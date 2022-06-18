How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels will take the field at T-Mobile Park against the Seattle Mariners and Ty France on Saturday.
Angels vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, June 18, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Angels vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Angels have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.237).
- The Angels rank 17th in runs scored with 278, 4.2 per game.
- The Angels rank 20th in the league with a .307 on-base percentage.
- The Mariners' .235 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.
- The Mariners have scored 262 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Mariners have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
Angels Impact Players
- Mike Trout leads the Angels in home runs (18), runs batted in (38) and has put up a team-best batting average of .289.
- In all of baseball, Trout is fourth in home runs and 25th in RBI.
- Shohei Ohtani has 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .255.
- Ohtani is 20th in home runs in MLB and 27th in RBI.
- Taylor Ward is batting .315 with seven doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 26 walks.
- Jared Walsh is batting .252 with 11 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 13 walks.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France leads Seattle in batting average (.320) and runs batted in (44) this season while also slugging 10 homers.
- France is 44th in home runs and 11th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- J.P. Crawford has 64 hits and an OBP of .380 to go with a slugging percentage of .427 this season.
- Overall, Crawford ranks 137th in home runs and 189th in RBI this season.
- Adam Frazier has collected 57 base hits, an OBP of .297 and a slugging percentage of .309 this season.
- Julio Rodriguez has 64 hits and an OBP of .331 to go with a slugging percentage of .421 this season.
Angels and Mariners Schedules
Angels
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/12/2022
Mets
L 4-1
Home
6/14/2022
Dodgers
L 2-0
Away
6/15/2022
Dodgers
L 4-1
Away
6/16/2022
Mariners
W 4-1
Away
6/17/2022
Mariners
L 8-1
Away
6/18/2022
Mariners
-
Away
6/18/2022
Mariners
-
Away
6/19/2022
Mariners
-
Away
6/20/2022
Royals
-
Home
6/21/2022
Royals
-
Home
6/22/2022
Royals
-
Home
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/13/2022
Twins
L 3-2
Home
6/14/2022
Twins
W 5-0
Home
6/15/2022
Twins
L 5-0
Home
6/16/2022
Angels
L 4-1
Home
6/17/2022
Angels
W 8-1
Home
6/18/2022
Angels
-
Home
6/18/2022
Angels
-
Home
6/19/2022
Angels
-
Home
6/21/2022
Athletics
-
Away
6/22/2022
Athletics
-
Away
6/23/2022
Athletics
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
18
2022
Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners
TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)