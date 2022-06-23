How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/22/2022

Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 19, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Seth Brown (15) celebrates with his teammates after the final out against the Kansas City Royals at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 19, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Seth Brown (15) celebrates with his teammates after the final out against the Kansas City Royals at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

Ty France and Seth Brown are the hottest hitters on the Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics, who meet on Wednesday at Oakland Coliseum, at 9:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mariners vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Mariners have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the majors (.233).
  • The Mariners score the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (272 total, 3.9 per game).
  • The Mariners rank 12th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .317.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .209 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics have scored 219 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .273 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

  • France has posted a team-high batting average of .320 while pacing the Mariners in runs batted in with a mark of 45.
  • France is 51st in homers and 14th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • J.P. Crawford is batting .277 with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 29 walks.
  • Crawford is 151st in home runs and 202nd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Julio Rodriguez is hitting .272 with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 20 walks.
  • Adam Frazier has 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 24 walks while batting .226.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Brown leads Oakland in home runs (nine) and runs batted in (32) this season while batting .210.
  • Brown's home run total puts him 57th in the big leagues, and he is 66th in RBI.
  • Sean Murphy has 47 hits and an OBP of .288 to go with a slugging percentage of .399 this season.
  • Overall, Murphy is 76th in home runs and 102nd in RBI this year.
  • Elvis Andrus has 46 hits this season and a slash line of .214/.278/.330.
  • Tony Kemp leads Oakland with a batting average of .226.

Mariners and Athletics Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/17/2022

Angels

W 8-1

Home

6/18/2022

Angels

L 4-2

Home

6/18/2022

Angels

L 3-0

Home

6/19/2022

Angels

L 4-0

Home

6/21/2022

Athletics

W 8-2

Away

6/22/2022

Athletics

-

Away

6/23/2022

Athletics

-

Away

6/24/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/25/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/26/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/27/2022

Orioles

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/16/2022

Red Sox

W 4-3

Away

6/17/2022

Royals

L 5-1

Home

6/18/2022

Royals

L 2-0

Home

6/19/2022

Royals

W 4-0

Home

6/21/2022

Mariners

L 8-2

Home

6/22/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/23/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/24/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/25/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/26/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/27/2022

Yankees

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
22
2022

Seattle Mariners at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 19, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Seth Brown (15) celebrates with his teammates after the final out against the Kansas City Royals at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Jun 19, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Seth Brown (15) celebrates with his teammates after the final out against the Kansas City Royals at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
imago1008646880h (2)
Liga MX

How to Watch América vs. León

By Rafael Urbina37 minutes ago
USATSI_18562469
Canadian Championship

How to Watch York United at Vancouver Whitecaps FC

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
USATSI_18574308
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Athletics

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Jun 20, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) looks on during a stopage in play against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period in game three of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Final Game 4

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jun 20, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) celebrates with defenseman Victor Hedman (77) after the Lightning defeated the Colorado Avalanche in game three of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Final Game 4

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Brooks Koepka plays his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brooks Koepka at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 23-26

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Justin Thomas plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Justin Thomas at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 23-26

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy