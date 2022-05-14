Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 12, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) after scoring on a two run single by New York Mets left fielder Mark Canha (not picturted) against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

George Kirby takes the mound for the Seattle Mariners on Saturday at Citi Field against Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Mets vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Mets have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.251).
  • The Mets are the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.4 runs per game (148 total).
  • The New York Mets lead the league with a .330 on-base percentage.
  • The Mariners have a team batting average of .227 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.
  • The Mariners have scored the 19th-most runs in the league this season with 127 (3.8 per game).
  • The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso paces the Mets in home runs (eight) and runs batted in (28).
  • Of all MLB hitters, Alonso is 50th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.
  • Francisco Lindor is batting .229 with six doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.
  • Lindor ranks 34th in home runs in baseball and 34th in RBI.
  • Nimmo has five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 20 walks while hitting .301.
  • Jeff McNeil leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .318.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France leads Seattle in runs batted in with 25 while batting .326.
  • In all of MLB, France is 34th in home runs and seventh in RBI.
  • J.P. Crawford is batting .330 to lead Seattle, while adding four homers and 11 runs batted in this season.
  • Crawford is 57th in homers and 133rd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Adam Frazier is slashing .264/.343/.368 this season for the Mariners.
  • Eugenio Suarez is slugging .424 this season, with a team-best six homers while driving in 18 runs.

Mets and Mariners Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/8/2022

Phillies

W 6-1

Away

5/10/2022

Nationals

W 4-2

Away

5/11/2022

Nationals

L 8-3

Away

5/12/2022

Nationals

W 4-1

Away

5/13/2022

Mariners

L 2-1

Home

5/14/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/15/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/16/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/17/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/18/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/19/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/8/2022

Rays

W 2-1

Home

5/9/2022

Phillies

L 9-0

Home

5/10/2022

Phillies

W 5-4

Home

5/11/2022

Phillies

L 4-2

Home

5/13/2022

Mets

W 2-1

Away

5/14/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/15/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/16/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

5/17/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

5/18/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

5/19/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
14
2022

Seattle Mariners at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
