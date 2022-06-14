How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 6/13/2022

Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 10, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (right) reacts with designated hitter Byron Buxton (25) after hitting a two run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Byron Buxton and J.P. Crawford will take the field when the Minnesota Twins and Seattle Mariners meet on Monday at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Twins Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, June 13, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mariners vs. Twins Batting Stats

  • The Mariners' .237 batting average ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Mariners are the 24th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.1 runs per game (246 total).
  • The Mariners rank sixth in the league with an on-base percentage of .322.
  • The Twins' .252 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.
  • The Twins have scored the ninth-most runs in the league this season with 278.
  • The Twins have an on-base percentage of .326 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France has posted a team-high batting average of .325 while pacing the Mariners in runs batted in with a mark of 38.
  • France's home runs rank him 45th in baseball, and he ranks 17th in RBI.
  • Crawford has 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 28 walks while batting .298.
  • Including all MLB batters, Crawford is 132nd in home runs and 207th in RBI.
  • Adam Frazier is batting .234 with 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 23 walks.
  • Julio Rodriguez is hitting .262 with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 18 walks.

Twins Impact Players

  • Luis Arraez leads Minnesota with a .359 batting average. He's also hit three homers and has 19 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Arraez is 213th in home runs and 161st in RBI.
  • Buxton's 17 home runs are most among Minnesota batters. He's driven in 30 runs this season while slugging .580.
  • Buxton ranks third among all batters in the big leagues in home runs, and 59th in RBI.
  • Jorge Polanco leads Minnesota in runs batted in (33) this season. He has a .242 batting average and a .386 slugging percentage.
  • Max Kepler has collected 43 hits this season and has an OBP of .348. He's slugging .410 on the year.

Mariners and Twins Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/7/2022

Astros

L 4-1

Away

6/8/2022

Astros

W 6-3

Away

6/10/2022

Red Sox

L 4-3

Home

6/11/2022

Red Sox

W 7-6

Home

6/12/2022

Red Sox

L 2-0

Home

6/13/2022

Twins

-

Home

6/14/2022

Twins

-

Home

6/15/2022

Twins

-

Home

6/16/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/17/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/18/2022

Angels

-

Home

Twins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/8/2022

Yankees

W 8-1

Home

6/9/2022

Yankees

L 10-7

Home

6/10/2022

Rays

W 9-4

Home

6/11/2022

Rays

W 6-5

Home

6/12/2022

Rays

L 6-0

Home

6/13/2022

Mariners

-

Away

6/14/2022

Mariners

-

Away

6/15/2022

Mariners

-

Away

6/17/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

6/18/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

6/19/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

How To Watch

June
13
2022

Minnesota Twins at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
