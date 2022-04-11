How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 4/11/2022

Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 8, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger (17) celebrates his two-run home run off of Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan (41) with his teammates during the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 8, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger (17) celebrates his two-run home run off of Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan (41) with his teammates during the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins will play Jesse Winker and the Seattle Mariners on Monday at Target Field, at 7:40 PM ET.

Twins vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Twins vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Twins had the 17th-ranked batting average in the league (.241).
  • Last season the Twins were the 14th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.5 runs per game (729 total).
  • Last year the Twins ranked 18th in baseball with a .314 on-base percentage.
  • The Mariners ranked last in MLB with a team batting average of just .226.
  • The Mariners scored the 22nd-most runs in the league last season with 697 (4.3 per game).
  • The Mariners had an on-base percentage of .303 last season, which ranked 27th in the league.

Twins Impact Players

  • Jorge Polanco finished with a .269 average last season, with 33 home runs and 98 RBI.
  • Correa posted a .279 average with 92 RBI.
  • Max Kepler finished with a .211 average, 19 home runs and 54 RBI last season.
  • Luis Arraez hit .294 with an OBP of .357 and a slugging percentage of .376.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Mitch Haniger finished with a .253 average last season, with 39 home runs and 100 RBI.
  • Winker collected 129 hits, posted an OBP of .394 and a .556 SLG.
  • Adam Frazier hit .305 last season with five home runs and 43 RBI.
  • Ty France collected 166 hits, posted an OBP of .368 and a .445 SLG.

Twins and Mariners Schedules

Twins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/8/2022

Mariners

L 2-1

Home

4/9/2022

Mariners

L 4-3

Home

4/10/2022

Mariners

W 10-4

Home

4/11/2022

Mariners

-

Home

4/12/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

4/13/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

4/15/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

4/16/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

4/17/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/8/2022

Twins

W 2-1

Away

4/9/2022

Twins

W 4-3

Away

4/10/2022

Twins

L 10-4

Away

4/11/2022

Twins

-

Away

4/12/2022

White Sox

-

Away

4/13/2022

White Sox

-

Away

4/14/2022

White Sox

-

Away

4/15/2022

Astros

-

Home

4/16/2022

Astros

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
11
2022

Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
7:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 8, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger (17) celebrates his two-run home run off of Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan (41) with his teammates during the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 4/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 seconds ago
Apr 10, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins left fielder Alex Kirilloff (19) and center fielder Byron Buxton (25) and right fielder Max Kepler (26) celebrate a win over the Seattle Mariners by shooting imaginary jump shots at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 seconds ago
Apr 8, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger (17) celebrates his two-run home run off of Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan (41) with his teammates during the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mariners vs. Twins

By Phil Watson10 minutes ago
team usa
Soccer

How to Watch the 2022 World Cup: Full TV Schedule, Dates, Times

By Nick Selbe37 minutes ago
Jan 18, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault (35) and his teammates celebrate the win over the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Jets at Canadiens

By Phil Watson40 minutes ago
kentucky women
WNBA

How to Watch 2022 WNBA Draft

By Justin Carter40 minutes ago
Golf Course
College Golf

How to Watch Western Intercollegiate, First Round

By Kristofer Habbas40 minutes ago
ALABAMA SOFTBALL
College Softball

How to Watch Alabama at Florida

By Christine Brown40 minutes ago
CUSE LACROSSE
College Lacrosse

How to Watch Cornell at Syracuse

By Evan Lazar40 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy