How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/11/2022

Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies will hit the field on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park against Logan Gilbert, who is starting for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is set for 3:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Wednesday, May 11, 2022 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mariners vs. Phillies Batting Stats

The Mariners' .229 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.

The Mariners are the 13th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.0 runs per game (123 total).

The Mariners rank 11th in baseball with a .313 on-base percentage.

The Phillies have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.

The Phillies have scored 135 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Phillies have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France has recorded a team-high 23 runs batted in.

Including all batters in the majors, France ranks 32nd in home runs and fifth in RBI.

J.P. Crawford's .327 batting average leads his team.

Crawford is 48th in homers and 104th in RBI in the majors.

Adam Frazier is batting .263 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 walks.

Eugenio Suarez has a team-high six home runs.

Phillies Impact Players

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in runs batted in with 19 and has a batting average of .267.

Among all batters in the majors, Harper ranks 17th in homers and 19th in RBI.

Castellanos' batting average of .311 leads all Philadelphia hitters this season.

Castellanos is 32nd in homers and 27th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Jean Segura has 28 hits this season and a slash line of .295/.350/.474.

Kyle Schwarber is slugging .433 this season, with a team-best seven homers while driving in 16 runs.

Mariners and Phillies Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/6/2022 Rays L 8-7 Home 5/7/2022 Rays L 8-2 Home 5/8/2022 Rays W 2-1 Home 5/9/2022 Phillies L 9-0 Home 5/10/2022 Phillies W 5-4 Home 5/11/2022 Phillies - Home 5/13/2022 Mets - Away 5/14/2022 Mets - Away 5/15/2022 Mets - Away 5/16/2022 Blue Jays - Away 5/17/2022 Blue Jays - Away

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/5/2022 Mets L 8-7 Home 5/8/2022 Mets W 3-2 Home 5/8/2022 Mets L 6-1 Home 5/9/2022 Mariners W 9-0 Away 5/10/2022 Mariners L 5-4 Away 5/11/2022 Mariners - Away 5/12/2022 Dodgers - Away 5/13/2022 Dodgers - Away 5/14/2022 Dodgers - Away 5/15/2022 Dodgers - Away 5/17/2022 Padres - Home

