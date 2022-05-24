How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/23/2022

May 18, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P Crawford (3) and right fielder Adam Frazier (26) celebrate a win over the Toronto Blue Jays with first baseman Ty France (23) and third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners and Jesse Winker will square off against Jed Lowrie and the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park on Monday, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, May 23, 2022

Monday, May 23, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mariners vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Mariners have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.233).

The Mariners have the No. 20 offense in MLB action scoring 3.9 runs per game (164 total runs).

The Mariners are 13th in the league with a .312 on-base percentage.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .204 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 140 (3.3 per game).

The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .271 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France leads the Mariners with 28 runs batted in while putting up a team-high batting average of .325.

Including all MLB hitters, France ranks eighth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.

Adam Frazier is hitting .264 with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 16 walks.

Frazier ranks 190th in homers in the majors and 92nd in RBI.

J.P. Crawford is batting .289 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks.

Eugenio Suarez has a team-high eight home runs.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy is batting .201 this season with a team-high four home runs.

Murphy is 83rd in homers and 60th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Seth Brown is batting .190 this season with a team-high four home runs and 21 RBI.

Brown is 83rd among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 42nd in RBI.

Sheldon Neuse is batting .261 to lead Oakland this season.

Tony Kemp has 29 hits and an OBP of .291 to go with a slugging percentage of .261 this season.

Mariners and Athletics Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/18/2022 Blue Jays W 5-1 Away 5/19/2022 Red Sox L 12-6 Away 5/20/2022 Red Sox L 7-3 Away 5/21/2022 Red Sox L 6-5 Away 5/22/2022 Red Sox L 8-4 Away 5/23/2022 Athletics - Home 5/24/2022 Athletics - Home 5/25/2022 Athletics - Home 5/27/2022 Astros - Home 5/28/2022 Astros - Home 5/29/2022 Astros - Home

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/17/2022 Twins W 5-2 Home 5/18/2022 Twins L 14-4 Home 5/20/2022 Angels W 4-2 Away 5/21/2022 Angels L 5-3 Away 5/22/2022 Angels L 4-1 Away 5/23/2022 Mariners - Away 5/24/2022 Mariners - Away 5/25/2022 Mariners - Away 5/26/2022 Rangers - Home 5/27/2022 Rangers - Home 5/28/2022 Rangers - Home

