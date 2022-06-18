How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 6/17/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Michael Lorenzen gets the nod for the Los Angeles Angels on Friday at T-Mobile Park against Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET for the second game of a five-game series.
Mariners vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, June 17, 2022
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners vs. Angels Batting Stats
- The Mariners' .234 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Mariners are the 25th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.0 runs per game (254 total).
- The Mariners are 13th in baseball with a .317 on-base percentage.
- The Angels rank 17th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.
- The Angels rank 14th in the league with 277 total runs scored this season.
- The Angels have an on-base percentage of .308 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.
Mariners Impact Players
- The Mariners are lead in runs batted in by Ty France with a mark of 41, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .317.
- Of all hitters in MLB, France's home runs place him 42nd, and his RBI tally ranks him 13th.
- J.P. Crawford has 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 28 walks while batting .296.
- Crawford is 133rd in homers and 199th in RBI among major league hitters this year.
- Adam Frazier is hitting .229 with 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 24 walks.
- Eugenio Suarez leads the Mariners with 12 home runs.
Angels Impact Players
- Mike Trout leads Los Angeles in batting average (.294), home runs (18) and runs batted in (38) this season.
- In all of MLB, Trout is second in homers and 25th in RBI.
- Shohei Ohtani has collected 62 hits this season and has an OBP of .330. He's slugging .477 on the year.
- Ohtani ranks 17th in homers and 27th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.
- Taylor Ward has collected 47 base hits, an OBP of .427 and a slugging percentage of .607 this season.
- Jared Walsh has 58 hits and an OBP of .301 to go with a slugging percentage of .452 this season.
Mariners and Angels Schedules
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/12/2022
Red Sox
L 2-0
Home
6/13/2022
Twins
L 3-2
Home
6/14/2022
Twins
W 5-0
Home
6/15/2022
Twins
L 5-0
Home
6/16/2022
Angels
L 4-1
Home
6/17/2022
Angels
-
Home
6/18/2022
Angels
-
Home
6/18/2022
Angels
-
Home
6/19/2022
Angels
-
Home
6/21/2022
Athletics
-
Away
6/22/2022
Athletics
-
Away
Angels
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/11/2022
Mets
W 11-6
Home
6/12/2022
Mets
L 4-1
Home
6/14/2022
Dodgers
L 2-0
Away
6/15/2022
Dodgers
L 4-1
Away
6/16/2022
Mariners
W 4-1
Away
6/17/2022
Mariners
-
Away
6/18/2022
Mariners
-
Away
6/18/2022
Mariners
-
Away
6/19/2022
Mariners
-
Away
6/20/2022
Royals
-
Home
6/21/2022
Royals
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
