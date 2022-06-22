How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/21/2022

Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 19, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Jared Koenig (46) and catcher Sean Murphy (12) celebrate after the final out of the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will take on Seth Brown and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum on Tuesday.

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mariners vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Mariners rank 24th in MLB with a .231 batting average.
  • The Mariners score the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (264 total, 3.9 per game).
  • The Mariners are 14th in the league with a .315 on-base percentage.
  • The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .209.
  • The Athletics have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 217 (3.2 per game).
  • The Athletics have an OBP of just .273 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France has put up a team-high batting average of .314 while pacing the Mariners in runs batted in with a mark of 44.
  • France is 49th in homers and 15th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • J.P. Crawford is batting .283 with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 29 walks.
  • Crawford is 144th in homers and 196th in RBI among major league hitters this season.
  • Rodriguez has 13 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 walks while batting .265.
  • Adam Frazier is hitting .227 with 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 24 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Brown leads Oakland in home runs with nine and runs batted in with 32.
  • In all of the major leagues, Brown ranks 54th in homers and 63rd in RBI.
  • Sean Murphy is batting .214 with an OBP of .289 and a slugging percentage of .405 this season.
  • Overall, Murphy ranks 69th in home runs and 97th in RBI this season.
  • Elvis Andrus is slashing .218/.283/.336 this season for the Athletics.
  • Tony Kemp leads Oakland with a .226 batting average.

Mariners and Athletics Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/16/2022

Angels

L 4-1

Home

6/17/2022

Angels

W 8-1

Home

6/18/2022

Angels

L 4-2

Home

6/18/2022

Angels

L 3-0

Home

6/19/2022

Angels

L 4-0

Home

6/21/2022

Athletics

-

Away

6/22/2022

Athletics

-

Away

6/23/2022

Athletics

-

Away

6/24/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/25/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/26/2022

Angels

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/15/2022

Red Sox

L 10-1

Away

6/16/2022

Red Sox

W 4-3

Away

6/17/2022

Royals

L 5-1

Home

6/18/2022

Royals

L 2-0

Home

6/19/2022

Royals

W 4-0

Home

6/21/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/22/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/23/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/24/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/25/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/26/2022

Royals

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
21
2022

Seattle Mariners at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

