How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

The Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners will play on Saturday at Angel Stadium, at 10:07 PM ET, with Mike Trout and Ty France -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.

Angels vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, June 25, 2022

Saturday, June 25, 2022 Game Time: 10:07 PM ET

10:07 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

Angels vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Angels rank 21st in MLB with a .236 batting average.

The Angels rank 14th in runs scored with 310, 4.2 per game.

The Angels rank 22nd in baseball with a .305 on-base percentage.

The Mariners rank 23rd in MLB with a .233 team batting average.

The Mariners rank 24th in the league with 287 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Angels Impact Players

Trout leads the Angels with 22 home runs and has a team-best batting average of .289.

In all of baseball, Trout is second in homers and 18th in RBI.

Shohei Ohtani has collected 46 runs batted in to lead his team.

Ohtani ranks 18th in home runs in the majors and 14th in RBI.

Taylor Ward is batting .309 with eight doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 29 walks.

Jared Walsh is batting .257 with 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 14 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

France leads Seattle in runs batted in with 45 while batting .316, which is also best on the team.

Among all hitters in the majors, France ranks 53rd in home runs and 18th in RBI.

Julio Rodriguez is batting .270 with an OBP of .332 and a slugging percentage of .441 this season.

Rodriguez is 53rd in homers and 60th in RBI among all MLB batters this season.

J.P. Crawford has collected 68 base hits, an OBP of .355 and a slugging percentage of .398 this season.

Jesse Winker has collected 56 hits this season and has an OBP of .347. He's slugging .343 on the year.

Angels and Mariners Schedules

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/19/2022 Mariners W 4-0 Away 6/20/2022 Royals L 6-2 Home 6/21/2022 Royals L 12-11 Home 6/22/2022 Royals W 5-0 Home 6/24/2022 Mariners L 4-3 Home 6/25/2022 Mariners - Home 6/26/2022 Mariners - Home 6/27/2022 White Sox - Home 6/28/2022 White Sox - Home 6/29/2022 White Sox - Home 7/1/2022 Astros - Away

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/19/2022 Angels L 4-0 Home 6/21/2022 Athletics W 8-2 Away 6/22/2022 Athletics W 9-0 Away 6/23/2022 Athletics W 2-1 Away 6/24/2022 Angels W 4-3 Away 6/25/2022 Angels - Away 6/26/2022 Angels - Away 6/27/2022 Orioles - Home 6/28/2022 Orioles - Home 6/29/2022 Orioles - Home 6/30/2022 Athletics - Home

