How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 6/24/2022

Chris Flexen will be on the hill for the Seattle Mariners when they take on Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels on Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

Angels vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, June 24, 2022

Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Angels vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Angels' .236 batting average ranks 21st in MLB.

The Angels are the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.3 runs per game (307 total).

The Angels rank 22nd in baseball with a .305 on-base percentage.

The Mariners rank 23rd in MLB with a .232 team batting average.

The Mariners have scored the 25th-most runs in the league this season with 283 (four per game).

The Mariners have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).

Angels Impact Players

Trout leads the Angels with 21 home runs and has a team-high batting average of .284.

In all of MLB, Trout ranks third in home runs and 22nd in RBI.

Shohei Ohtani has capitalized on opportunities as he leads his team with 45 runs batted in.

Ohtani is 17th in home runs and 14th in RBI in the majors.

Taylor Ward is hitting .310 with eight doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 29 walks.

Jared Walsh has 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 14 walks while hitting .261.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France leads Seattle in batting average (.316) and runs batted in (45) this season while also slugging 10 homers.

France's home run total puts him 53rd in the majors, and he ranks 14th in RBI.

J.P. Crawford has 68 hits and an OBP of .359 to go with a slugging percentage of .407 this season.

Overall, Crawford is 158th in homers and 185th in RBI this season.

Julio Rodriguez is slashing .272/.332/.434 this season for the Mariners.

Jesse Winker has 53 hits and an OBP of .339 to go with a slugging percentage of .332 this season.

Angels and Mariners Schedules

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/18/2022 Mariners W 3-0 Away 6/19/2022 Mariners W 4-0 Away 6/20/2022 Royals L 6-2 Home 6/21/2022 Royals L 12-11 Home 6/22/2022 Royals W 5-0 Home 6/24/2022 Mariners - Home 6/25/2022 Mariners - Home 6/26/2022 Mariners - Home 6/27/2022 White Sox - Home 6/28/2022 White Sox - Home 6/29/2022 White Sox - Home

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/18/2022 Angels L 3-0 Home 6/19/2022 Angels L 4-0 Home 6/21/2022 Athletics W 8-2 Away 6/22/2022 Athletics W 9-0 Away 6/23/2022 Athletics W 2-1 Away 6/24/2022 Angels - Away 6/25/2022 Angels - Away 6/26/2022 Angels - Away 6/27/2022 Orioles - Home 6/28/2022 Orioles - Home 6/29/2022 Orioles - Home

Regional restrictions apply.