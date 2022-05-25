How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

May 23, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) scores a run on a sacrifice fly against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

James Kaprielian will start for the Oakland Athletics against the Seattle Mariners and Julio Rodriguez on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Tuesday, May 24, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mariners vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Mariners are 17th in the league with a .234 batting average.

The Mariners are the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.0 runs per game (171 total).

The Mariners are 12th in the league with an on-base percentage of .313.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .207 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics have scored 146 runs (just 3.3 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .273 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France leads the Mariners with 28 runs batted in while accumulating a team-best batting average of .329.

Of all hitters in the majors, France's home runs rank him 44th, and his RBI tally puts him 12th.

Adam Frazier is batting .262 with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 16 walks.

Including all MLB hitters, Frazier is 192nd in home runs and 100th in RBI.

J.P. Crawford is hitting .285 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks.

Eugenio Suarez has put up a team-high nine home runs.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy leads Oakland in home runs this season with four while driving in 20 runs.

Murphy is 87th in homers and 64th in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Seth Brown is batting .197 this season with a team-high four home runs and 21 RBI.

Among all MLB hitters, Brown is 87th in home runs and 49th in RBI.

Tony Kemp is slashing .218/.296/.268 this season for the Athletics.

Sheldon Neuse leads Oakland with a .252 batting average.

Mariners and Athletics Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/19/2022 Red Sox L 12-6 Away 5/20/2022 Red Sox L 7-3 Away 5/21/2022 Red Sox L 6-5 Away 5/22/2022 Red Sox L 8-4 Away 5/23/2022 Athletics W 7-6 Home 5/24/2022 Athletics - Home 5/25/2022 Athletics - Home 5/27/2022 Astros - Home 5/28/2022 Astros - Home 5/29/2022 Astros - Home 5/31/2022 Orioles - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/18/2022 Twins L 14-4 Home 5/20/2022 Angels W 4-2 Away 5/21/2022 Angels L 5-3 Away 5/22/2022 Angels L 4-1 Away 5/23/2022 Mariners L 7-6 Away 5/24/2022 Mariners - Away 5/25/2022 Mariners - Away 5/26/2022 Rangers - Home 5/27/2022 Rangers - Home 5/28/2022 Rangers - Home 5/29/2022 Rangers - Home

