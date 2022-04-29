Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Jesse Winker (27) celebrates with third baseman Ty France (23) after hitting a walk-off RBI-single against the Kansas City Royals during the twelfth inning at T-Mobile Park. Seattle defeated Kansas City, 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners will send a hot-hitting Ty France to the plate against the Miami Marlins and Jazz Chisholm, who has been on a tear as of late, when the squads square off on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mariners vs. Marlins Batting Stats

  • The Mariners are 14th in the league with a .233 batting average.
  • The Mariners are the eighth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.6 runs per game (88 total).
  • The Mariners rank sixth in the league with an on-base percentage of .327.
  • The Marlins have a team batting average of .232 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.
  • The Marlins have scored 69 runs (3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Marlins have an OBP of .320 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

Mariners Impact Players

  • France leads the Mariners in home runs (five), runs batted in (21) and has put up a team-best batting average of .365.
  • Including all major league hitters, France ranks fifth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.
  • J.P. Crawford has four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .343.
  • Crawford ranks 34th in homers and 67th in RBI so far this season.
  • Eugenio Suarez is hitting .254 with six doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks.
  • Adam Frazier has five doubles, a triple and seven walks while batting .244.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Chisholm leads Miami in home runs with four and runs batted in with 15.
  • In all of the major leagues, Chisholm is 14th in homers and sixth in RBI.
  • Joey Wendle's batting average of .321 leads all Miami hitters this season.
  • Wendle is 132nd in homers and 83rd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Jesus Sanchez is slashing .284/.342/.507 this season for the Marlins.
  • Jon Berti is batting .353 with an OBP of .577 and a slugging percentage of .588 this season.

Mariners and Marlins Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/23/2022

Royals

W 13-7

Home

4/24/2022

Royals

W 5-4

Home

4/26/2022

Rays

W 8-4

Away

4/27/2022

Rays

L 3-2

Away

4/28/2022

Rays

L 2-1

Away

4/29/2022

Marlins

-

Away

4/30/2022

Marlins

-

Away

5/1/2022

Marlins

-

Away

5/2/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/3/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/4/2022

Astros

-

Away

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/23/2022

Braves

W 9-7

Away

4/24/2022

Braves

W 5-4

Away

4/26/2022

Nationals

W 5-2

Away

4/27/2022

Nationals

W 2-1

Away

4/28/2022

Nationals

W 3-2

Away

4/29/2022

Mariners

-

Home

4/30/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/1/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/2/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/3/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/4/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
29
2022

Seattle Mariners at Miami Marlins

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
6:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

