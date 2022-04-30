Seattle Mariners vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A couple of hot hitters, Jazz Chisholm and Ty France, will try to keep it going when the Miami Marlins face the Seattle Mariners on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET, at loanDepot park.
Marlins vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Marlins vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Marlins' .237 batting average ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Marlins have the No. 20 offense in MLB play scoring 4.1 runs per game (77 total runs).
- The Marlins are seventh in the league with a .325 on-base percentage.
- The Mariners' .236 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.
- The Mariners have scored 94 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Mariners are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .325.
Marlins Impact Players
- Chisholm paces the Marlins with four home runs and runs batted in, driving in 15.
- Chisholm's home runs rank him 18th in the majors, and he ranks seventh in RBI.
- Joey Wendle's .304 batting average leads his team.
- Wendle ranks 144th in homers and 96th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Jesus Sanchez is batting .286 with two doubles, two triples, three home runs and five walks.
- Miguel Rojas is hitting .189 with a double, a triple, a home run and two walks.
Mariners Impact Players
- France is batting .354 with five home runs and 21 RBI. All three of those stats lead Seattle hitters this season.
- Among all hitters in MLB, France ranks ninth in homers and second in RBI.
- J.P. Crawford has collected 25 hits this season and has an OBP of .447. He's slugging .577 on the year.
- Crawford ranks 44th in home runs and 80th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.
- Adam Frazier has collected 20 base hits, an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .325 this season.
- Eugenio Suarez has collected 17 hits this season and has an OBP of .333. He's slugging .479 on the year.
Marlins and Mariners Schedules
Marlins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/24/2022
Braves
W 5-4
Away
4/26/2022
Nationals
W 5-2
Away
4/27/2022
Nationals
W 2-1
Away
4/28/2022
Nationals
W 3-2
Away
4/29/2022
Mariners
W 8-6
Home
4/30/2022
Mariners
-
Home
5/1/2022
Mariners
-
Home
5/2/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
5/3/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
5/4/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
5/5/2022
Padres
-
Away
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/24/2022
Royals
W 5-4
Home
4/26/2022
Rays
W 8-4
Away
4/27/2022
Rays
L 3-2
Away
4/28/2022
Rays
L 2-1
Away
4/29/2022
Marlins
L 8-6
Away
4/30/2022
Marlins
-
Away
5/1/2022
Marlins
-
Away
5/2/2022
Astros
-
Away
5/3/2022
Astros
-
Away
5/4/2022
Astros
-
Away
5/5/2022
Rays
-
Home
