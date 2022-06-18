How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

Jun 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) celebrates scoring against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels will take the field at T-Mobile Park against the Seattle Mariners and Ty France on Saturday.

Angels vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, June 18, 2022

Saturday, June 18, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Angels vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Angels have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.237).

The Angels rank 17th in runs scored with 278, 4.2 per game.

The Angels rank 20th in the league with a .307 on-base percentage.

The Mariners' .235 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.

The Mariners have scored 262 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Mariners have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Angels Impact Players

Mike Trout leads the Angels in home runs (18), runs batted in (38) and has put up a team-best batting average of .289.

In all of baseball, Trout is fourth in home runs and 25th in RBI.

Shohei Ohtani has 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .255.

Ohtani is 20th in home runs in MLB and 27th in RBI.

Taylor Ward is batting .315 with seven doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 26 walks.

Jared Walsh is batting .252 with 11 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 13 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France leads Seattle in batting average (.320) and runs batted in (44) this season while also slugging 10 homers.

France is 44th in home runs and 11th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

J.P. Crawford has 64 hits and an OBP of .380 to go with a slugging percentage of .427 this season.

Overall, Crawford ranks 137th in home runs and 189th in RBI this season.

Adam Frazier has collected 57 base hits, an OBP of .297 and a slugging percentage of .309 this season.

Julio Rodriguez has 64 hits and an OBP of .331 to go with a slugging percentage of .421 this season.

Angels and Mariners Schedules

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/12/2022 Mets L 4-1 Home 6/14/2022 Dodgers L 2-0 Away 6/15/2022 Dodgers L 4-1 Away 6/16/2022 Mariners W 4-1 Away 6/17/2022 Mariners L 8-1 Away 6/18/2022 Mariners - Away 6/18/2022 Mariners - Away 6/19/2022 Mariners - Away 6/20/2022 Royals - Home 6/21/2022 Royals - Home 6/22/2022 Royals - Home

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/13/2022 Twins L 3-2 Home 6/14/2022 Twins W 5-0 Home 6/15/2022 Twins L 5-0 Home 6/16/2022 Angels L 4-1 Home 6/17/2022 Angels W 8-1 Home 6/18/2022 Angels - Home 6/18/2022 Angels - Home 6/19/2022 Angels - Home 6/21/2022 Athletics - Away 6/22/2022 Athletics - Away 6/23/2022 Athletics - Away

