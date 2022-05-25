How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
James Kaprielian will start for the Oakland Athletics against the Seattle Mariners and Julio Rodriguez on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 24, 2022
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Mariners are 17th in the league with a .234 batting average.
- The Mariners are the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.0 runs per game (171 total).
- The Mariners are 12th in the league with an on-base percentage of .313.
- The Athletics have a team batting average of just .207 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
- The Athletics have scored 146 runs (just 3.3 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .273 this season, which ranks last in the league.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France leads the Mariners with 28 runs batted in while accumulating a team-best batting average of .329.
- Of all hitters in the majors, France's home runs rank him 44th, and his RBI tally puts him 12th.
- Adam Frazier is batting .262 with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 16 walks.
- Including all MLB hitters, Frazier is 192nd in home runs and 100th in RBI.
- J.P. Crawford is hitting .285 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks.
- Eugenio Suarez has put up a team-high nine home runs.
Athletics Impact Players
- Sean Murphy leads Oakland in home runs this season with four while driving in 20 runs.
- Murphy is 87th in homers and 64th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
- Seth Brown is batting .197 this season with a team-high four home runs and 21 RBI.
- Among all MLB hitters, Brown is 87th in home runs and 49th in RBI.
- Tony Kemp is slashing .218/.296/.268 this season for the Athletics.
- Sheldon Neuse leads Oakland with a .252 batting average.
Mariners and Athletics Schedules
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/19/2022
Red Sox
L 12-6
Away
5/20/2022
Red Sox
L 7-3
Away
5/21/2022
Red Sox
L 6-5
Away
5/22/2022
Red Sox
L 8-4
Away
5/23/2022
Athletics
W 7-6
Home
5/24/2022
Athletics
-
Home
5/25/2022
Athletics
-
Home
5/27/2022
Astros
-
Home
5/28/2022
Astros
-
Home
5/29/2022
Astros
-
Home
5/31/2022
Orioles
-
Away
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/18/2022
Twins
L 14-4
Home
5/20/2022
Angels
W 4-2
Away
5/21/2022
Angels
L 5-3
Away
5/22/2022
Angels
L 4-1
Away
5/23/2022
Mariners
L 7-6
Away
5/24/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/25/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/26/2022
Rangers
-
Home
5/27/2022
Rangers
-
Home
5/28/2022
Rangers
-
Home
5/29/2022
Rangers
-
Home
