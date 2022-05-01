How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Ty France and the Seattle Mariners hit the field on Sunday at loanDepot park against Sandy Alcantara, who gets the start for the Miami Marlins. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
Marlins vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Marlins vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Marlins' .235 batting average ranks 13th in the league.
- The Marlins are the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging four runs per game (80 total).
- The Marlins' .325 on-base percentage is sixth-best in the league.
- The Mariners' .233 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.
- The Mariners are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking sixth with 95 total runs this season.
- The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.
Marlins Impact Players
- Jazz Chisholm leads the Marlins in home runs (four) and runs batted in (15).
- Among all hitters in the majors, Chisholm is 21st in homers and seventh in RBI.
- Joey Wendle is batting .304 to lead the lineup.
- Wendle is 149th in home runs and 101st in RBI in the majors.
- Jesus Sanchez is hitting .282 with two doubles, two triples, three home runs and five walks.
- Jesus Aguilar is hitting .231 with a home run and 14 walks.
Mariners Impact Players
- France is batting .337 this season with a team-high five home runs and 21 RBI.
- Among all hitters in the majors, France ranks 11th in homers and second in RBI.
- J.P. Crawford is batting .360 to lead Seattle, while adding three homers and nine runs batted in this season.
- Among all MLB hitters, Crawford is 46th in homers and 86th in RBI.
- Adam Frazier has 20 hits this season and a slash line of .238/.304/.321.
- Eugenio Suarez has 17 hits and an OBP of .329 to go with a slugging percentage of .459 this season.
Marlins and Mariners Schedules
Marlins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/26/2022
Nationals
W 5-2
Away
4/27/2022
Nationals
W 2-1
Away
4/28/2022
Nationals
W 3-2
Away
4/29/2022
Mariners
W 8-6
Home
4/30/2022
Mariners
W 3-1
Home
5/1/2022
Mariners
-
Home
5/2/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
5/3/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
5/4/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
5/5/2022
Padres
-
Away
5/6/2022
Padres
-
Away
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/26/2022
Rays
W 8-4
Away
4/27/2022
Rays
L 3-2
Away
4/28/2022
Rays
L 2-1
Away
4/29/2022
Marlins
L 8-6
Away
4/30/2022
Marlins
L 3-1
Away
5/1/2022
Marlins
-
Away
5/2/2022
Astros
-
Away
5/3/2022
Astros
-
Away
5/4/2022
Astros
-
Away
5/5/2022
Rays
-
Home
5/6/2022
Rays
-
Home
