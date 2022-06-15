How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 6/14/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Luis Arraez and the Minnesota Twins hit the field on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park against Logan Gilbert, who is starting for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is set for 10:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
Twins vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 14, 2022
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Twins vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Twins have the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.252).
- The Twins score the ninth-most runs in baseball (281 total, 4.5 per game).
- The Twins rank fourth in the league with a .326 on-base percentage.
- The Mariners have a team batting average of .237 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.
- The Mariners have scored 248 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Mariners have an OBP of .321 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
Twins Impact Players
- Arraez leads the Twins with a .362 batting average.
- Arraez's home runs place him 210th in baseball, and he is 160th in RBI.
- Byron Buxton has put up a team-best 18 home runs.
- Buxton ranks second in homers in baseball and 44th in RBI.
- Jorge Polanco has driven in a team-high 33 runs batted in.
- Max Kepler is batting .249 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 26 walks.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France leads Seattle in batting average (.324) and runs batted in (39) this season while also slugging nine homers.
- France's home run total puts him 44th in the big leagues, and he is 16th in RBI.
- J.P. Crawford has 63 hits and an OBP of .386 to go with a slugging percentage of .434 this season.
- Crawford is 132nd among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 208th in RBI.
- Adam Frazier has collected 55 base hits, an OBP of .303 and a slugging percentage of .319 this season.
- Julio Rodriguez is batting .261 with an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .416 this season.
Twins and Mariners Schedules
Twins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/9/2022
Yankees
L 10-7
Home
6/10/2022
Rays
W 9-4
Home
6/11/2022
Rays
W 6-5
Home
6/12/2022
Rays
L 6-0
Home
6/13/2022
Mariners
W 3-2
Away
6/14/2022
Mariners
-
Away
6/15/2022
Mariners
-
Away
6/17/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
6/18/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
6/19/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
6/21/2022
Guardians
-
Home
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/8/2022
Astros
W 6-3
Away
6/10/2022
Red Sox
L 4-3
Home
6/11/2022
Red Sox
W 7-6
Home
6/12/2022
Red Sox
L 2-0
Home
6/13/2022
Twins
L 3-2
Home
6/14/2022
Twins
-
Home
6/15/2022
Twins
-
Home
6/16/2022
Angels
-
Home
6/17/2022
Angels
-
Home
6/18/2022
Angels
-
Home
6/18/2022
Angels
-
Home
