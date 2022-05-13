How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/13/2022

May 5, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) takes a swing during an at-bat against the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

Max Scherzer gets the nod for the New York Mets on Friday against J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for this first game in a three-game series.

Mets vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, May 13, 2022

Friday, May 13, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

Mets vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Mets have the third-best batting average in the league (.253).

The Mets are the seventh-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.5 runs per game (147 total).

The New York Mets lead the league with a .333 on-base percentage.

The Mariners rank 19th in MLB with a .229 team batting average.

The Mariners have scored 125 runs (3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso has put up a team-leading eight home runs and has driven in 28 runs.

In all of baseball, Alonso is eighth in home runs and second in RBI.

Francisco Lindor is hitting .233 with six doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.

Lindor ranks 33rd in homers and 37th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.

Jeff McNeil has racked up a team-high batting average of .321.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .290 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 20 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France leads Seattle in runs batted in with 24 and has a batting average of .325.

In all of the major leagues, France ranks 33rd in home runs and seventh in RBI.

Crawford leads Seattle in batting with a .333 average while slugging four homers and driving in 11 runs.

Crawford is 57th in home runs and 120th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.

Adam Frazier is slashing .270/.346/.377 this season for the Mariners.

Eugenio Suarez leads Seattle in home runs with six while driving in 18 runs and slugging .430.

Mets and Mariners Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/8/2022 Phillies L 3-2 Away 5/8/2022 Phillies W 6-1 Away 5/10/2022 Nationals W 4-2 Away 5/11/2022 Nationals L 8-3 Away 5/12/2022 Nationals W 4-1 Away 5/13/2022 Mariners - Home 5/14/2022 Mariners - Home 5/15/2022 Mariners - Home 5/16/2022 Cardinals - Home 5/17/2022 Cardinals - Home 5/18/2022 Cardinals - Home

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/7/2022 Rays L 8-2 Home 5/8/2022 Rays W 2-1 Home 5/9/2022 Phillies L 9-0 Home 5/10/2022 Phillies W 5-4 Home 5/11/2022 Phillies L 4-2 Home 5/13/2022 Mets - Away 5/14/2022 Mets - Away 5/15/2022 Mets - Away 5/16/2022 Blue Jays - Away 5/17/2022 Blue Jays - Away 5/18/2022 Blue Jays - Away

