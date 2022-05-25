How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/25/2022

May 23, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) scores a run on a sacrifice fly against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Murphy and the Oakland Athletics will look to knock off Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Wednesday, May 25, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mariners vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Mariners have the 18th-ranked batting average in the majors (.234).

The Mariners rank 18th in runs scored with 176, four per game.

The Mariners rank 11th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .314.

The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .210.

The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 27th with just 153 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.

The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .276.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France paces the Mariners with 31 runs batted in while racking up a team-high batting average of .330.

France's home runs rank him 46th in MLB, and he ranks 12th in RBI.

Adam Frazier is batting .256 with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 17 walks.

Frazier is 197th in home runs and 107th in RBI in the majors.

J.P. Crawford is hitting .291 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks.

Eugenio Suarez has swatted a team- leading nine home runs.

Athletics Impact Players

Murphy leads Oakland with four home runs this season. He's batting .203 with 20 RBI.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Murphy is 94th in home runs and 72nd in RBI.

Tony Kemp is batting .233 with an OBP of .311 and a slugging percentage of .281 this season.

Among all MLB batters, Kemp ranks 268th in home runs and 249th in RBI.

Seth Brown leads the club in homers (four) and runs batted in (21) this season.

Elvis Andrus is batting .219 with an OBP of .296 and a slugging percentage of .320 this season.

Mariners and Athletics Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/20/2022 Red Sox L 7-3 Away 5/21/2022 Red Sox L 6-5 Away 5/22/2022 Red Sox L 8-4 Away 5/23/2022 Athletics W 7-6 Home 5/24/2022 Athletics L 7-5 Home 5/25/2022 Athletics - Home 5/27/2022 Astros - Home 5/28/2022 Astros - Home 5/29/2022 Astros - Home 5/31/2022 Orioles - Away 6/1/2022 Orioles - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/20/2022 Angels W 4-2 Away 5/21/2022 Angels L 5-3 Away 5/22/2022 Angels L 4-1 Away 5/23/2022 Mariners L 7-6 Away 5/24/2022 Mariners W 7-5 Away 5/25/2022 Mariners - Away 5/26/2022 Rangers - Home 5/27/2022 Rangers - Home 5/28/2022 Rangers - Home 5/29/2022 Rangers - Home 5/30/2022 Astros - Home

Regional restrictions apply.