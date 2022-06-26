How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners will play on Saturday at Angel Stadium, at 10:07 PM ET, with Mike Trout and Ty France -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.
Angels vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, June 25, 2022
- Game Time: 10:07 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Angels vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Angels rank 21st in MLB with a .236 batting average.
- The Angels rank 14th in runs scored with 310, 4.2 per game.
- The Angels rank 22nd in baseball with a .305 on-base percentage.
- The Mariners rank 23rd in MLB with a .233 team batting average.
- The Mariners rank 24th in the league with 287 total runs scored this season.
- The Mariners have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
Angels Impact Players
- Trout leads the Angels with 22 home runs and has a team-best batting average of .289.
- In all of baseball, Trout is second in homers and 18th in RBI.
- Shohei Ohtani has collected 46 runs batted in to lead his team.
- Ohtani ranks 18th in home runs in the majors and 14th in RBI.
- Taylor Ward is batting .309 with eight doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 29 walks.
- Jared Walsh is batting .257 with 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 14 walks.
Mariners Impact Players
- France leads Seattle in runs batted in with 45 while batting .316, which is also best on the team.
- Among all hitters in the majors, France ranks 53rd in home runs and 18th in RBI.
- Julio Rodriguez is batting .270 with an OBP of .332 and a slugging percentage of .441 this season.
- Rodriguez is 53rd in homers and 60th in RBI among all MLB batters this season.
- J.P. Crawford has collected 68 base hits, an OBP of .355 and a slugging percentage of .398 this season.
- Jesse Winker has collected 56 hits this season and has an OBP of .347. He's slugging .343 on the year.
Angels and Mariners Schedules
Angels
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/19/2022
Mariners
W 4-0
Away
6/20/2022
Royals
L 6-2
Home
6/21/2022
Royals
L 12-11
Home
6/22/2022
Royals
W 5-0
Home
6/24/2022
Mariners
L 4-3
Home
6/25/2022
Mariners
-
Home
6/26/2022
Mariners
-
Home
6/27/2022
White Sox
-
Home
6/28/2022
White Sox
-
Home
6/29/2022
White Sox
-
Home
7/1/2022
Astros
-
Away
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/19/2022
Angels
L 4-0
Home
6/21/2022
Athletics
W 8-2
Away
6/22/2022
Athletics
W 9-0
Away
6/23/2022
Athletics
W 2-1
Away
6/24/2022
Angels
W 4-3
Away
6/25/2022
Angels
-
Away
6/26/2022
Angels
-
Away
6/27/2022
Orioles
-
Home
6/28/2022
Orioles
-
Home
6/29/2022
Orioles
-
Home
6/30/2022
Athletics
-
Home
How To Watch
June
25
2022
Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
10:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)