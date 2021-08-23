How to Watch Mariners at A's

August 23, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Oakland Athletics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mariners visit the Athletics in an AL West showdown with playoff implications.
Author:

The Mariners head to Oakland on Monday looking to close in on the Athletics in the AL West and Wild Card standings.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 23, 2021

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Athletics and Red Sox are tied for the second Wild Card spot in the American League at 70-55. The Mariners sit three games behind them. In the AL West division race, Oakland is in second, 3.5 games behind Houston, and Seattle is in third, 6.5 games back of the Astros.

The Athletics entered the weekend ahead of the Red Sox in the Wild Card race, but they blew late leads in back-to-back games against the NL West-leading Giants. Oakland gave up a two-out, two-run home run in the top of the ninth Saturday in a 6-5 loss, then gave up another two-run home run in the top of the eighth Sunday in a 2-1 loss.

Oakland will start Paul Blackburn in the opener. In his first start of the sesason last week, Blackburn allowed three earned runs on five hits in 5.1 innings. Seattle starting pitcher Marco Gonzalez (5-5, 3.10 ERA) will look to pick up his fifth win in a row.

Regional restrictions may apply.

