Seattle Mariners vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Seattle Mariners will send a hot-hitting Ty France to the plate against the Miami Marlins and Jazz Chisholm, who has been on a tear as of late, when the squads square off on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Mariners vs. Marlins Batting Stats
- The Mariners are 14th in the league with a .233 batting average.
- The Mariners are the eighth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.6 runs per game (88 total).
- The Mariners rank sixth in the league with an on-base percentage of .327.
- The Marlins have a team batting average of .232 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.
- The Marlins have scored 69 runs (3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Marlins have an OBP of .320 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
Mariners Impact Players
- France leads the Mariners in home runs (five), runs batted in (21) and has put up a team-best batting average of .365.
- Including all major league hitters, France ranks fifth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.
- J.P. Crawford has four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .343.
- Crawford ranks 34th in homers and 67th in RBI so far this season.
- Eugenio Suarez is hitting .254 with six doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks.
- Adam Frazier has five doubles, a triple and seven walks while batting .244.
Marlins Impact Players
- Chisholm leads Miami in home runs with four and runs batted in with 15.
- In all of the major leagues, Chisholm is 14th in homers and sixth in RBI.
- Joey Wendle's batting average of .321 leads all Miami hitters this season.
- Wendle is 132nd in homers and 83rd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Jesus Sanchez is slashing .284/.342/.507 this season for the Marlins.
- Jon Berti is batting .353 with an OBP of .577 and a slugging percentage of .588 this season.
Mariners and Marlins Schedules
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/23/2022
Royals
W 13-7
Home
4/24/2022
Royals
W 5-4
Home
4/26/2022
Rays
W 8-4
Away
4/27/2022
Rays
L 3-2
Away
4/28/2022
Rays
L 2-1
Away
4/29/2022
Marlins
-
Away
4/30/2022
Marlins
-
Away
5/1/2022
Marlins
-
Away
5/2/2022
Astros
-
Away
5/3/2022
Astros
-
Away
5/4/2022
Astros
-
Away
Marlins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/23/2022
Braves
W 9-7
Away
4/24/2022
Braves
W 5-4
Away
4/26/2022
Nationals
W 5-2
Away
4/27/2022
Nationals
W 2-1
Away
4/28/2022
Nationals
W 3-2
Away
4/29/2022
Mariners
-
Home
4/30/2022
Mariners
-
Home
5/1/2022
Mariners
-
Home
5/2/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
5/3/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
5/4/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
