George Kirby takes the mound for the Seattle Mariners on Saturday at Citi Field against Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Mets vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022

Saturday, May 14, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Mets vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Mets have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.251).

The Mets are the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.4 runs per game (148 total).

The New York Mets lead the league with a .330 on-base percentage.

The Mariners have a team batting average of .227 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.

The Mariners have scored the 19th-most runs in the league this season with 127 (3.8 per game).

The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso paces the Mets in home runs (eight) and runs batted in (28).

Of all MLB hitters, Alonso is 50th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.

Francisco Lindor is batting .229 with six doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.

Lindor ranks 34th in home runs in baseball and 34th in RBI.

Nimmo has five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 20 walks while hitting .301.

Jeff McNeil leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .318.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France leads Seattle in runs batted in with 25 while batting .326.

In all of MLB, France is 34th in home runs and seventh in RBI.

J.P. Crawford is batting .330 to lead Seattle, while adding four homers and 11 runs batted in this season.

Crawford is 57th in homers and 133rd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Adam Frazier is slashing .264/.343/.368 this season for the Mariners.

Eugenio Suarez is slugging .424 this season, with a team-best six homers while driving in 18 runs.

Mets and Mariners Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/8/2022 Phillies W 6-1 Away 5/10/2022 Nationals W 4-2 Away 5/11/2022 Nationals L 8-3 Away 5/12/2022 Nationals W 4-1 Away 5/13/2022 Mariners L 2-1 Home 5/14/2022 Mariners - Home 5/15/2022 Mariners - Home 5/16/2022 Cardinals - Home 5/17/2022 Cardinals - Home 5/18/2022 Cardinals - Home 5/19/2022 Cardinals - Home

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/8/2022 Rays W 2-1 Home 5/9/2022 Phillies L 9-0 Home 5/10/2022 Phillies W 5-4 Home 5/11/2022 Phillies L 4-2 Home 5/13/2022 Mets W 2-1 Away 5/14/2022 Mets - Away 5/15/2022 Mets - Away 5/16/2022 Blue Jays - Away 5/17/2022 Blue Jays - Away 5/18/2022 Blue Jays - Away 5/19/2022 Red Sox - Away

