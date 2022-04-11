How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 4/11/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins will play Jesse Winker and the Seattle Mariners on Monday at Target Field, at 7:40 PM ET.
Twins vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, April 11, 2022
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Twins vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Twins had the 17th-ranked batting average in the league (.241).
- Last season the Twins were the 14th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.5 runs per game (729 total).
- Last year the Twins ranked 18th in baseball with a .314 on-base percentage.
- The Mariners ranked last in MLB with a team batting average of just .226.
- The Mariners scored the 22nd-most runs in the league last season with 697 (4.3 per game).
- The Mariners had an on-base percentage of .303 last season, which ranked 27th in the league.
Twins Impact Players
- Jorge Polanco finished with a .269 average last season, with 33 home runs and 98 RBI.
- Correa posted a .279 average with 92 RBI.
- Max Kepler finished with a .211 average, 19 home runs and 54 RBI last season.
- Luis Arraez hit .294 with an OBP of .357 and a slugging percentage of .376.
Mariners Impact Players
- Mitch Haniger finished with a .253 average last season, with 39 home runs and 100 RBI.
- Winker collected 129 hits, posted an OBP of .394 and a .556 SLG.
- Adam Frazier hit .305 last season with five home runs and 43 RBI.
- Ty France collected 166 hits, posted an OBP of .368 and a .445 SLG.
Twins and Mariners Schedules
Twins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/8/2022
Mariners
L 2-1
Home
4/9/2022
Mariners
L 4-3
Home
4/10/2022
Mariners
W 10-4
Home
4/11/2022
Mariners
-
Home
4/12/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
4/13/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
4/15/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
4/16/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
4/17/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/8/2022
Twins
W 2-1
Away
4/9/2022
Twins
W 4-3
Away
4/10/2022
Twins
L 10-4
Away
4/11/2022
Twins
-
Away
4/12/2022
White Sox
-
Away
4/13/2022
White Sox
-
Away
4/14/2022
White Sox
-
Away
4/15/2022
Astros
-
Home
4/16/2022
Astros
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
