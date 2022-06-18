How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) celebrates scoring against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) celebrates scoring against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels will take the field at T-Mobile Park against the Seattle Mariners and Ty France on Saturday.

Angels vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Angels vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Angels have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.237).
  • The Angels rank 17th in runs scored with 278, 4.2 per game.
  • The Angels rank 20th in the league with a .307 on-base percentage.
  • The Mariners' .235 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.
  • The Mariners have scored 262 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Mariners have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Angels Impact Players

  • Mike Trout leads the Angels in home runs (18), runs batted in (38) and has put up a team-best batting average of .289.
  • In all of baseball, Trout is fourth in home runs and 25th in RBI.
  • Shohei Ohtani has 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .255.
  • Ohtani is 20th in home runs in MLB and 27th in RBI.
  • Taylor Ward is batting .315 with seven doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 26 walks.
  • Jared Walsh is batting .252 with 11 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 13 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France leads Seattle in batting average (.320) and runs batted in (44) this season while also slugging 10 homers.
  • France is 44th in home runs and 11th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • J.P. Crawford has 64 hits and an OBP of .380 to go with a slugging percentage of .427 this season.
  • Overall, Crawford ranks 137th in home runs and 189th in RBI this season.
  • Adam Frazier has collected 57 base hits, an OBP of .297 and a slugging percentage of .309 this season.
  • Julio Rodriguez has 64 hits and an OBP of .331 to go with a slugging percentage of .421 this season.

Angels and Mariners Schedules

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/12/2022

Mets

L 4-1

Home

6/14/2022

Dodgers

L 2-0

Away

6/15/2022

Dodgers

L 4-1

Away

6/16/2022

Mariners

W 4-1

Away

6/17/2022

Mariners

L 8-1

Away

6/18/2022

Mariners

-

Away

6/18/2022

Mariners

-

Away

6/19/2022

Mariners

-

Away

6/20/2022

Royals

-

Home

6/21/2022

Royals

-

Home

6/22/2022

Royals

-

Home

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/13/2022

Twins

L 3-2

Home

6/14/2022

Twins

W 5-0

Home

6/15/2022

Twins

L 5-0

Home

6/16/2022

Angels

L 4-1

Home

6/17/2022

Angels

W 8-1

Home

6/18/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/18/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/19/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/21/2022

Athletics

-

Away

6/22/2022

Athletics

-

Away

6/23/2022

Athletics

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
18
2022

Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

LA Galaxy Chicharito
MLS

How to Watch Portland Timbers at LA Galaxy

By Evan Lazar6 minutes ago
Jun 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Jun 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
USATSI_18554414
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Nationals

By Christine Brown36 minutes ago
Jun 17, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) reacts to a hit in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Jun 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) celebrates scoring against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Jun 17, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) and Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrate the win against the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Jun 17, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) and Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrate the win against the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Jun 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) celebrates scoring against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy