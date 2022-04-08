Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Twins and Seattle Mariners will send Joe Ryan and Robbie Ray to the hill, respectively, on Opening Day at Target Field. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
Twins vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, April 8, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Twins vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Twins' .241 batting average ranked 17th in MLB.
- Last season the Twins had the No. 14 offense in MLB play scoring 4.5 runs per game (729 total runs).
- Last year the Twins ranked 18th in the league with a .314 on-base percentage.
- The Mariners had a team batting average of just .226 last season, which ranked last among MLB teams.
- The Mariners ranked 22nd in the league with 697 total runs scored last season.
- The Mariners had an OBP of just .303 last season, which ranked 27th in MLB.
Twins Impact Players
- Jorge Polanco slugged 33 home runs and collected 98 RBI last season while batting .269.
- Carlos Correa posted a .279 average with 26 homers and 92 RBI.
- Max Kepler finished with a .211 average, 19 home runs and 54 RBI last season.
- Luis Arraez hit .294 with an OBP of .357 and a slugging percentage of .376.
Mariners Impact Players
- Mitch Haniger finished with a .253 average last season, with 39 home runs and 100 RBI.
- Jesse Winker hit .305 with an OBP of .394 and a slugging percentage of .556.
- Adam Frazier finished last season with a .305 batting average while adding five home runs and 43 RBI.
- Ty France collected 166 hits, posted an OBP of .368 and a .445 SLG.
Twins and Mariners Schedules
Twins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/8/2022
Mariners
-
Home
4/9/2022
Mariners
-
Home
4/10/2022
Mariners
-
Home
4/11/2022
Mariners
-
Home
4/12/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
4/13/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/8/2022
Twins
-
Away
4/9/2022
Twins
-
Away
4/10/2022
Twins
-
Away
4/11/2022
Twins
-
Away
4/12/2022
White Sox
-
Away
4/13/2022
White Sox
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
8
2022
Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins
TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)