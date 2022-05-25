How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 23, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) scores a run on a sacrifice fly against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

May 23, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) scores a run on a sacrifice fly against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

James Kaprielian will start for the Oakland Athletics against the Seattle Mariners and Julio Rodriguez on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mariners vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Mariners are 17th in the league with a .234 batting average.
  • The Mariners are the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.0 runs per game (171 total).
  • The Mariners are 12th in the league with an on-base percentage of .313.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .207 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics have scored 146 runs (just 3.3 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .273 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France leads the Mariners with 28 runs batted in while accumulating a team-best batting average of .329.
  • Of all hitters in the majors, France's home runs rank him 44th, and his RBI tally puts him 12th.
  • Adam Frazier is batting .262 with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 16 walks.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Frazier is 192nd in home runs and 100th in RBI.
  • J.P. Crawford is hitting .285 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks.
  • Eugenio Suarez has put up a team-high nine home runs.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sean Murphy leads Oakland in home runs this season with four while driving in 20 runs.
  • Murphy is 87th in homers and 64th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Seth Brown is batting .197 this season with a team-high four home runs and 21 RBI.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Brown is 87th in home runs and 49th in RBI.
  • Tony Kemp is slashing .218/.296/.268 this season for the Athletics.
  • Sheldon Neuse leads Oakland with a .252 batting average.

Mariners and Athletics Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/19/2022

Red Sox

L 12-6

Away

5/20/2022

Red Sox

L 7-3

Away

5/21/2022

Red Sox

L 6-5

Away

5/22/2022

Red Sox

L 8-4

Away

5/23/2022

Athletics

W 7-6

Home

5/24/2022

Athletics

-

Home

5/25/2022

Athletics

-

Home

5/27/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/28/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/29/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/31/2022

Orioles

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/18/2022

Twins

L 14-4

Home

5/20/2022

Angels

W 4-2

Away

5/21/2022

Angels

L 5-3

Away

5/22/2022

Angels

L 4-1

Away

5/23/2022

Mariners

L 7-6

Away

5/24/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/25/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/26/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/27/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/28/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/29/2022

Rangers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
24
2022

Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) and right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) celebrate with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) and shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
May 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) and right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) celebrate with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) and shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
May 23, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) scores a run on a sacrifice fly against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
May 23, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) scores a run on a sacrifice fly against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
May 20, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames forward Tyler Toffoli (73) celebrates his goal with forward Matthew Tkachuk (19) against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period in game two of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
May 22, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) makes a save on Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl (29) during the first period in game three of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
May 20, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith (41) celebrate win with center Connor McDavid (97) against the Calgary Flames in game two of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Flames vs. Oilers stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
May 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) runs out a double in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Mets vs. Giants stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
May 17, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (26) reacts after a foul ball against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Athletics vs. Mariners stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy