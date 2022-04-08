Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Justin Wilson (34) has his gear checked for sticky substances by umpire DJ Reyburn (17) after getting out of the ninth inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Minnesota Twins at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. A three-run home run off the bat of Jorge Polanco in the top of the ninth sealed a 7-5 win for the Twins. Minnesota Twins At Cincinnati Reds