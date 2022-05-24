How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/23/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Seattle Mariners and Jesse Winker will square off against Jed Lowrie and the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park on Monday, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, May 23, 2022
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Mariners vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Mariners have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.233).
- The Mariners have the No. 20 offense in MLB action scoring 3.9 runs per game (164 total runs).
- The Mariners are 13th in the league with a .312 on-base percentage.
- The Athletics have a team batting average of just .204 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
- The Athletics have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 140 (3.3 per game).
- The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .271 this season, which ranks last in the league.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France leads the Mariners with 28 runs batted in while putting up a team-high batting average of .325.
- Including all MLB hitters, France ranks eighth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.
- Adam Frazier is hitting .264 with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 16 walks.
- Frazier ranks 190th in homers in the majors and 92nd in RBI.
- J.P. Crawford is batting .289 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks.
- Eugenio Suarez has a team-high eight home runs.
Athletics Impact Players
- Sean Murphy is batting .201 this season with a team-high four home runs.
- Murphy is 83rd in homers and 60th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Seth Brown is batting .190 this season with a team-high four home runs and 21 RBI.
- Brown is 83rd among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 42nd in RBI.
- Sheldon Neuse is batting .261 to lead Oakland this season.
- Tony Kemp has 29 hits and an OBP of .291 to go with a slugging percentage of .261 this season.
Mariners and Athletics Schedules
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/18/2022
Blue Jays
W 5-1
Away
5/19/2022
Red Sox
L 12-6
Away
5/20/2022
Red Sox
L 7-3
Away
5/21/2022
Red Sox
L 6-5
Away
5/22/2022
Red Sox
L 8-4
Away
5/23/2022
Athletics
-
Home
5/24/2022
Athletics
-
Home
5/25/2022
Athletics
-
Home
5/27/2022
Astros
-
Home
5/28/2022
Astros
-
Home
5/29/2022
Astros
-
Home
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/17/2022
Twins
W 5-2
Home
5/18/2022
Twins
L 14-4
Home
5/20/2022
Angels
W 4-2
Away
5/21/2022
Angels
L 5-3
Away
5/22/2022
Angels
L 4-1
Away
5/23/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/24/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/25/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/26/2022
Rangers
-
Home
5/27/2022
Rangers
-
Home
5/28/2022
Rangers
-
Home
