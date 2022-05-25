How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/25/2022

Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 23, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) scores a run on a sacrifice fly against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Murphy and the Oakland Athletics will look to knock off Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Mariners have the 18th-ranked batting average in the majors (.234).
  • The Mariners rank 18th in runs scored with 176, four per game.
  • The Mariners rank 11th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .314.
  • The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .210.
  • The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 27th with just 153 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.
  • The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .276.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France paces the Mariners with 31 runs batted in while racking up a team-high batting average of .330.
  • France's home runs rank him 46th in MLB, and he ranks 12th in RBI.
  • Adam Frazier is batting .256 with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 17 walks.
  • Frazier is 197th in home runs and 107th in RBI in the majors.
  • J.P. Crawford is hitting .291 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks.
  • Eugenio Suarez has swatted a team- leading nine home runs.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Murphy leads Oakland with four home runs this season. He's batting .203 with 20 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Murphy is 94th in home runs and 72nd in RBI.
  • Tony Kemp is batting .233 with an OBP of .311 and a slugging percentage of .281 this season.
  • Among all MLB batters, Kemp ranks 268th in home runs and 249th in RBI.
  • Seth Brown leads the club in homers (four) and runs batted in (21) this season.
  • Elvis Andrus is batting .219 with an OBP of .296 and a slugging percentage of .320 this season.

Mariners and Athletics Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/20/2022

Red Sox

L 7-3

Away

5/21/2022

Red Sox

L 6-5

Away

5/22/2022

Red Sox

L 8-4

Away

5/23/2022

Athletics

W 7-6

Home

5/24/2022

Athletics

L 7-5

Home

5/25/2022

Athletics

-

Home

5/27/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/28/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/29/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/31/2022

Orioles

-

Away

6/1/2022

Orioles

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/20/2022

Angels

W 4-2

Away

5/21/2022

Angels

L 5-3

Away

5/22/2022

Angels

L 4-1

Away

5/23/2022

Mariners

L 7-6

Away

5/24/2022

Mariners

W 7-5

Away

5/25/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/26/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/27/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/28/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/29/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/30/2022

Astros

-

Home

How To Watch

May
25
2022

Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
May 23, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) scores a run on a sacrifice fly against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
