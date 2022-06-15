How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 6/14/2022

Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 13, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Minnesota Twins designated hitter Byron Buxton (25) celebrates as he runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Luis Arraez and the Minnesota Twins hit the field on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park against Logan Gilbert, who is starting for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is set for 10:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Twins vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 14, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Twins vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Twins have the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.252).
  • The Twins score the ninth-most runs in baseball (281 total, 4.5 per game).
  • The Twins rank fourth in the league with a .326 on-base percentage.
  • The Mariners have a team batting average of .237 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.
  • The Mariners have scored 248 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Mariners have an OBP of .321 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

Twins Impact Players

  • Arraez leads the Twins with a .362 batting average.
  • Arraez's home runs place him 210th in baseball, and he is 160th in RBI.
  • Byron Buxton has put up a team-best 18 home runs.
  • Buxton ranks second in homers in baseball and 44th in RBI.
  • Jorge Polanco has driven in a team-high 33 runs batted in.
  • Max Kepler is batting .249 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 26 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France leads Seattle in batting average (.324) and runs batted in (39) this season while also slugging nine homers.
  • France's home run total puts him 44th in the big leagues, and he is 16th in RBI.
  • J.P. Crawford has 63 hits and an OBP of .386 to go with a slugging percentage of .434 this season.
  • Crawford is 132nd among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 208th in RBI.
  • Adam Frazier has collected 55 base hits, an OBP of .303 and a slugging percentage of .319 this season.
  • Julio Rodriguez is batting .261 with an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .416 this season.

Twins and Mariners Schedules

Twins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/9/2022

Yankees

L 10-7

Home

6/10/2022

Rays

W 9-4

Home

6/11/2022

Rays

W 6-5

Home

6/12/2022

Rays

L 6-0

Home

6/13/2022

Mariners

W 3-2

Away

6/14/2022

Mariners

-

Away

6/15/2022

Mariners

-

Away

6/17/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

6/18/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

6/19/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

6/21/2022

Guardians

-

Home

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/8/2022

Astros

W 6-3

Away

6/10/2022

Red Sox

L 4-3

Home

6/11/2022

Red Sox

W 7-6

Home

6/12/2022

Red Sox

L 2-0

Home

6/13/2022

Twins

L 3-2

Home

6/14/2022

Twins

-

Home

6/15/2022

Twins

-

Home

6/16/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/17/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/18/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/18/2022

Angels

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

