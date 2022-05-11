How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Robbie Ray starts for the Seattle Mariners against Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
Phillies vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 10, 2022
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Phillies vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Phillies rank third in MLB with a .253 batting average.
- The Phillies score the seventh-most runs in baseball (131 total, 4.5 per game).
- The Phillies rank seventh in the league with an on-base percentage of .318.
- The Mariners' .226 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.
- The Mariners have scored 118 runs (3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.
Phillies Impact Players
- Bryce Harper has put up a team-best 19 runs batted in.
- Harper is 15th in homers and 17th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Nicholas Castellanos has eight doubles, four home runs and nine walks while hitting .311.
- Castellanos is 42nd in homers and 27th in RBI so far this year.
- Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with seven long balls.
- Jean Segura is hitting .293 with two doubles, four home runs and six walks.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France is batting .311 for Seattle with a team-high 22 RBI.
- France's home run total places him 31st in the big leagues, and he is fifth in RBI.
- J.P. Crawford leads Seattle in batting with a .340 average while slugging four homers and driving in 10 runs.
- Among all major league hitters, Crawford ranks 42nd in home runs and 118th in RBI.
- Adam Frazier has 28 hits this season and a slash line of .246/.317/.342.
- Eugenio Suarez is slugging .448 this season, with a team-best six homers while driving in 17 runs.
Phillies and Mariners Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/4/2022
Rangers
L 2-1
Home
5/5/2022
Mets
L 8-7
Home
5/8/2022
Mets
W 3-2
Home
5/8/2022
Mets
L 6-1
Home
5/9/2022
Mariners
W 9-0
Away
5/10/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/11/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/12/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
5/13/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
5/14/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
5/15/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/5/2022
Rays
L 4-3
Home
5/6/2022
Rays
L 8-7
Home
5/7/2022
Rays
L 8-2
Home
5/8/2022
Rays
W 2-1
Home
5/9/2022
Phillies
L 9-0
Home
5/10/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/11/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/13/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/14/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/15/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/16/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
10
2022
Philadelphia Phillies at Seattle Mariners
TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)