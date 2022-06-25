How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 6/24/2022

Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 21, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) is unable to catch a two-run home run by Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (not pictured) in the ninth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Flexen will be on the hill for the Seattle Mariners when they take on Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels on Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

Angels vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Angels vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Angels' .236 batting average ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Angels are the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.3 runs per game (307 total).
  • The Angels rank 22nd in baseball with a .305 on-base percentage.
  • The Mariners rank 23rd in MLB with a .232 team batting average.
  • The Mariners have scored the 25th-most runs in the league this season with 283 (four per game).
  • The Mariners have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).

Angels Impact Players

  • Trout leads the Angels with 21 home runs and has a team-high batting average of .284.
  • In all of MLB, Trout ranks third in home runs and 22nd in RBI.
  • Shohei Ohtani has capitalized on opportunities as he leads his team with 45 runs batted in.
  • Ohtani is 17th in home runs and 14th in RBI in the majors.
  • Taylor Ward is hitting .310 with eight doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 29 walks.
  • Jared Walsh has 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 14 walks while hitting .261.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France leads Seattle in batting average (.316) and runs batted in (45) this season while also slugging 10 homers.
  • France's home run total puts him 53rd in the majors, and he ranks 14th in RBI.
  • J.P. Crawford has 68 hits and an OBP of .359 to go with a slugging percentage of .407 this season.
  • Overall, Crawford is 158th in homers and 185th in RBI this season.
  • Julio Rodriguez is slashing .272/.332/.434 this season for the Mariners.
  • Jesse Winker has 53 hits and an OBP of .339 to go with a slugging percentage of .332 this season.

Angels and Mariners Schedules

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

Mariners

W 3-0

Away

6/19/2022

Mariners

W 4-0

Away

6/20/2022

Royals

L 6-2

Home

6/21/2022

Royals

L 12-11

Home

6/22/2022

Royals

W 5-0

Home

6/24/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/25/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/26/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/27/2022

White Sox

-

Home

6/28/2022

White Sox

-

Home

6/29/2022

White Sox

-

Home

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

Angels

L 3-0

Home

6/19/2022

Angels

L 4-0

Home

6/21/2022

Athletics

W 8-2

Away

6/22/2022

Athletics

W 9-0

Away

6/23/2022

Athletics

W 2-1

Away

6/24/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/25/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/26/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/27/2022

Orioles

-

Home

6/28/2022

Orioles

-

Home

6/29/2022

Orioles

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
24
2022

Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
9:38
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

