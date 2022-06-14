How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 6/13/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Byron Buxton and J.P. Crawford will take the field when the Minnesota Twins and Seattle Mariners meet on Monday at T-Mobile Park.
Mariners vs. Twins Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, June 13, 2022
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners vs. Twins Batting Stats
- The Mariners' .237 batting average ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Mariners are the 24th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.1 runs per game (246 total).
- The Mariners rank sixth in the league with an on-base percentage of .322.
- The Twins' .252 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.
- The Twins have scored the ninth-most runs in the league this season with 278.
- The Twins have an on-base percentage of .326 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France has posted a team-high batting average of .325 while pacing the Mariners in runs batted in with a mark of 38.
- France's home runs rank him 45th in baseball, and he ranks 17th in RBI.
- Crawford has 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 28 walks while batting .298.
- Including all MLB batters, Crawford is 132nd in home runs and 207th in RBI.
- Adam Frazier is batting .234 with 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 23 walks.
- Julio Rodriguez is hitting .262 with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 18 walks.
Twins Impact Players
- Luis Arraez leads Minnesota with a .359 batting average. He's also hit three homers and has 19 RBI.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Arraez is 213th in home runs and 161st in RBI.
- Buxton's 17 home runs are most among Minnesota batters. He's driven in 30 runs this season while slugging .580.
- Buxton ranks third among all batters in the big leagues in home runs, and 59th in RBI.
- Jorge Polanco leads Minnesota in runs batted in (33) this season. He has a .242 batting average and a .386 slugging percentage.
- Max Kepler has collected 43 hits this season and has an OBP of .348. He's slugging .410 on the year.
Mariners and Twins Schedules
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/7/2022
Astros
L 4-1
Away
6/8/2022
Astros
W 6-3
Away
6/10/2022
Red Sox
L 4-3
Home
6/11/2022
Red Sox
W 7-6
Home
6/12/2022
Red Sox
L 2-0
Home
6/13/2022
Twins
-
Home
6/14/2022
Twins
-
Home
6/15/2022
Twins
-
Home
6/16/2022
Angels
-
Home
6/17/2022
Angels
-
Home
6/18/2022
Angels
-
Home
Twins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/8/2022
Yankees
W 8-1
Home
6/9/2022
Yankees
L 10-7
Home
6/10/2022
Rays
W 9-4
Home
6/11/2022
Rays
W 6-5
Home
6/12/2022
Rays
L 6-0
Home
6/13/2022
Mariners
-
Away
6/14/2022
Mariners
-
Away
6/15/2022
Mariners
-
Away
6/17/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
6/18/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
6/19/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
