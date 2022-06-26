How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) breaks his bat on a popup against the Los Angeles Angels during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) breaks his bat on a popup against the Los Angeles Angels during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners will play on Saturday at Angel Stadium, at 10:07 PM ET, with Mike Trout and Ty France -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.

Angels vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Angels vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Angels rank 21st in MLB with a .236 batting average.
  • The Angels rank 14th in runs scored with 310, 4.2 per game.
  • The Angels rank 22nd in baseball with a .305 on-base percentage.
  • The Mariners rank 23rd in MLB with a .233 team batting average.
  • The Mariners rank 24th in the league with 287 total runs scored this season.
  • The Mariners have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Angels Impact Players

  • Trout leads the Angels with 22 home runs and has a team-best batting average of .289.
  • In all of baseball, Trout is second in homers and 18th in RBI.
  • Shohei Ohtani has collected 46 runs batted in to lead his team.
  • Ohtani ranks 18th in home runs in the majors and 14th in RBI.
  • Taylor Ward is batting .309 with eight doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 29 walks.
  • Jared Walsh is batting .257 with 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 14 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

  • France leads Seattle in runs batted in with 45 while batting .316, which is also best on the team.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, France ranks 53rd in home runs and 18th in RBI.
  • Julio Rodriguez is batting .270 with an OBP of .332 and a slugging percentage of .441 this season.
  • Rodriguez is 53rd in homers and 60th in RBI among all MLB batters this season.
  • J.P. Crawford has collected 68 base hits, an OBP of .355 and a slugging percentage of .398 this season.
  • Jesse Winker has collected 56 hits this season and has an OBP of .347. He's slugging .343 on the year.

Angels and Mariners Schedules

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/19/2022

Mariners

W 4-0

Away

6/20/2022

Royals

L 6-2

Home

6/21/2022

Royals

L 12-11

Home

6/22/2022

Royals

W 5-0

Home

6/24/2022

Mariners

L 4-3

Home

6/25/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/26/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/27/2022

White Sox

-

Home

6/28/2022

White Sox

-

Home

6/29/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/1/2022

Astros

-

Away

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/19/2022

Angels

L 4-0

Home

6/21/2022

Athletics

W 8-2

Away

6/22/2022

Athletics

W 9-0

Away

6/23/2022

Athletics

W 2-1

Away

6/24/2022

Angels

W 4-3

Away

6/25/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/26/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/27/2022

Orioles

-

Home

6/28/2022

Orioles

-

Home

6/29/2022

Orioles

-

Home

6/30/2022

Athletics

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
25
2022

Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
10:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Diego Padres designated hitter Manny Machado (13) reacts from second after hitting an RBI double in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jun 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Diego Padres designated hitter Manny Machado (13) reacts from second after hitting an RBI double in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jun 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) breaks his bat on a popup against the Los Angeles Angels during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Jun 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) breaks his bat on a popup against the Los Angeles Angels during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Jun 18, 2022; Frisco, Texas, USA; FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira (10) controls the ball against the Vancouver Whitecaps in the second half at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Austin FC vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 minutes ago
Jun 18, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) reacts after flying out during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Angels

By Ben Macaluso11 minutes ago
USATSI_18591115
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Padres

By Ben Macaluso11 minutes ago
imago0025199445h
WNBA

How to Watch Washington Mystics at Las Vegas Aces

By Kristofer Habbas11 minutes ago
BASEBALL
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Modesto Nuts at Fresno Grizzlies

By Ben Macaluso11 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy