How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/21/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will take on Seth Brown and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum on Tuesday.
Mariners vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 21, 2022
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Mariners vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Mariners rank 24th in MLB with a .231 batting average.
- The Mariners score the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (264 total, 3.9 per game).
- The Mariners are 14th in the league with a .315 on-base percentage.
- The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .209.
- The Athletics have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 217 (3.2 per game).
- The Athletics have an OBP of just .273 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France has put up a team-high batting average of .314 while pacing the Mariners in runs batted in with a mark of 44.
- France is 49th in homers and 15th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- J.P. Crawford is batting .283 with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 29 walks.
- Crawford is 144th in homers and 196th in RBI among major league hitters this season.
- Rodriguez has 13 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 walks while batting .265.
- Adam Frazier is hitting .227 with 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 24 walks.
Athletics Impact Players
- Brown leads Oakland in home runs with nine and runs batted in with 32.
- In all of the major leagues, Brown ranks 54th in homers and 63rd in RBI.
- Sean Murphy is batting .214 with an OBP of .289 and a slugging percentage of .405 this season.
- Overall, Murphy ranks 69th in home runs and 97th in RBI this season.
- Elvis Andrus is slashing .218/.283/.336 this season for the Athletics.
- Tony Kemp leads Oakland with a .226 batting average.
Mariners and Athletics Schedules
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/16/2022
Angels
L 4-1
Home
6/17/2022
Angels
W 8-1
Home
6/18/2022
Angels
L 4-2
Home
6/18/2022
Angels
L 3-0
Home
6/19/2022
Angels
L 4-0
Home
6/21/2022
Athletics
-
Away
6/22/2022
Athletics
-
Away
6/23/2022
Athletics
-
Away
6/24/2022
Angels
-
Away
6/25/2022
Angels
-
Away
6/26/2022
Angels
-
Away
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/15/2022
Red Sox
L 10-1
Away
6/16/2022
Red Sox
W 4-3
Away
6/17/2022
Royals
L 5-1
Home
6/18/2022
Royals
L 2-0
Home
6/19/2022
Royals
W 4-0
Home
6/21/2022
Mariners
-
Home
6/22/2022
Mariners
-
Home
6/23/2022
Mariners
-
Home
6/24/2022
Royals
-
Away
6/25/2022
Royals
-
Away
6/26/2022
Royals
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
21
2022
Seattle Mariners at Oakland Athletics
TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
9:40
PM/EST
