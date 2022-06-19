How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 6/19/2022

Jun 18, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) reacts after flying out during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

Dylan Moore and the Seattle Mariners will see Kenny Rosenberg starting for the Los Angeles Angels in the final game of a five-game series, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, June 19, 2022

Sunday, June 19, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mariners vs. Angels Batting Stats

The Mariners' .234 batting average ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Mariners have the No. 25 offense in baseball scoring 3.9 runs per game (264 total runs).

The Mariners are 13th in baseball with a .317 on-base percentage.

The Angels have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.

The Angels have scored the 14th-most runs in the league this season with 285 (4.2 per game).

The Angels have an on-base percentage of .304 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France leads the Mariners with 44 runs batted in while racking up a team-high batting average of .318.

Including all MLB hitters, France ranks ninth in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.

J.P. Crawford is batting .284 with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 29 walks.

Crawford ranks 138th in homers in the majors and 193rd in RBI.

Julio Rodriguez has 13 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 walks while hitting .269.

Adam Frazier is batting .228 with 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 24 walks.

Angels Impact Players

Mike Trout is batting .291 with 20 home runs and 41 RBI. All three of those stats lead Los Angeles hitters this season.

Trout ranks second in home runs and 19th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Shohei Ohtani has collected 62 hits this season and has an OBP of .319. He's slugging .460 on the year.

Overall, Ohtani is 21st in home runs and 28th in RBI this year.

Taylor Ward is slashing .297/.397/.557 this season for the Angels.

Jared Walsh has collected 60 hits this season and has an OBP of .306. He's slugging .464 on the year.

Mariners and Angels Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/15/2022 Twins L 5-0 Home 6/16/2022 Angels L 4-1 Home 6/17/2022 Angels W 8-1 Home 6/18/2022 Angels L 4-2 Home 6/18/2022 Angels L 3-0 Home 6/19/2022 Angels - Home 6/21/2022 Athletics - Away 6/22/2022 Athletics - Away 6/23/2022 Athletics - Away 6/24/2022 Angels - Away 6/25/2022 Angels - Away

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/15/2022 Dodgers L 4-1 Away 6/16/2022 Mariners W 4-1 Away 6/17/2022 Mariners L 8-1 Away 6/18/2022 Mariners W 4-2 Away 6/18/2022 Mariners W 3-0 Away 6/19/2022 Mariners - Away 6/20/2022 Royals - Home 6/21/2022 Royals - Home 6/22/2022 Royals - Home 6/24/2022 Mariners - Home 6/25/2022 Mariners - Home

