How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 6/26/2022

Jose Suarez is set to start for the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday against Jesse Winker and the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET at Angel Stadium.

Game Day: Sunday, June 26, 2022

Sunday, June 26, 2022 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Angels vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Angels' .237 batting average ranks 20th in the majors.

The Angels have the No. 14 offense in baseball scoring 4.2 runs per game (313 total runs).

The Angels' .305 on-base percentage is 22nd in the league.

The Mariners' .234 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.

The Mariners have scored the 23rd-most runs in the league this season with 292 (4.0 per game).

The Mariners are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .320.

Angels Impact Players

Mike Trout leads the Angels with 22 home runs and has accumulated a team-best batting average of .289.

In all of MLB, Trout ranks second in homers and 18th in RBI.

Shohei Ohtani has collected 47 runs batted in to pace his team.

Ohtani ranks 16th in home runs and 14th in RBI so far this season.

Taylor Ward is batting .306 with eight doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 29 walks.

Jared Walsh is hitting .257 with 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 14 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

Julio Rodriguez is batting .270 with 11 home runs and 35 RBI for Seattle this season.

Rodriguez is 47th in home runs and 58th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

J.P. Crawford has collected 68 hits this season and has an OBP of .353. He's slugging .392 on the year.

Crawford is 162nd among all batters in the big leagues in home runs, and 189th in RBI.

Winker has 58 hits this season and a slash line of .230/.351/.345.

Eugenio Suarez is slugging .440 this season, with a team-best 13 homers while driving in 37 runs.

Angels and Mariners Schedules

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/20/2022 Royals L 6-2 Home 6/21/2022 Royals L 12-11 Home 6/22/2022 Royals W 5-0 Home 6/24/2022 Mariners L 4-3 Home 6/25/2022 Mariners L 5-3 Home 6/26/2022 Mariners - Home 6/27/2022 White Sox - Home 6/28/2022 White Sox - Home 6/29/2022 White Sox - Home 7/1/2022 Astros - Away 7/2/2022 Astros - Away

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/21/2022 Athletics W 8-2 Away 6/22/2022 Athletics W 9-0 Away 6/23/2022 Athletics W 2-1 Away 6/24/2022 Angels W 4-3 Away 6/25/2022 Angels W 5-3 Away 6/26/2022 Angels - Away 6/27/2022 Orioles - Home 6/28/2022 Orioles - Home 6/29/2022 Orioles - Home 6/30/2022 Athletics - Home 7/1/2022 Athletics - Home

