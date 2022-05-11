How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/11/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies will hit the field on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park against Logan Gilbert, who is starting for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is set for 3:40 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 11, 2022
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners vs. Phillies Batting Stats
- The Mariners' .229 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Mariners are the 13th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.0 runs per game (123 total).
- The Mariners rank 11th in baseball with a .313 on-base percentage.
- The Phillies have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.
- The Phillies have scored 135 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Phillies have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France has recorded a team-high 23 runs batted in.
- Including all batters in the majors, France ranks 32nd in home runs and fifth in RBI.
- J.P. Crawford's .327 batting average leads his team.
- Crawford is 48th in homers and 104th in RBI in the majors.
- Adam Frazier is batting .263 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 walks.
- Eugenio Suarez has a team-high six home runs.
Phillies Impact Players
- Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in runs batted in with 19 and has a batting average of .267.
- Among all batters in the majors, Harper ranks 17th in homers and 19th in RBI.
- Castellanos' batting average of .311 leads all Philadelphia hitters this season.
- Castellanos is 32nd in homers and 27th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Jean Segura has 28 hits this season and a slash line of .295/.350/.474.
- Kyle Schwarber is slugging .433 this season, with a team-best seven homers while driving in 16 runs.
Mariners and Phillies Schedules
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/6/2022
Rays
L 8-7
Home
5/7/2022
Rays
L 8-2
Home
5/8/2022
Rays
W 2-1
Home
5/9/2022
Phillies
L 9-0
Home
5/10/2022
Phillies
W 5-4
Home
5/11/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/13/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/14/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/15/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/16/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
5/17/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/5/2022
Mets
L 8-7
Home
5/8/2022
Mets
W 3-2
Home
5/8/2022
Mets
L 6-1
Home
5/9/2022
Mariners
W 9-0
Away
5/10/2022
Mariners
L 5-4
Away
5/11/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/12/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
5/13/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
5/14/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
5/15/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
5/17/2022
Padres
-
Home
