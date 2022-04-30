Apr 23, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins first baseman Jesus Aguilar (99) and second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) celebrate after a victory against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

A couple of hot hitters, Jazz Chisholm and Ty France, will try to keep it going when the Miami Marlins face the Seattle Mariners on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET, at loanDepot park.

Marlins vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022

Saturday, April 30, 2022 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Marlins vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Marlins' .237 batting average ranks 12th in MLB.

The Marlins have the No. 20 offense in MLB play scoring 4.1 runs per game (77 total runs).

The Marlins are seventh in the league with a .325 on-base percentage.

The Mariners' .236 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

The Mariners have scored 94 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Mariners are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .325.

Marlins Impact Players

Chisholm paces the Marlins with four home runs and runs batted in, driving in 15.

Chisholm's home runs rank him 18th in the majors, and he ranks seventh in RBI.

Joey Wendle's .304 batting average leads his team.

Wendle ranks 144th in homers and 96th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Jesus Sanchez is batting .286 with two doubles, two triples, three home runs and five walks.

Miguel Rojas is hitting .189 with a double, a triple, a home run and two walks.

Mariners Impact Players

France is batting .354 with five home runs and 21 RBI. All three of those stats lead Seattle hitters this season.

Among all hitters in MLB, France ranks ninth in homers and second in RBI.

J.P. Crawford has collected 25 hits this season and has an OBP of .447. He's slugging .577 on the year.

Crawford ranks 44th in home runs and 80th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.

Adam Frazier has collected 20 base hits, an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .325 this season.

Eugenio Suarez has collected 17 hits this season and has an OBP of .333. He's slugging .479 on the year.

Marlins and Mariners Schedules

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/24/2022 Braves W 5-4 Away 4/26/2022 Nationals W 5-2 Away 4/27/2022 Nationals W 2-1 Away 4/28/2022 Nationals W 3-2 Away 4/29/2022 Mariners W 8-6 Home 4/30/2022 Mariners - Home 5/1/2022 Mariners - Home 5/2/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 5/3/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 5/4/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 5/5/2022 Padres - Away

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/24/2022 Royals W 5-4 Home 4/26/2022 Rays W 8-4 Away 4/27/2022 Rays L 3-2 Away 4/28/2022 Rays L 2-1 Away 4/29/2022 Marlins L 8-6 Away 4/30/2022 Marlins - Away 5/1/2022 Marlins - Away 5/2/2022 Astros - Away 5/3/2022 Astros - Away 5/4/2022 Astros - Away 5/5/2022 Rays - Home

Regional restrictions apply.