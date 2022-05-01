How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

Apr 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Jesse Winker (27) celebrates with third baseman Ty France (23) after hitting a walk-off RBI-single against the Kansas City Royals during the twelfth inning at T-Mobile Park. Seattle defeated Kansas City, 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Ty France and the Seattle Mariners hit the field on Sunday at loanDepot park against Sandy Alcantara, who gets the start for the Miami Marlins. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022

Sunday, May 1, 2022 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Marlins vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Marlins' .235 batting average ranks 13th in the league.

The Marlins are the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging four runs per game (80 total).

The Marlins' .325 on-base percentage is sixth-best in the league.

The Mariners' .233 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

The Mariners are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking sixth with 95 total runs this season.

The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

Marlins Impact Players

Jazz Chisholm leads the Marlins in home runs (four) and runs batted in (15).

Among all hitters in the majors, Chisholm is 21st in homers and seventh in RBI.

Joey Wendle is batting .304 to lead the lineup.

Wendle is 149th in home runs and 101st in RBI in the majors.

Jesus Sanchez is hitting .282 with two doubles, two triples, three home runs and five walks.

Jesus Aguilar is hitting .231 with a home run and 14 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

France is batting .337 this season with a team-high five home runs and 21 RBI.

Among all hitters in the majors, France ranks 11th in homers and second in RBI.

J.P. Crawford is batting .360 to lead Seattle, while adding three homers and nine runs batted in this season.

Among all MLB hitters, Crawford is 46th in homers and 86th in RBI.

Adam Frazier has 20 hits this season and a slash line of .238/.304/.321.

Eugenio Suarez has 17 hits and an OBP of .329 to go with a slugging percentage of .459 this season.

Marlins and Mariners Schedules

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/26/2022 Nationals W 5-2 Away 4/27/2022 Nationals W 2-1 Away 4/28/2022 Nationals W 3-2 Away 4/29/2022 Mariners W 8-6 Home 4/30/2022 Mariners W 3-1 Home 5/1/2022 Mariners - Home 5/2/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 5/3/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 5/4/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 5/5/2022 Padres - Away 5/6/2022 Padres - Away

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/26/2022 Rays W 8-4 Away 4/27/2022 Rays L 3-2 Away 4/28/2022 Rays L 2-1 Away 4/29/2022 Marlins L 8-6 Away 4/30/2022 Marlins L 3-1 Away 5/1/2022 Marlins - Away 5/2/2022 Astros - Away 5/3/2022 Astros - Away 5/4/2022 Astros - Away 5/5/2022 Rays - Home 5/6/2022 Rays - Home

