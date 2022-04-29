Apr 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Jesse Winker (27) celebrates with third baseman Ty France (23) after hitting a walk-off RBI-single against the Kansas City Royals during the twelfth inning at T-Mobile Park. Seattle defeated Kansas City, 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners will send a hot-hitting Ty France to the plate against the Miami Marlins and Jazz Chisholm, who has been on a tear as of late, when the squads square off on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022

Friday, April 29, 2022 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mariners vs. Marlins Batting Stats

The Mariners are 14th in the league with a .233 batting average.

The Mariners are the eighth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.6 runs per game (88 total).

The Mariners rank sixth in the league with an on-base percentage of .327.

The Marlins have a team batting average of .232 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.

The Marlins have scored 69 runs (3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Marlins have an OBP of .320 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

Mariners Impact Players

France leads the Mariners in home runs (five), runs batted in (21) and has put up a team-best batting average of .365.

Including all major league hitters, France ranks fifth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

J.P. Crawford has four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .343.

Crawford ranks 34th in homers and 67th in RBI so far this season.

Eugenio Suarez is hitting .254 with six doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks.

Adam Frazier has five doubles, a triple and seven walks while batting .244.

Marlins Impact Players

Chisholm leads Miami in home runs with four and runs batted in with 15.

In all of the major leagues, Chisholm is 14th in homers and sixth in RBI.

Joey Wendle's batting average of .321 leads all Miami hitters this season.

Wendle is 132nd in homers and 83rd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Jesus Sanchez is slashing .284/.342/.507 this season for the Marlins.

Jon Berti is batting .353 with an OBP of .577 and a slugging percentage of .588 this season.

Mariners and Marlins Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/23/2022 Royals W 13-7 Home 4/24/2022 Royals W 5-4 Home 4/26/2022 Rays W 8-4 Away 4/27/2022 Rays L 3-2 Away 4/28/2022 Rays L 2-1 Away 4/29/2022 Marlins - Away 4/30/2022 Marlins - Away 5/1/2022 Marlins - Away 5/2/2022 Astros - Away 5/3/2022 Astros - Away 5/4/2022 Astros - Away

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/23/2022 Braves W 9-7 Away 4/24/2022 Braves W 5-4 Away 4/26/2022 Nationals W 5-2 Away 4/27/2022 Nationals W 2-1 Away 4/28/2022 Nationals W 3-2 Away 4/29/2022 Mariners - Home 4/30/2022 Mariners - Home 5/1/2022 Mariners - Home 5/2/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 5/3/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 5/4/2022 Diamondbacks - Home

Regional restrictions apply.