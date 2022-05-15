How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will hit the field at Citi Field against the Seattle Mariners and Ty France on Sunday.
Mets vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, May 15, 2022
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Mets vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Mets are fifth in MLB with a .250 batting average.
- The Mets have the No. 8 offense in MLB action scoring 4.4 runs per game (153 total runs).
- The Mets' .328 on-base percentage ranks second-best in baseball.
- The Mariners rank 23rd in MLB with a .228 team batting average.
- The Mariners rank 19th in the league with 131 total runs scored this season.
- The Mariners have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).
Mets Impact Players
- Pete Alonso leads the Mets in home runs (eight) and runs batted in (29).
- Including all hitters in the majors, Alonso's home runs rank him 12th, and his RBI tally ranks him third.
- Francisco Lindor is hitting .231 with six doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.
- Lindor ranks 41st in homers and 22nd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Starling Marte is batting .261 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and five walks.
- Brandon Nimmo is hitting .299 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 20 walks.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France is batting .328 with 25 RBI, both of which lead Seattle hitters this season.
- France's home run total places him 41st in the majors, and he ranks eighth in RBI.
- J.P. Crawford has collected 37 hits this season and has an OBP of .414. He's slugging .513 on the year.
- Crawford is 60th among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 139th in RBI.
- Adam Frazier has 33 hits this season and a slash line of .254/.331/.354.
- Jesse Winker is batting .217 with an OBP of .326 and a slugging percentage of .308 this season.
Mets and Mariners Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/10/2022
Nationals
W 4-2
Away
5/11/2022
Nationals
L 8-3
Away
5/12/2022
Nationals
W 4-1
Away
5/13/2022
Mariners
L 2-1
Home
5/14/2022
Mariners
W 5-4
Home
5/15/2022
Mariners
-
Home
5/16/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/17/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/18/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/19/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/20/2022
Rockies
-
Away
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/9/2022
Phillies
L 9-0
Home
5/10/2022
Phillies
W 5-4
Home
5/11/2022
Phillies
L 4-2
Home
5/13/2022
Mets
W 2-1
Away
5/14/2022
Mets
L 5-4
Away
5/15/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/16/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
5/17/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
5/18/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
5/19/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
5/20/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
(Sign up now for a free trial.)