, 2022

Friday, June 17, 2022 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mariners vs. Angels Batting Stats

The Mariners' .234 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Mariners are the 25th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.0 runs per game (254 total).

The Mariners are 13th in baseball with a .317 on-base percentage.

The Angels rank 17th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.

The Angels rank 14th in the league with 277 total runs scored this season.

The Angels have an on-base percentage of .308 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

The Mariners are lead in runs batted in by Ty France with a mark of 41, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .317.

Of all hitters in MLB, France's home runs place him 42nd, and his RBI tally ranks him 13th.

J.P. Crawford has 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 28 walks while batting .296.

Crawford is 133rd in homers and 199th in RBI among major league hitters this year.

Adam Frazier is hitting .229 with 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 24 walks.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Mariners with 12 home runs.

Angels Impact Players

Mike Trout leads Los Angeles in batting average (.294), home runs (18) and runs batted in (38) this season.

In all of MLB, Trout is second in homers and 25th in RBI.

Shohei Ohtani has collected 62 hits this season and has an OBP of .330. He's slugging .477 on the year.

Ohtani ranks 17th in homers and 27th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.

Taylor Ward has collected 47 base hits, an OBP of .427 and a slugging percentage of .607 this season.

Jared Walsh has 58 hits and an OBP of .301 to go with a slugging percentage of .452 this season.

Mariners and Angels Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/12/2022 Red Sox L 2-0 Home 6/13/2022 Twins L 3-2 Home 6/14/2022 Twins W 5-0 Home 6/15/2022 Twins L 5-0 Home 6/16/2022 Angels L 4-1 Home 6/17/2022 Angels - Home 6/18/2022 Angels - Home 6/18/2022 Angels - Home 6/19/2022 Angels - Home 6/21/2022 Athletics - Away 6/22/2022 Athletics - Away

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/11/2022 Mets W 11-6 Home 6/12/2022 Mets L 4-1 Home 6/14/2022 Dodgers L 2-0 Away 6/15/2022 Dodgers L 4-1 Away 6/16/2022 Mariners W 4-1 Away 6/17/2022 Mariners - Away 6/18/2022 Mariners - Away 6/18/2022 Mariners - Away 6/19/2022 Mariners - Away 6/20/2022 Royals - Home 6/21/2022 Royals - Home

