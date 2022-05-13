How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/13/2022

Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 5, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) takes a swing during an at-bat against the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

Max Scherzer gets the nod for the New York Mets on Friday against J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for this first game in a three-game series.

Mets vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Mets have the third-best batting average in the league (.253).
  • The Mets are the seventh-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.5 runs per game (147 total).
  • The New York Mets lead the league with a .333 on-base percentage.
  • The Mariners rank 19th in MLB with a .229 team batting average.
  • The Mariners have scored 125 runs (3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso has put up a team-leading eight home runs and has driven in 28 runs.
  • In all of baseball, Alonso is eighth in home runs and second in RBI.
  • Francisco Lindor is hitting .233 with six doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.
  • Lindor ranks 33rd in homers and 37th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
  • Jeff McNeil has racked up a team-high batting average of .321.
  • Brandon Nimmo is batting .290 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 20 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France leads Seattle in runs batted in with 24 and has a batting average of .325.
  • In all of the major leagues, France ranks 33rd in home runs and seventh in RBI.
  • Crawford leads Seattle in batting with a .333 average while slugging four homers and driving in 11 runs.
  • Crawford is 57th in home runs and 120th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
  • Adam Frazier is slashing .270/.346/.377 this season for the Mariners.
  • Eugenio Suarez leads Seattle in home runs with six while driving in 18 runs and slugging .430.

Mets and Mariners Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/8/2022

Phillies

L 3-2

Away

5/8/2022

Phillies

W 6-1

Away

5/10/2022

Nationals

W 4-2

Away

5/11/2022

Nationals

L 8-3

Away

5/12/2022

Nationals

W 4-1

Away

5/13/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/14/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/15/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/16/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/17/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/18/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/7/2022

Rays

L 8-2

Home

5/8/2022

Rays

W 2-1

Home

5/9/2022

Phillies

L 9-0

Home

5/10/2022

Phillies

W 5-4

Home

5/11/2022

Phillies

L 4-2

Home

5/13/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/14/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/15/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/16/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

5/17/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

5/18/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
13
2022

Seattle Mariners at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

