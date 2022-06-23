How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/23/2022

Jun 22, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) hits a two-run RBI double during the fifth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Athletics and Seth Brown take the field at Oakland Coliseum against Jesse Winker and the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, June 23, 2022

Thursday, June 23, 2022 Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Mariners vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Mariners are 23rd in MLB with a .234 batting average.

The Mariners are the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.0 runs per game (281 total).

The Mariners' .318 on-base percentage ranks 12th in the league.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .209 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 219 (3.1 per game).

The Athletics have an OBP of just .272 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France has put up a team-leading batting average of .319 and leads the Mariners in runs batted in with a mark of 45.

Among all major league hitters, France ranks 10th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.

J.P. Crawford is batting .281 with 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 29 walks.

Crawford ranks 157th in homers and 182nd in RBI in the majors.

Julio Rodriguez has 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 20 walks while batting .276.

Winker is batting .219 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 44 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

Brown leads Oakland in home runs with nine and runs batted in with 32.

Brown's home run total puts him 59th in the majors, and he is 69th in RBI.

Sean Murphy has 49 hits and an OBP of .291 to go with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.

Murphy is currently 78th in home runs and 105th in RBI in the major leagues.

Elvis Andrus is slashing .214/.278/.330 this season for the Athletics.

Tony Kemp leads Oakland with a .222 batting average.

Mariners and Athletics Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/18/2022 Angels L 4-2 Home 6/18/2022 Angels L 3-0 Home 6/19/2022 Angels L 4-0 Home 6/21/2022 Athletics W 8-2 Away 6/22/2022 Athletics W 9-0 Away 6/23/2022 Athletics - Away 6/24/2022 Angels - Away 6/25/2022 Angels - Away 6/26/2022 Angels - Away 6/27/2022 Orioles - Home 6/28/2022 Orioles - Home

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/17/2022 Royals L 5-1 Home 6/18/2022 Royals L 2-0 Home 6/19/2022 Royals W 4-0 Home 6/21/2022 Mariners L 8-2 Home 6/22/2022 Mariners L 9-0 Home 6/23/2022 Mariners - Home 6/24/2022 Royals - Away 6/25/2022 Royals - Away 6/26/2022 Royals - Away 6/27/2022 Yankees - Away 6/28/2022 Yankees - Away

