How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Jesse Winker (27) celebrates with third baseman Ty France (23) after hitting a walk-off RBI-single against the Kansas City Royals during the twelfth inning at T-Mobile Park. Seattle defeated Kansas City, 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Jesse Winker (27) celebrates with third baseman Ty France (23) after hitting a walk-off RBI-single against the Kansas City Royals during the twelfth inning at T-Mobile Park. Seattle defeated Kansas City, 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Ty France and the Seattle Mariners hit the field on Sunday at loanDepot park against Sandy Alcantara, who gets the start for the Miami Marlins. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Marlins vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Marlins' .235 batting average ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Marlins are the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging four runs per game (80 total).
  • The Marlins' .325 on-base percentage is sixth-best in the league.
  • The Mariners' .233 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.
  • The Mariners are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking sixth with 95 total runs this season.
  • The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Jazz Chisholm leads the Marlins in home runs (four) and runs batted in (15).
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Chisholm is 21st in homers and seventh in RBI.
  • Joey Wendle is batting .304 to lead the lineup.
  • Wendle is 149th in home runs and 101st in RBI in the majors.
  • Jesus Sanchez is hitting .282 with two doubles, two triples, three home runs and five walks.
  • Jesus Aguilar is hitting .231 with a home run and 14 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

  • France is batting .337 this season with a team-high five home runs and 21 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, France ranks 11th in homers and second in RBI.
  • J.P. Crawford is batting .360 to lead Seattle, while adding three homers and nine runs batted in this season.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Crawford is 46th in homers and 86th in RBI.
  • Adam Frazier has 20 hits this season and a slash line of .238/.304/.321.
  • Eugenio Suarez has 17 hits and an OBP of .329 to go with a slugging percentage of .459 this season.

Marlins and Mariners Schedules

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/26/2022

Nationals

W 5-2

Away

4/27/2022

Nationals

W 2-1

Away

4/28/2022

Nationals

W 3-2

Away

4/29/2022

Mariners

W 8-6

Home

4/30/2022

Mariners

W 3-1

Home

5/1/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/2/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/3/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/4/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/5/2022

Padres

-

Away

5/6/2022

Padres

-

Away

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/26/2022

Rays

W 8-4

Away

4/27/2022

Rays

L 3-2

Away

4/28/2022

Rays

L 2-1

Away

4/29/2022

Marlins

L 8-6

Away

4/30/2022

Marlins

L 3-1

Away

5/1/2022

Marlins

-

Away

5/2/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/3/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/4/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/5/2022

Rays

-

Home

5/6/2022

Rays

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
1
2022

Seattle Mariners at Miami Marlins

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
1:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Jesse Winker (27) celebrates with third baseman Ty France (23) after hitting a walk-off RBI-single against the Kansas City Royals during the twelfth inning at T-Mobile Park. Seattle defeated Kansas City, 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Apr 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Jesse Winker (27) celebrates with third baseman Ty France (23) after hitting a walk-off RBI-single against the Kansas City Royals during the twelfth inning at T-Mobile Park. Seattle defeated Kansas City, 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Apr 30, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Apr 30, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Apr 30, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) asks for an appeal after being ruled out at home plate against the San Diego Padres during the tenth inning at PNC Park. Pittsburgh won 7-6 in ten innings. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Apr 30, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) asks for an appeal after being ruled out at home plate against the San Diego Padres during the tenth inning at PNC Park. Pittsburgh won 7-6 in ten innings. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
USATSI_18181560
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Blue Jays

By Ben Macaluso10 minutes ago
USATSI_18182743
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Marlins

By Ben Macaluso10 minutes ago
Galatasaray
Turkish Süper Lig

How to Watch Galatasaray vs Sivasspor

By Justin Carter20 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy