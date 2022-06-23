How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/22/2022

Jun 19, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Seth Brown (15) celebrates with his teammates after the final out against the Kansas City Royals at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

Ty France and Seth Brown are the hottest hitters on the Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics, who meet on Wednesday at Oakland Coliseum, at 9:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Wednesday, June 22, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Mariners vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Mariners have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the majors (.233).

The Mariners score the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (272 total, 3.9 per game).

The Mariners rank 12th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .317.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .209 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics have scored 219 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .273 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

France has posted a team-high batting average of .320 while pacing the Mariners in runs batted in with a mark of 45.

France is 51st in homers and 14th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

J.P. Crawford is batting .277 with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 29 walks.

Crawford is 151st in home runs and 202nd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Julio Rodriguez is hitting .272 with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 20 walks.

Adam Frazier has 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 24 walks while batting .226.

Athletics Impact Players

Brown leads Oakland in home runs (nine) and runs batted in (32) this season while batting .210.

Brown's home run total puts him 57th in the big leagues, and he is 66th in RBI.

Sean Murphy has 47 hits and an OBP of .288 to go with a slugging percentage of .399 this season.

Overall, Murphy is 76th in home runs and 102nd in RBI this year.

Elvis Andrus has 46 hits this season and a slash line of .214/.278/.330.

Tony Kemp leads Oakland with a batting average of .226.

Mariners and Athletics Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/17/2022 Angels W 8-1 Home 6/18/2022 Angels L 4-2 Home 6/18/2022 Angels L 3-0 Home 6/19/2022 Angels L 4-0 Home 6/21/2022 Athletics W 8-2 Away 6/22/2022 Athletics - Away 6/23/2022 Athletics - Away 6/24/2022 Angels - Away 6/25/2022 Angels - Away 6/26/2022 Angels - Away 6/27/2022 Orioles - Home

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/16/2022 Red Sox W 4-3 Away 6/17/2022 Royals L 5-1 Home 6/18/2022 Royals L 2-0 Home 6/19/2022 Royals W 4-0 Home 6/21/2022 Mariners L 8-2 Home 6/22/2022 Mariners - Home 6/23/2022 Mariners - Home 6/24/2022 Royals - Away 6/25/2022 Royals - Away 6/26/2022 Royals - Away 6/27/2022 Yankees - Away

