How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 6/14/2022

Luis Arraez and the Minnesota Twins hit the field on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park against Logan Gilbert, who is starting for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is set for 10:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Twins vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, June 14, 2022

10:10 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Twins vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Twins have the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.252).

The Twins score the ninth-most runs in baseball (281 total, 4.5 per game).

The Twins rank fourth in the league with a .326 on-base percentage.

The Mariners have a team batting average of .237 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.

The Mariners have scored 248 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Mariners have an OBP of .321 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

Twins Impact Players

Arraez leads the Twins with a .362 batting average.

Arraez's home runs place him 210th in baseball, and he is 160th in RBI.

Byron Buxton has put up a team-best 18 home runs.

Buxton ranks second in homers in baseball and 44th in RBI.

Jorge Polanco has driven in a team-high 33 runs batted in.

Max Kepler is batting .249 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 26 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France leads Seattle in batting average (.324) and runs batted in (39) this season while also slugging nine homers.

France's home run total puts him 44th in the big leagues, and he is 16th in RBI.

J.P. Crawford has 63 hits and an OBP of .386 to go with a slugging percentage of .434 this season.

Crawford is 132nd among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 208th in RBI.

Adam Frazier has collected 55 base hits, an OBP of .303 and a slugging percentage of .319 this season.

Julio Rodriguez is batting .261 with an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .416 this season.

Twins and Mariners Schedules

Twins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/9/2022 Yankees L 10-7 Home 6/10/2022 Rays W 9-4 Home 6/11/2022 Rays W 6-5 Home 6/12/2022 Rays L 6-0 Home 6/13/2022 Mariners W 3-2 Away 6/14/2022 Mariners - Away 6/15/2022 Mariners - Away 6/17/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 6/18/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 6/19/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 6/21/2022 Guardians - Home

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/8/2022 Astros W 6-3 Away 6/10/2022 Red Sox L 4-3 Home 6/11/2022 Red Sox W 7-6 Home 6/12/2022 Red Sox L 2-0 Home 6/13/2022 Twins L 3-2 Home 6/14/2022 Twins - Home 6/15/2022 Twins - Home 6/16/2022 Angels - Home 6/17/2022 Angels - Home 6/18/2022 Angels - Home 6/18/2022 Angels - Home

