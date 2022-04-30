Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 23, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins first baseman Jesus Aguilar (99) and second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) celebrate after a victory against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 23, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins first baseman Jesus Aguilar (99) and second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) celebrate after a victory against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

A couple of hot hitters, Jazz Chisholm and Ty France, will try to keep it going when the Miami Marlins face the Seattle Mariners on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET, at loanDepot park.

Marlins vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Marlins vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Marlins' .237 batting average ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Marlins have the No. 20 offense in MLB play scoring 4.1 runs per game (77 total runs).
  • The Marlins are seventh in the league with a .325 on-base percentage.
  • The Mariners' .236 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.
  • The Mariners have scored 94 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Mariners are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .325.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Chisholm paces the Marlins with four home runs and runs batted in, driving in 15.
  • Chisholm's home runs rank him 18th in the majors, and he ranks seventh in RBI.
  • Joey Wendle's .304 batting average leads his team.
  • Wendle ranks 144th in homers and 96th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Jesus Sanchez is batting .286 with two doubles, two triples, three home runs and five walks.
  • Miguel Rojas is hitting .189 with a double, a triple, a home run and two walks.

Mariners Impact Players

  • France is batting .354 with five home runs and 21 RBI. All three of those stats lead Seattle hitters this season.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, France ranks ninth in homers and second in RBI.
  • J.P. Crawford has collected 25 hits this season and has an OBP of .447. He's slugging .577 on the year.
  • Crawford ranks 44th in home runs and 80th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.
  • Adam Frazier has collected 20 base hits, an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .325 this season.
  • Eugenio Suarez has collected 17 hits this season and has an OBP of .333. He's slugging .479 on the year.

Marlins and Mariners Schedules

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/24/2022

Braves

W 5-4

Away

4/26/2022

Nationals

W 5-2

Away

4/27/2022

Nationals

W 2-1

Away

4/28/2022

Nationals

W 3-2

Away

4/29/2022

Mariners

W 8-6

Home

4/30/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/1/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/2/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/3/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/4/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/5/2022

Padres

-

Away

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/24/2022

Royals

W 5-4

Home

4/26/2022

Rays

W 8-4

Away

4/27/2022

Rays

L 3-2

Away

4/28/2022

Rays

L 2-1

Away

4/29/2022

Marlins

L 8-6

Away

4/30/2022

Marlins

-

Away

5/1/2022

Marlins

-

Away

5/2/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/3/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/4/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/5/2022

Rays

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
30
2022

Seattle Mariners at Miami Marlins

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
6:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 16, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Bailey Falter (70) and catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) celebrate a 10-3 win over the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Mets

By Evan Massey3 minutes ago
Apr 16, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins (31) greeted by third baseman Ramon Urias (29) in the third inning after his two run home run against the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Orioles

By Evan Massey3 minutes ago
Apr 29, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Brewers

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
UFC
UFC

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera

By Brandon Rush3 minutes ago
USATSI_11020921
Fan Controlled Football

How to Watch Shoulda Been Stars vs. Glacier Boyz

By Kristofer Habbas3 minutes ago
imago0023673774h
College Baseball

How to Watch Auburn at Tennessee in College Baseball

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
imago1006446058h
Fútbol Colombiano Primera División

How to Watch Independiente (SF) vs. Jaguares

By Rafael Urbina3 minutes ago
NLL Lacrosse
NLL Lacrosse

How to Watch Philadelphia Wings at Georgia Swarm

By Evan Lazar3 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators goalie Mads Sogaard (33) makes a save in front of Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy