How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/11/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 9, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) exchanges high-fives in the dugout after scoring a run against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies will hit the field on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park against Logan Gilbert, who is starting for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is set for 3:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 11, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mariners vs. Phillies Batting Stats

  • The Mariners' .229 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Mariners are the 13th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.0 runs per game (123 total).
  • The Mariners rank 11th in baseball with a .313 on-base percentage.
  • The Phillies have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.
  • The Phillies have scored 135 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Phillies have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France has recorded a team-high 23 runs batted in.
  • Including all batters in the majors, France ranks 32nd in home runs and fifth in RBI.
  • J.P. Crawford's .327 batting average leads his team.
  • Crawford is 48th in homers and 104th in RBI in the majors.
  • Adam Frazier is batting .263 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 walks.
  • Eugenio Suarez has a team-high six home runs.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in runs batted in with 19 and has a batting average of .267.
  • Among all batters in the majors, Harper ranks 17th in homers and 19th in RBI.
  • Castellanos' batting average of .311 leads all Philadelphia hitters this season.
  • Castellanos is 32nd in homers and 27th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Jean Segura has 28 hits this season and a slash line of .295/.350/.474.
  • Kyle Schwarber is slugging .433 this season, with a team-best seven homers while driving in 16 runs.

Mariners and Phillies Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/6/2022

Rays

L 8-7

Home

5/7/2022

Rays

L 8-2

Home

5/8/2022

Rays

W 2-1

Home

5/9/2022

Phillies

L 9-0

Home

5/10/2022

Phillies

W 5-4

Home

5/11/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/13/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/14/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/15/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/16/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

5/17/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/5/2022

Mets

L 8-7

Home

5/8/2022

Mets

W 3-2

Home

5/8/2022

Mets

L 6-1

Home

5/9/2022

Mariners

W 9-0

Away

5/10/2022

Mariners

L 5-4

Away

5/11/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/12/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

5/13/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

5/14/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

5/15/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

5/17/2022

Padres

-

Home

May 9, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) exchanges high-fives in the dugout after scoring a run against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
